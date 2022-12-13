Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 16-25, 2022

See locally made gingerbread houses, join in holiday caroling, hear poets read from a local anthology and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 13, 2022, 1:33PM
Friday, Dec. 16

Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition: Nearly 100 gingerbread houses on display from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Petaluma Ballroom, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Through Dec. 18. Free. More information at 707-559-3393, bit.ly/3HCjW8z.

Celebrate Posada & Hanukkah: Celebration of Mexican and Jewish holidays with traditional food, live music, a car show and gifts for children. Event is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at bit.ly/3hlXjKS.

Snoopy Holiday Skating Variety Show: Redwood Ice Theatre Company performs outdoor skating shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. Through Dec. 18. More information at redwoodicetheatrecompany.org/shows-events.

A Back Porch Jug Band Christmas: Various performers come together for a program of musical holiday wackiness at 8 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

“The Nutcracker”: Santa Rosa Dance Theater stages the classic holiday ballet at 7 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $27 to $33. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

“White Christmas, The Musical”: Roustabout Theater Apprentice Program presents the Irving Berlin holiday classic. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18 and $28. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

SRJC Community Dance Festival: Celebration of diverse culture, dance and community featuring the SRJC Touring Dance Company and guest dancers. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Theater, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 and $25. Through Dec. 17. More information at 707-527-4260, dance.santarosa.edu/events.

Saturday, Dec. 17

“The Christmas Chronicles”: The 2018 holiday comedy with Kurt Russell as Santa Claus screens at 1 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Plus a magic show and Santa. Tickets are $5. More information at 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com.

Ernest Bloch Bell Ringers: Holiday concert begins at 2 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus: Winter concert features songs for Hanukkah, Las Posadas, Christmas, Kwanzaa and more from the 18th to the 21st centuries. Performance begins at 3 p.m. at Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. Through Dec. 18. More information at santarosasymphonicchorus.com.

Dallas Caroline and Justin Peterich: Sonoma County natives now living and pursuing country music fame in Nashville perform a “Home for the Holidays” concert at 7 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44F Mill St., Healdsburg. $10. More information at coyotesonoma.com.

Guerneville Parade of Lights: Rescheduled lighted holiday parade begins at 7 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Guerneville. The theme is “A Very Fairy Christmas.” Free. More information at russianriveralliance.org/parade-of-lights.

Marc Cary: New York jazz pianist/composer gives a solo performance at 7 p.m. at THE 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $35 to $75. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org.

Matthew Witthaus: Santa Rosa singer/songwriter performs covers and original songs. Plus Tika & The Moonshines and Leddy Park Band. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Holiday Singalong: Join pianist Spencer Blank and master of ceremonies Steven David Martin for holiday songs at 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Lunar New Year performance: Sonoma Vietnamese Association Lion Dance Team performs at 2 p.m. at Roseland Regional Library, 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-755-2029, bit.ly/3FPOrGQ.

American Bach Soloists: “A Baroque Christmas” begins at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Program includes Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” Tickets are $35 to $95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Montgomery Village Chanukah Festival: Live music, menorah lighting, latkes, gelt and more at 4 p.m. at 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-577-0277, jewishsonoma.com.

Poetry Anthology: More than a dozen poets read from “The Freedom of New Beginnings, Poems of Witness and Vision from Sonoma County.” Event begins at 4 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707–874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Joe Craven and Sheridan Malone: “An Afternoon of Music & Mayhem” with Americana improv begins at 4:45 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa (use the Ross Street entrance). Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights: Lighted farm vehicles and more parade along Main Street in downtown Penngrove beginning at 6 p.m. from Penngrove Park. Free. Food vendors available. More information at penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Sal Vulcano: The podcaster, actor and comedian of “Impractical Jokers” fame performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39.75 to $59.75. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Dec. 19

Holiday Merry & Bright Sale: Discounts throughout the gallery on artwork and handcrafted gifts by more than 50 local artists. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Artisans’ Co-op, 17175 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Free. Through Jan. 1. More information at 707-876-9830, artisansco-op.com.

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: “Happy Holidays, Charlie Brown” crafts, stories and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers. Event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/museum-mondays.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

“A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff”: Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival concludes with the hybrid of memoir docudrama and narrative fantasy. Film screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Also a Hanukkah candle lighting. Tickets are $15 to $18. Virtual screenings available. More information at socojff2022.eventive.org.

Once Upon a Gingerbread House: Gingerbread house workshop for students in seventh to 12th grades. Event begins at 3 p.m. at Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road. Free; registration required. More information at 707-869-9004, bit.ly/3Ykp9rD.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Sonoma Festival of Lights: Hanukkah celebration with a menorah lighting, storytelling, singing and more. Event begins at 3:30 p.m. at Grinstead Amphitheater on the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at shir-shalom.org.

Peacetown Holiday Singalong: Peacetown’s Jim Corbett and guest artists lead a community singalong from 5 to 8 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern beer garden, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. Proceeds benefit the Redwood Empire Food Bank. More information at facebook.com/PeacetownCA.

Bubbles & The Bard: Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents poetry, soliloquies, sonnets, music and song at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Tickets are $15. Through Dec. 23. More information at bit.ly/3BxaIXu.

Dave Koz and Friends: The “Dave Koz and Friends: 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour“ features the smooth jazz saxophonist, plus Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebecca Jade. Concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49 and $69, VIP $179. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio: “Cool Yule” features vintage holiday and winter jazz classics. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Friday, Dec. 23

Holiday caroling: Bring bells and instruments for the annual tradition of caroling in downtown Petaluma. Gather at 5 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free. More information at aqus.com/event/holiday-caroling.

“Elf”: Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the oversized elf in the 2003 holiday comedy screening at 5:30 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Also a Christmas singalong. Free, plus complimentary popcorn. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Saturday, Dec. 24

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The 2000 live-action adaptation of the Dr. Seuss children’s holiday tale with Jim Carrey as the Grinch. Showtime is 11 a.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/coming-soon.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Cirque de Bohème: Final performances of the winter show “Gypsy” begin at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Old-style 1920s French circus acts include aerialists, jugglers and tightrope walkers. Tickets are $29 to $42. More information at cirquedeboheme.com.

