Things to do in Sonoma County, April 28-May 7, 2023

Attend local film festivals, hear acclaimed authors read, see touring bands live and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 28

Opening reception: Ten local artists showcase 18 works in a variety of mediums, with a reception from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sonoma Clean Power, 431 E St., Santa Rosa. Curated by Vicky Kumpfer. Free, reservations required. By appointment through Sept. 9. More information at sonomacleanpower.org/art.

“Waste Not, Want Not”: Opening reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for a group exhibition of all ages at ArtEscape, 17474 Highway 12, Sonoma. Also an upcycling art workshop. Free. More information at 707-938-5551, artescapesonoma.com.

AVFest: AVFilm screens “Blackberry,” billed as a nerd comedy, at 5 p.m. at The Clover Theater, 121 E. First St., Cloverdale. Tickets, including food and champagne, are $100. A free block party begins at 6 p.m. on First Street in Cloverdale, with Cuban band Sabor de mi Cuba. Film fest runs through May 7. More information at avfilmpresents.org/film-festival.

Apple Blossom Festival Art Show: Art Workshop of Western Sonoma County exhibition opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free. Through April 30. More information at appleblossomfest.com/art-show.

“The Lion King KIDS”: A Theater for Children stages the Disney musical at 7 p.m. at Kid Street Learning Center, 709 Davis St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7. Through May 7. More information at 707-483-5800, atheaterforchildren.com.

“Popi”: Alan Arkin and Rita Moreno star in a comedy-drama set in New York’s Spanish Harlem. The 1969 film screens at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also shows 4 p.m. April 30. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, April 29

Apple Blossom Parade & Festival: Parade along Sebastopol’s Main Street begins at 10 a.m. from Analy High School. Festivities continue with art, crafts, live music on two stages, food and more at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30. Festival tickets are $10 and $12. More information at appleblossomfest.com.

Authors on the Plaza: Sonoma Valley Authors Festival hosts a family-friendly event with Stanford professor and award-winning author Abraham Verghese, U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón and humorist Dave Barry. The free event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Registration requested. More information at svauthorsfest.org.

Children’s Day at Sonoma State Historic Park: Crafts, activities, a petting zoo, live music and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks Courtyard, 98 E. Spain St., Sonoma. Free. More information at sonomaparks.org/events.

International Sculpture Day: T Barny presents a “Galactic Gathering” featuring nine Sonoma County sculptors, “cosmic” bingo, food and more. Event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at T Barny Gallery & Sculpture Gardens, 4370 Pine Flat Road, Healdsburg. Free. Through April 30. More information at 707-431-8378, tbarny.com.

Community Mural Weekend: Join local artist Joshua Lawyer for a workshop from noon to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Participants will help paint a window installation reflecting the isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic. Free. Also noon to 3 p.m. April 30. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

Garagiste Festival – Northern Exposure: Winemakers from more than 40 of the region’s hard-to-find micro-production wineries discuss their work and offer tastings from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W., Sonoma. VIP rare and reserve hour begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $75, VIP $100. More information at garagistefestival.com.

Pasquale Esposito: Italian tenor performs with his band and special guests at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $50. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Butch Escobar: Comedian, actor and podcaster headlines a Comedy Night show at 8 p.m. at Iron Ox Brewing, 3334 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa. Annette Mullaney opens. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-843-4583, ironoxbeer.com/comedy-nights.

Stax City: Old-school, horns-driven soul and rhythm and blues band performs at 8:30 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at visitepicenter.com.

Sunday, April 30

Petaluma Spring Antique Faire: Antiques and collectibles from more than 200 vendors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. Free. More information at petalumadowntown.com/antique-show.