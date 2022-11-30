Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 2-11, 2022

Attend holiday markets, tree-lighting ceremonies, concerts and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 30, 2022, 2:37PM
Friday, Dec. 2

Lama Tashi Norbu: Weeklong exhibit of Tibetan monk’s artwork closes at Vintage House, 264 First St. E., Sonoma. Paintings focus on Buddha nature. Visit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. More information at mocta.org, vintagehouse.org.

Winter Art Market: More than 50 local artists offer fine art and crafts including clothing, ceramics and cartoons from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through Dec. 4. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org/winter-art-market.

Cotati Holiday Tree Lighting: Festivities include music, children’s crafts, story time, food and craft vendors, horse and carriage rides and lighting of a holiday tree. Event is from 4 to 8 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Free. More information at 707-665-4222, bit.ly/3u6nbgJ.

Winter Festival and Tree Lighting: Live music, cookie decorating, artisans, refreshments, Santa and a holiday tree lighting. Event is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Cloverdale. Free. More information at 707-894-4470, bit.ly/3Vn6Xvx.

“Faces”: Art exhibit featuring works by Lorna Ho and Linda Pierson. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. Through Dec. 22. More information at 707-888-4271.

The Gift Show — Small Works: Annual holiday art exhibit opens at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district, Santa Rosa. Opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m., with the exhibit running through Dec. 30. Free. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Guerneville Tree Lighting: Hot chocolate, sweets, a tree lighting and other festivities from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Guerneville Plaza. Free. More information at 707-869-9000, bit.ly/3EQR49s.

Occidental Community Choir: Community First Night concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $10. Concerts and caroling through Dec. 11. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Transcendence Theatre Company: “Holiday Spectacular” features a cozy musical show with holiday classics and novelty songs at 7:30 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $25 to $149. Through Dec. 4. More information at 877-424-1414, bestnightever.org.

Miró Quartet: Renowned string quartet performs for the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Program includes works by Haydn and Dvorak. Tickets are $20 and $35. More information at 415-392-4400, chamberconcerts.santarosa.edu.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Holiday Open House: Tours, old-fashioned holiday décor, refreshments and children’s games and activities. Event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Luther Burbank Home and Gardens, 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Through Dec. 4. Admission is $3, free for children under age 12. More information at 707-524-5445, lutherburbank.org.

“Marquees on Main, Take Two”: New exhibit highlights the history of Sebastopol-area theaters including The Starland and Rialto Cinemas, plus local actors, rare photos, silent films, locally made movies and more. Visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. opening day at West County Museum, 261 S. Main St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-2361, wschs.org/calendar.

Holiday Open Studios: Twelve artists open their studios from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the historic Atelier One, 2860 Bowen St., Graton. Free. More information at atelierone.blogspot.com.

The Bluebyrds: Folk/rock band performs from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown Cotati as part of the Cotati Shop and Stroll holiday event beginning at 11 a.m. Free. More information at bit.ly/3gMvtag.

“Mixed Bag 2.0”: Opening reception and trunk show featuring felted jewelry and artwork by Iva Hladis. Visit from 4 to 7 p.m. at Calabi Gallery, 456 Tenth St., Santa Rosa. Free. Eclectic exhibit of multiple artists runs through Jan. 28, 2023. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

Holiday art exhibit: Opening reception for the more than 40 artists featured in the holiday exhibit at Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Free, reservations requested. More information at 707-473-9150, paulmahdergallery.com.

“Clara’s Enchanted Dream — The Land of Sweets”: Contessi Ballet School and North Bay Performing Arts Association stage the holiday ballet at 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Tickets are $20. More information at contessiballet.org.

Holiday Lights Celebration: Kids’ activities, photos with Santa, live music, holiday treats and food vendors from 6 to 8 p.m. outside the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. (Indoors if raining.) Tree lighting begins at 6:30 p.m. Free. More information at bit.ly/3AUGoFE.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”: Classical & Contemporary Dance stages a ballet based on the fantasy tale of Jack Skellington’s visit to Christmas Town. Show opens at 7 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20 and $32. Through Dec. 4. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: “Beethoven’s Ninth” features Elizabeth Prior, viola, with Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through Dec. 5. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

“The Elves and the Shoemaker”: Tale about the lone shoemaker of Grimmsville opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $5 and $10. Through Dec. 11. More information at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Jake Shimabukuro: Ukulele master presents “Christmas in Hawai’i,” with special guests Nate Lopez and Justin Kawika Young. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39 and $59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Ornament Extravaganza: Local artisans offer handblown glass ornaments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Blue Ridge Kitchen Event Center at The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at bit.ly/3irWmRe.

Holiday Giftaway: Bring clothing and household items noon to 3 p.m. to swap at this 10th annual event hosted by Zero Waste Action and Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. Admission is $10 or half-hour of volunteering. More information at bit.ly/3u90Jn2.

Tom Barnebey’s Hot Four Plus One: Jazz band performs for Trad Jass, the Sonoma County traditional jazz club, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Dancing; bring instruments to jam. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker”: New World Ballet and the Marcus Shelby Orchestra present the holiday special set in 1920s Harlem. Plus performances of holiday favorites like “Santa Baby.” Showtime is 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45 and $60. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Dec. 5

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Crafts, stories and activities around the theme “Arctic Animals.” Program for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Alabama Mike: Blues singer offers music and storytelling at Blue Mondays at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Showtime is 6 p.m. Also Blues Defenders and Pro Jam. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/bluemondays.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

“Lost Transport”: Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival presents the true story/drama set in a German village in 1945 as Jewish prisoners become stranded and an unexpected friendship develops. Film screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15 to $18. Virtual screenings available. More information at socojff2022.eventive.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz Combos: Bennett Friedman directs a fall concert at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Features the premier of Tyler Crowley’s “Play It As You Will,” plus works by jazz greats. Admission is $10 at the door. More information at 707-527-4255, music.santarosa.edu/events.

West Side Stories — Grand Slam: Ten community storytellers vie for the annual Grand Slam title. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $20. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Thursday, Dec. 8

The Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour: Swing and jazz band performs at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Plus magician/comedian Christopher Wonder. Tickets are $33 and $43. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Friday, Dec. 9

Posada Navideña: Calidanza Dance Company presents the annual holiday celebration of vibrant dance, music and songs of Mexico. Also with Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra and local mariachi students. Show begins at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5 and $10. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“All Is Calm”: The true Christmas Truce of 1914 World War I told in song and story. Program begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sonoma Valley Chorale: “A Ceremony of Carols and Other Festive Works” winter holiday concert begins at 8 p.m. at Burlingame Hall, First Congregational Church, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25 and 30, free for children under 12. Through Dec. 10. More information at sonomavalleychorale.org/season.

Saturday, Dec. 10

“The Snow Maiden”: Sonoma Conservatory of Dance presents the Russian fairy tale folk ballet at 1 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $12 to $22. Through Dec. 11. More information at 707-350-8923, sonomaconservatoryofdance.org/events.

Healdsburg Chorus: “Season of Light” holiday concert featuring traditional and contemporary favorites begins at 3 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20. Through Dec. 11. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Winterblast: Celebration with live music, art, food vendors and art activities from 4 to 8:30 p.m. on South A Street in Santa Rosa’s SOFA arts district. Sofa parades begin at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Free, with donations accepted. More information at bit.ly/3GWHkxo.

Laura Klein Trio: Jazz Music Series features jazz standards and bebop, plus holiday favorites and more from 6 to 9 p.m. at the fireside lounge at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Boston Brass and the Brass All-Stars Big Band: All-brass ensemble performs “Christmas Bells are Swingin’” holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

MaMuse: Acoustic instruments and music of the folk and gospel traditions, plus Thrive Choir and The Feelings Parade. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $35, VIP $65. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/mamuse.

Sunday, Dec. 11

“Boycott”: North Coast Coalition for Palestine presents a screening of the 2021 documentary addressing laws violating freedom of speech in 33 states. Film begins at 4 p.m. at the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County, 467 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. A discussion follows. Free, with donations accepted. More information at pjcsoco.org.

