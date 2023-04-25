Things to do in Sonoma County, April 28-May 7, 2023

Attend local film festivals, hear acclaimed authors read, see touring bands live and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 25, 2023, 12:57PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Friday, April 28

Opening reception: Ten local artists showcase 18 works in a variety of mediums, with a reception from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sonoma Clean Power, 431 E St., Santa Rosa. Curated by Vicky Kumpfer. Free, reservations required. By appointment through Sept. 9. More information at sonomacleanpower.org/art.

“Waste Not, Want Not”: Opening reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for a group exhibition of all ages at ArtEscape, 17474 Highway 12, Sonoma. Also an upcycling art workshop. Free. More information at 707-938-5551, artescapesonoma.com.

AVFest: AVFilm screens “Blackberry,” billed as a nerd comedy, at 5 p.m. at The Clover Theater, 121 E. First St., Cloverdale. Tickets, including food and champagne, are $100. A free block party begins at 6 p.m. on First Street in Cloverdale, with Cuban band Sabor de mi Cuba. Film fest runs through May 7. More information at avfilmpresents.org/film-festival.

Apple Blossom Festival Art Show: Art Workshop of Western Sonoma County exhibition opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free. Through April 30. More information at appleblossomfest.com/art-show.

“The Lion King KIDS”: A Theater for Children stages the Disney musical at 7 p.m. at Kid Street Learning Center, 709 Davis St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7. Through May 7. More information at 707-483-5800, atheaterforchildren.com.

“Popi”: Alan Arkin and Rita Moreno star in a comedy-drama set in New York’s Spanish Harlem. The 1969 film screens at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also shows 4 p.m. April 30. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, April 29

Apple Blossom Parade & Festival: Parade along Sebastopol’s Main Street begins at 10 a.m. from Analy High School. Festivities continue with art, crafts, live music on two stages, food and more at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30. Festival tickets are $10 and $12. More information at appleblossomfest.com.

Authors on the Plaza: Sonoma Valley Authors Festival hosts a family-friendly event with Stanford professor and award-winning author Abraham Verghese, U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón and humorist Dave Barry. The free event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Registration requested. More information at svauthorsfest.org.

Children’s Day at Sonoma State Historic Park: Crafts, activities, a petting zoo, live music and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks Courtyard, 98 E. Spain St., Sonoma. Free. More information at sonomaparks.org/events.

International Sculpture Day: T Barny presents a “Galactic Gathering” featuring nine Sonoma County sculptors, “cosmic” bingo, food and more. Event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at T Barny Gallery & Sculpture Gardens, 4370 Pine Flat Road, Healdsburg. Free. Through April 30. More information at 707-431-8378, tbarny.com.

Community Mural Weekend: Join local artist Joshua Lawyer for a workshop from noon to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Participants will help paint a window installation reflecting the isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic. Free. Also noon to 3 p.m. April 30. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

Garagiste Festival – Northern Exposure: Winemakers from more than 40 of the region’s hard-to-find micro-production wineries discuss their work and offer tastings from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W., Sonoma. VIP rare and reserve hour begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $75, VIP $100. More information at garagistefestival.com.

Pasquale Esposito: Italian tenor performs with his band and special guests at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $50. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Butch Escobar: Comedian, actor and podcaster headlines a Comedy Night show at 8 p.m. at Iron Ox Brewing, 3334 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa. Annette Mullaney opens. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-843-4583, ironoxbeer.com/comedy-nights.

Stax City: Old-school, horns-driven soul and rhythm and blues band performs at 8:30 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at visitepicenter.com.

Sunday, April 30

Petaluma Spring Antique Faire: Antiques and collectibles from more than 200 vendors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. Free. More information at petalumadowntown.com/antique-show.

Sunday Funnies: Print comic strip-inspired designs on a variety of presses and learn about print history during an open studio from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at nonprofit North Bay Letterpress Arts, 925-D Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol. Free. More information at northbayletterpressarts.org/sunday-funnies.

North Bay Jewish Music Festival: San Francisco Yiddish Combo and Baymele perform from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Theater, 417 Western Ave., Petaluma. Plus guest speaker Elaine Leeder, Sonoma State University professor emerita of sociology. Tickets are $25. More information at sfyiddishcombo.com.

Monte Schulz: Author discusses his latest novel, “Metropolis,” at 3 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Included with museum admission of $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Monday, May 1

The Blues Defenders: Blues music and swing dancing at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, May 2

Caroline Rose: Indie pop-rock singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Wednesday, May 3

Old Blind Dogs: Celtic, folk and rock band performs at 7:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20 to $30. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Thursday, May 4

Masha Campagne Trio: THE Jazz Club season closer features Brazilian bossa nova and samba at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, May 5

Jimmie Allen: Country musician kicks off the Kentucky Derby weekend celebration at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa. William Beckmann opens the concert at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 for lawn seating, VIP sold out. More information at kj.com/events.

Occidental Community Choir: Gage Purdy directs the “Seeds of Hope” concert at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $10 opening night, $25 other shows, $1 for children under 13. Through May 13 (with a 3 p.m. concert May 14 at the Glaser Center in Santa Rosa). More information at occidentalchoir.org.

“Tuck Everlasting – The Musical”: Spreckels Theatre Company stages the tale of a young girl’s journey of self-discovery as she uncovers the Tuck family’s magical secret. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $36. Through May 21. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

“Over the River and Through the Woods”: Curtain Call Theatre opens its season with the emotional comedy about family relations and the tasks of each generation. Play opens at 8 p.m. at Russian River Hall, 20347 Highway 116, Monte Rio. Tickets are $20 to $25. Through May 27. More information at 707-387-5072, russianriverhall.com.

The Dolly Party: Dolly Parton-inspired country western diva dance party starts at 8:30 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. DJ spins songs by Parton, Carrie Underwood, The Chicks and more. Tickets are $18 to $25. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, May 6

Film Fest Petaluma: Petaluma Film Alliance screens top short films from around the world, plus filmmakers in conversation. Showtimes are noon, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets are $12 to $15, $40 for all-day passes. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

Marisela La Dama de Hierro: Mexican American singer performs at 7 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Ismael Gallegos opens the show. Tickets are $75 to $125. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Pianists-sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton perform during the world premiere of Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s “Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra.” Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through May 8. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Festival of Masks: Santa Rosa Symphony League presents a silent auction of 70-plus decorative masks hand painted by local artists. Place bids before performances and during intermission at Santa Rosa Symphony concerts through May 8 at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Benefits symphony’s music education programs. More information at srsymphonyleague.org.

The Lovin’ Dead: Grateful Dead tribute band performs at 8 p.m. at The Elephant in the Room, 177-A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10. More information at elephantintheroompub.com.

Sunday, May 7

Cell Block Seven: East Bay band performs for TRAD JASS, a Sonoma County traditional jazz club, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Druid Hall, 1011 College Ave., Santa Rosa. Also jamming and dancing. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Healdsburg Community Band: Tim Ellis conducts the “Concert Band Classics and Much, Much More” spring concert at 3 p.m. at Healdsburg Community Church, 1100 University Ave. Free. More information at healdsburgcommunityband.org.

