Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, April 29 - May 8, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 27, 2022, 12:03PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Attend local film festivals, taste artisan cheese, rub elbows with Bodega Bay fishermen and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 29

AVFest 2022: Alexander Valley Film Society’s film festival features more than 100 screenings, special events, panels, local student films and more. Opening night highlights include “Calendar Girls” screening at 5 p.m. at the Clover Theater, 121 E. First St., Cloverdale, and a block party with live music and food at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100. Through May 8. More information at avfilmpresents.org/film-festival.

“Visiting Mr. Green”: Touching Mendocino Theatre Company comedy-drama about an elderly Jewish widower with a secret and the young man assigned to help him. Stages at 7:30 p.m. at 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $15 and $30. Through May 29. More information at 707-937-4477, mendocinotheatre.org.

Saturday, April 30

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: Annual event returns for its 49th year, with craft booths, art, food, beer, wine, live music and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westside Regional Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay. Through May 1. Admission is $15 to $18, $25 for both days. Kids 12 and younger admitted free. More information at bbfishfest.org.

Film Fest Petaluma: Petaluma Film Alliance hosts a showcase of short films from around the world, with filmmakers in conversation at each program. Sessions begin at noon, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets are $10 to $35. More information at 707-778-3687, petalumafilmalliance.org/film-fest-2022.

“The Magic Grove”: Sonoma Conservatory of Dance presents an original ballet based on a 13th century Persian folktale. Performance begins at 1 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $12 to $22. Through May 1. More information at 707-938-1424, sonomaconservatoryofdance.org.

Ed Davis: Glen Ellen author concludes his “Great American Whistle Stop” book tour launching his novel “The Last Professional.” Event begins at 2 p.m. at the West County Museum, 261 S. Main St., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at 707-829-6711, wschs.org/calendar.

“Under the Lights”: Award-winning short film about a teen with epilepsy determined to attend his prom despite the probability of having a seizure. Panel discussion features filmmaker Miles Levin and others addressing disability representation in cinema. Event begins at 5 p.m. at the Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Suggested $15 donation to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California. More information at impact.epilepsynorcal.org.

Healdsburg Chorus: “And Nature Smiled” concert features songs about nature at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. David Martin director, accompanied by Stephen Riedel. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $20. Through May 1. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

The Musers: Sonoma County folk trio CD release concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts amphitheater (weather permitting), 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Chris Govea joins the group on drums. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

George Lopez: The actor and stand-up comedian takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $59.50 and $69.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Sunday, May 1

Cinco de Mayo: La Luz Center hosts a celebration with mariachi music, dancers, traditional Mexican food, art and crafts, kids’ activities and more from noon to 6 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free admission. More information at laluzcenter.org/cincodemayo2022.

TRAD JASS: San Francisco-based Cell Block Seven performs jazz made famous by the Turk Murphy Band. The Sonoma County Traditional Ragtime and Dixieland Jazz Appreciation & Strutters Society monthly concert is from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145, tradjass.org.

“Classical Rocks!”: Santa Rosa Symphony’s Family Concert Series presents masterworks by Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Mozart and more at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. An instrument petting zoo opens at 2 p.m., with the concert at 3 p.m. Bobby Rogers, conductor; Matthew Worth, baritone. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Country Jukebox All-Stars: Performers appear as Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Buddy Holly and others singing classic country tunes. The 6th Street Playhouse benefit includes hors d'oeuvres, auctions and the two-act concert. Event begins at 6 p.m. at 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $75, VIP $250. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

The Temptations: Grammy Award-winning rhythm and blues band performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35 to $69. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, May 2

The Garage Jam: California Bluegrass Association Jam for all ages and skill levels from 6 to 8 p.m. at Out West Garage, 321 Second St., Petaluma. Free. More information at californiabluegrass.org.

Tuesday, May 3

Carlos Herrera Band: The acoustic guitarist/vocalist and his band perform Latin music to kick off the new season at the Tuesday Night Market on the Sonoma Plaza. The free event is from 5 to 8 p.m. More information at 707-974-0216, sonomastuesdaynightmarket.com.

Wednesday, May 4

“Eterno, el Flamenco Vive”: Dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist Diego Amador Jr. perform Spanish Flamenco at 7:30 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $26, VIP $40 to $55. More information at savannahf.com/performance.

The Church: Longtime Australian alternative rock band performs at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $32 to $36. More information at 707-762-3565, thephoenixtheater.com.

Thursday, May 5

Andrei Codrescu: Poet, novelist, essayist, screenwriter and National Public Radio commentator appears at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Paul McCandless: Grammy-winning jazz artist performs with Bay Area jazz trio Charged Particles at 7:30 p.m. at THE Jazz Club at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Performance features the music of Lyle Mays. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/the-jazz-club.

Friday, May 6

Mural grand opening: Meet Point Arena artist Lauren Sinnott and view the block-long “Ukiah Valley – Past, Present & Future” history mural she created over a four-year period. Free event with live music by Easy Street is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center, 200 S. School St., and along the adjacent block of Church Street, Ukiah. More information at historymural.com.

“Matilda – The Musical”: The Roald Dahl tale of young Matilda Wormwood and her psychokinetic powers, encounters with mean and miserable headmistress Miss Trunchbull and beloved teacher Miss Honey. Opens at 7 p.m. at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $36. Through May 22. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Occidental Community Choir: “Common Ground” spring concert Community First Night performance begins at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Gage Purdy, director. Tickets are $10. Through May 15. More information at occidentalchoir.org/concerts.

WAR: Funk/rock/soul band performs at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $29.50 and $39.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, May 7

California Artisan Cheese Festival: Tastings and a marketplace with more than 80 artisan cheese and food producers plus winemakers, brewers, distillers, cider makers and chefs. Also live entertainment. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Grace Pavilion, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30 and $60. More information at 707-953-3909, artisancheesefestival.com.

Mad Hatter Tea Party: Teas and other beverages served in handcrafted souvenir ceramic cups, plus small bites and desserts, live music, animals, a magician, creative activities and a hat contest. Event begins at 12:27 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Printmaking displays and artists’ talks follow. Tickets, at $10 and $30, support arts education programs. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Support Ukraine benefit concert: Petaluma’s Jubilee Klezmer joins with Kolyada Ukrainian Folk Choir, Ukrainian violinist Igor Veligan and pianist Mira Veligan and others for performances beginning at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 939 B St., Petaluma. Also sales of Ukrainian garments, wares and more. Tickets are a minimum $50 donation to Ukraine relief efforts. More information at jubileeklezmer.com.

Big Brother & The Holding Company: Classic rock/folk/blues band that launched the career of Janis Joplin performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $30 and $40. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Sunday, May 8

Mother’s Day Piano Concert: Jack London Volunteer Piano Club performs at 2 p.m. at the House of Happy Walls Museum, Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com.

Lila Downs: Grammy- and Latin Grammy-winning singer and human rights activist performs folkloric and ranchera music of Mexico, with influences from jazz to hip hop. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49 and $69. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette