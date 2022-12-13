Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 16-25, 2022

See locally made gingerbread houses, join in holiday caroling, hear poets read from a local anthology and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Dec. 16

Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition: Nearly 100 gingerbread houses on display from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Petaluma Ballroom, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Through Dec. 18. Free. More information at 707-559-3393, bit.ly/3HCjW8z.

Celebrate Posada & Hanukkah: Celebration of Mexican and Jewish holidays with traditional food, live music, a car show and gifts for children. Event is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at bit.ly/3hlXjKS.

Snoopy Holiday Skating Variety Show: Redwood Ice Theatre Company performs outdoor skating shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. Through Dec. 18. More information at redwoodicetheatrecompany.org/shows-events.

A Back Porch Jug Band Christmas: Various performers come together for a program of musical holiday wackiness at 8 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

“The Nutcracker”: Santa Rosa Dance Theater stages the classic holiday ballet at 7 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $27 to $33. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

“White Christmas, The Musical”: Roustabout Theater Apprentice Program presents the Irving Berlin holiday classic. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18 and $28. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

SRJC Community Dance Festival: Celebration of diverse culture, dance and community featuring the SRJC Touring Dance Company and guest dancers. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Theater, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 and $25. Through Dec. 17. More information at 707-527-4260, dance.santarosa.edu/events.

Saturday, Dec. 17

“The Christmas Chronicles”: The 2018 holiday comedy with Kurt Russell as Santa Claus screens at 1 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Plus a magic show and Santa. Tickets are $5. More information at 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com.

Ernest Bloch Bell Ringers: Holiday concert begins at 2 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus: Winter concert features songs for Hanukkah, Las Posadas, Christmas, Kwanzaa and more from the 18th to the 21st centuries. Performance begins at 3 p.m. at Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. Through Dec. 18. More information at santarosasymphonicchorus.com.

Dallas Caroline and Justin Peterich: Sonoma County natives now living and pursuing country music fame in Nashville perform a “Home for the Holidays” concert at 7 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44F Mill St., Healdsburg. $10. More information at coyotesonoma.com.

Guerneville Parade of Lights: Rescheduled lighted holiday parade begins at 7 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Guerneville. The theme is “A Very Fairy Christmas.” Free. More information at russianriveralliance.org/parade-of-lights.

Marc Cary: New York jazz pianist/composer gives a solo performance at 7 p.m. at THE 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $35 to $75. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org.

Matthew Witthaus: Santa Rosa singer/songwriter performs covers and original songs. Plus Tika & The Moonshines and Leddy Park Band. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Holiday Singalong: Join pianist Spencer Blank and master of ceremonies Steven David Martin for holiday songs at 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Lunar New Year performance: Sonoma Vietnamese Association Lion Dance Team performs at 2 p.m. at Roseland Regional Library, 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-755-2029, bit.ly/3FPOrGQ.

American Bach Soloists: “A Baroque Christmas” begins at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Program includes Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” Tickets are $35 to $95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Montgomery Village Chanukah Festival: Live music, menorah lighting, latkes, gelt and more at 4 p.m. at 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-577-0277, jewishsonoma.com.