Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 5-14, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 2, 2022, 2:02PM
Hear live music at several festivals and fairs, taste Gravenstein apples, see a beloved family film with a full symphony and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 5

Sonoma International Film Festival Summer Fest: Documentary and feature films at various Sonoma venues through Aug. 6. Tickets are $20. More information at sonomafilmfest.org.

Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes: Brass, soul, blues and more at the outdoor music series performance from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Theatre Square Plaza, 151 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma. Free. More information at theatre-district.com/events.

Los Texmaniacs: Friday Night Live summer concert series hosts the Grammy-winning Tex-Mex band at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Attila Viola and The Bakersfield Boys: Honky-tony country band performs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Reel and Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Sonoma County Finding History Day: More than 30 local historical and cultural organizations display collections, host presentations and offer book signings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3zRtFDD.

Petaluma Music Festival: The 15th annual benefit for music programs in Petaluma schools features 13 acts from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. The lineup includes Levi Lloyd, Spike Sikes, Kayatta and The Happys. Tickets are $60 to $70, VIP $169. More information at petalumamusicfestival.org.

“Fruits of Labor”: La Familia Sana presents a screening of the coming-of-age film about a Latina teen in Central California. Also a Q&A session with director Emily Cohen Ibanez. Event begins at 6 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets, at $25 to $30, benefit community relief funds. More information at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Zipline Improvisation: Hijinks, stories and more with Occidental native Laura Wachtel and improv performers at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts amphitheater, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

John Jorgenson Quintet: Renowned guitarist performs gypsy jazz at 8 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25 and $45. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Chuck Sher Jazz Trio: Chuck Sher, Randy Vincent and Kendrick Freeman perform from 1 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Speakeasy restaurant at Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com.

L’Chaim Napa Valley: Jewish food and wine festival with live music, dancing, art, entertainment and kids’ activities from 4 to 8 p.m. at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa. Tickets are $25 to $140. More information at visitnapavalley.com.

Renegade Orchestra: The rock ’n’ roll orchestra performs at 7 p.m. at the redwood grove at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at somovillage.com/events.

Monday, Aug. 8

In Conversation with Willie Brown: Sonoma Speaker Series presents the former San Francisco mayor and Speaker of the California State Assembly. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $35, VIP $75. More information at 707-696-8378, sonomaspeakerseries.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Steve Augeri: Former lead singer for Journey performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fair, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Free with fair admission of $10 to $18; reserved seats $20. More information at sonomacountyfair.com.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Tribute band and visual effects showcase the psychedelic rock music of Pink Floyd at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39 and $59, VIP $175. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Cassandra Jenkins: New York-based folk-pop singer/songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com/happenings.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Ollie Dudek Trio: Jazz performance from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wine & Sunset Series at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-528-9463, prwinery.com/winery-events.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Avalon Players’ Shakespeare Under the Stars performance begins at 7 p.m. at Buena Vista Winery, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma. Tickets are $20 to $35. Through Aug. 14. More information at bit.ly/3oRe014.

“Coco”: The Academy Award-winning computer-animated fantasy film begins at sunset on the green at Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. More information at rodneystrong.com/events.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Stella and The Starlights: Speakeasy-style hot jazz and swing band performs at 5:30 p.m. at the Summer on the Square music series at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Elton John tribute: Kenny Metcalf performs the songs of the iconic superstar from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3Jnd51M.

Taylor Rae: Folk, jazz and blues singer/songwriter performs at 6 p.m. at The Krush, 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Also Dream Farmers. Free admission. More information at krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2022.

“The Goonies”: Alexander Valley Film Society presents the 1985 comedy adventure at 8:25 p.m. at the drive-in movie series at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive. Free admission. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Eli Young Band: Country band performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Also country artist Mark Mackay. Tickets are $45 to $55. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Friday, Aug. 12

Edgardo and LaTiDo: Salsa band kicks off the Music in Place summer concert series from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Grinstead Amphitheater at the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at bit.ly/3oMt6ES.

Square Dance on the Lawn: Monte Rio Theater & Extravaganza hosts a classic square dance featuring Erik Thor and the Hands Four band, plus food, drinks, games and more. Event is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 20396 Bohemian Highway, Monte Rio. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at bit.ly/3d3B2yM.

Shugri Said Salh: Santa Rosa author of “The Last Nomad – Coming of Age in the Somali Desert” in conversation with Devi Laskar at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com/event.

Variety show: Chrysalis Dance Core hosts dancers, musicians, comedians, magicians and more at “Fool(ish)” from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Performances focus on various forms of laughter. Tickets, at $20, benefit the center. More information at 707-829-4797, facebook.com/SebastopolArts.

“Atlas, the Lonely Gibbon”: The futuristic dark comedic thriller opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $26. Through Aug. 28. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.org.

“Pride and Prejudice”: Jane Austen’s romantic comedy opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22 to $39. Through Aug. 28. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com/shows.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Gravenstein Apple Fair: The celebration returns with live music on two stages, arts and crafts, food vendors, exhibits, farm animals, kids’ activities and Gravenstein apples in every form, bulk to cider. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 14 at Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10 to $25, VIP $50 to $125. More information at gravensteinapplefair.com.

Raise the Roof Festival: Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County benefit features Momotombo SF, Midnight Sun, THUGZ, Un Amour Band, Ben Roots and DJ Loisaida from noon to 8 p.m. at the Monte Rio Amphitheater, 9925 Main St. Tickets are $50 to $60. More information at bit.ly/3BFgpDt.

Artists’ reception: Meet Beverly Bird and Willow LaLand and view their respective exhibits, “Sonoma Backroads” and “A Taste of Wine County,” from 4 to 6 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Free. Through Aug. 28. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” in concert: The Santa Rosa Symphony performs live in sync to the beloved Steven Spielberg film screening at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Scott Terrell, conductor. Tickets are $30 to $95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sunday, Aug. 14

“The Fire Cats – Save Something Small”: Documentary details the efforts to rescue lost cats following the Tubbs Fire and the Camp Fire in Paradise. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets, at $11 and $12.95, benefit Forgotten Felines and FieldHaven Feline Center. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Destruction Derby: Drivers compete by ramming opponents’ vehicles at 6 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fair, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $14 to $30, plus fair admission of $10 to $18. More information at sonomacountyfair.com.

