Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 5-14, 2022

Hear live music at several festivals and fairs, taste Gravenstein apples, see a beloved family film with a full symphony and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 5

Sonoma International Film Festival Summer Fest: Documentary and feature films at various Sonoma venues through Aug. 6. Tickets are $20. More information at sonomafilmfest.org.

Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes: Brass, soul, blues and more at the outdoor music series performance from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Theatre Square Plaza, 151 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma. Free. More information at theatre-district.com/events.

Los Texmaniacs: Friday Night Live summer concert series hosts the Grammy-winning Tex-Mex band at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Attila Viola and The Bakersfield Boys: Honky-tony country band performs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Reel and Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Sonoma County Finding History Day: More than 30 local historical and cultural organizations display collections, host presentations and offer book signings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3zRtFDD.

Petaluma Music Festival: The 15th annual benefit for music programs in Petaluma schools features 13 acts from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. The lineup includes Levi Lloyd, Spike Sikes, Kayatta and The Happys. Tickets are $60 to $70, VIP $169. More information at petalumamusicfestival.org.

“Fruits of Labor”: La Familia Sana presents a screening of the coming-of-age film about a Latina teen in Central California. Also a Q&A session with director Emily Cohen Ibanez. Event begins at 6 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets, at $25 to $30, benefit community relief funds. More information at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Zipline Improvisation: Hijinks, stories and more with Occidental native Laura Wachtel and improv performers at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts amphitheater, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

John Jorgenson Quintet: Renowned guitarist performs gypsy jazz at 8 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25 and $45. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Chuck Sher Jazz Trio: Chuck Sher, Randy Vincent and Kendrick Freeman perform from 1 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Speakeasy restaurant at Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com.

L’Chaim Napa Valley: Jewish food and wine festival with live music, dancing, art, entertainment and kids’ activities from 4 to 8 p.m. at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa. Tickets are $25 to $140. More information at visitnapavalley.com.

Renegade Orchestra: The rock ’n’ roll orchestra performs at 7 p.m. at the redwood grove at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at somovillage.com/events.

Monday, Aug. 8

In Conversation with Willie Brown: Sonoma Speaker Series presents the former San Francisco mayor and Speaker of the California State Assembly. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $35, VIP $75. More information at 707-696-8378, sonomaspeakerseries.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Steve Augeri: Former lead singer for Journey performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fair, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Free with fair admission of $10 to $18; reserved seats $20. More information at sonomacountyfair.com.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Tribute band and visual effects showcase the psychedelic rock music of Pink Floyd at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39 and $59, VIP $175. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Cassandra Jenkins: New York-based folk-pop singer/songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com/happenings.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Ollie Dudek Trio: Jazz performance from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wine & Sunset Series at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-528-9463, prwinery.com/winery-events.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Avalon Players’ Shakespeare Under the Stars performance begins at 7 p.m. at Buena Vista Winery, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma. Tickets are $20 to $35. Through Aug. 14. More information at bit.ly/3oRe014.