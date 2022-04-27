Things to do in Sonoma County, April 29 - May 8, 2022

Attend local film festivals, taste artisan cheese, rub elbows with Bodega Bay fishermen and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 29

AVFest 2022: Alexander Valley Film Society’s film festival features more than 100 screenings, special events, panels, local student films and more. Opening night highlights include “Calendar Girls” screening at 5 p.m. at the Clover Theater, 121 E. First St., Cloverdale, and a block party with live music and food at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100. Through May 8. More information at avfilmpresents.org/film-festival.

“Visiting Mr. Green”: Touching Mendocino Theatre Company comedy-drama about an elderly Jewish widower with a secret and the young man assigned to help him. Stages at 7:30 p.m. at 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $15 and $30. Through May 29. More information at 707-937-4477, mendocinotheatre.org.

Saturday, April 30

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: Annual event returns for its 49th year, with craft booths, art, food, beer, wine, live music and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westside Regional Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay. Through May 1. Admission is $15 to $18, $25 for both days. Kids 12 and younger admitted free. More information at bbfishfest.org.

Film Fest Petaluma: Petaluma Film Alliance hosts a showcase of short films from around the world, with filmmakers in conversation at each program. Sessions begin at noon, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets are $10 to $35. More information at 707-778-3687, petalumafilmalliance.org/film-fest-2022.

“The Magic Grove”: Sonoma Conservatory of Dance presents an original ballet based on a 13th century Persian folktale. Performance begins at 1 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $12 to $22. Through May 1. More information at 707-938-1424, sonomaconservatoryofdance.org.

Ed Davis: Glen Ellen author concludes his “Great American Whistle Stop” book tour launching his novel “The Last Professional.” Event begins at 2 p.m. at the West County Museum, 261 S. Main St., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at 707-829-6711, wschs.org/calendar.

“Under the Lights”: Award-winning short film about a teen with epilepsy determined to attend his prom despite the probability of having a seizure. Panel discussion features filmmaker Miles Levin and others addressing disability representation in cinema. Event begins at 5 p.m. at the Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Suggested $15 donation to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California. More information at impact.epilepsynorcal.org.

Healdsburg Chorus: “And Nature Smiled” concert features songs about nature at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. David Martin director, accompanied by Stephen Riedel. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $20. Through May 1. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

The Musers: Sonoma County folk trio CD release concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts amphitheater (weather permitting), 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Chris Govea joins the group on drums. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

George Lopez: The actor and stand-up comedian takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $59.50 and $69.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Sunday, May 1

Cinco de Mayo: La Luz Center hosts a celebration with mariachi music, dancers, traditional Mexican food, art and crafts, kids’ activities and more from noon to 6 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free admission. More information at laluzcenter.org/cincodemayo2022.

TRAD JASS: San Francisco-based Cell Block Seven performs jazz made famous by the Turk Murphy Band. The Sonoma County Traditional Ragtime and Dixieland Jazz Appreciation & Strutters Society monthly concert is from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145, tradjass.org.

“Classical Rocks!”: Santa Rosa Symphony’s Family Concert Series presents masterworks by Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Mozart and more at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. An instrument petting zoo opens at 2 p.m., with the concert at 3 p.m. Bobby Rogers, conductor; Matthew Worth, baritone. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.