Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 2-11, 2022

Attend holiday markets, tree-lighting ceremonies, concerts and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Dec. 2

Lama Tashi Norbu: Weeklong exhibit of Tibetan monk’s artwork closes at Vintage House, 264 First St. E., Sonoma. Paintings focus on Buddha nature. Visit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. More information at mocta.org, vintagehouse.org.

Winter Art Market: More than 50 local artists offer fine art and crafts including clothing, ceramics and cartoons from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through Dec. 4. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org/winter-art-market.

Cotati Holiday Tree Lighting: Festivities include music, children’s crafts, story time, food and craft vendors, horse and carriage rides and lighting of a holiday tree. Event is from 4 to 8 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Free. More information at 707-665-4222, bit.ly/3u6nbgJ.

Winter Festival and Tree Lighting: Live music, cookie decorating, artisans, refreshments, Santa and a holiday tree lighting. Event is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Cloverdale. Free. More information at 707-894-4470, bit.ly/3Vn6Xvx.

“Faces”: Art exhibit featuring works by Lorna Ho and Linda Pierson. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. Through Dec. 22. More information at 707-888-4271.

The Gift Show — Small Works: Annual holiday art exhibit opens at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district, Santa Rosa. Opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m., with the exhibit running through Dec. 30. Free. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Guerneville Tree Lighting: Hot chocolate, sweets, a tree lighting and other festivities from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Guerneville Plaza. Free. More information at 707-869-9000, bit.ly/3EQR49s.

Occidental Community Choir: Community First Night concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $10. Concerts and caroling through Dec. 11. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Transcendence Theatre Company: “Holiday Spectacular” features a cozy musical show with holiday classics and novelty songs at 7:30 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $25 to $149. Through Dec. 4. More information at 877-424-1414, bestnightever.org.

Miró Quartet: Renowned string quartet performs for the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Program includes works by Haydn and Dvorak. Tickets are $20 and $35. More information at 415-392-4400, chamberconcerts.santarosa.edu.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Holiday Open House: Tours, old-fashioned holiday décor, refreshments and children’s games and activities. Event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Luther Burbank Home and Gardens, 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Through Dec. 4. Admission is $3, free for children under age 12. More information at 707-524-5445, lutherburbank.org.

“Marquees on Main, Take Two”: New exhibit highlights the history of Sebastopol-area theaters including The Starland and Rialto Cinemas, plus local actors, rare photos, silent films, locally made movies and more. Visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. opening day at West County Museum, 261 S. Main St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-2361, wschs.org/calendar.

Holiday Open Studios: Twelve artists open their studios from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the historic Atelier One, 2860 Bowen St., Graton. Free. More information at atelierone.blogspot.com.

The Bluebyrds: Folk/rock band performs from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown Cotati as part of the Cotati Shop and Stroll holiday event beginning at 11 a.m. Free. More information at bit.ly/3gMvtag.

“Mixed Bag 2.0”: Opening reception and trunk show featuring felted jewelry and artwork by Iva Hladis. Visit from 4 to 7 p.m. at Calabi Gallery, 456 Tenth St., Santa Rosa. Free. Eclectic exhibit of multiple artists runs through Jan. 28, 2023. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

Holiday art exhibit: Opening reception for the more than 40 artists featured in the holiday exhibit at Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Free, reservations requested. More information at 707-473-9150, paulmahdergallery.com.

“Clara’s Enchanted Dream — The Land of Sweets”: Contessi Ballet School and North Bay Performing Arts Association stage the holiday ballet at 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Tickets are $20. More information at contessiballet.org.