Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 3-12, 2021

Catch up on holiday shopping at local craft fairs, explore the Schulz Museum with your kids or listen to live jazz. Here are some fun things to do in Sonoma County over the next 10 days.

Friday, Dec. 3

Winter Wonderland: Artisans sell handcrafted gift items, from pottery to custom jewelry. Plus sales of Christmas trees, a silent auction and raffle. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Pianist Don Krieger performs from noon to 1 p.m. Free admission. Through Dec. 30. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

“A Napa Valley Christmas Carol”: A new Lucky Penny Productions musical version of the Dickens’ classic debuts with a Wine Country twist. Show opens at 7 p.m. at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are $25-$42. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-266-6305, luckypennynapa.com.

“Tiny Beautiful Things”: Staged reading based on the book by Cheryl Strayed begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Mendocino Theatre Company, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino. Tickets are $10. Through Dec. 5. More information at 707-937-4477, mendocinotheatre.org.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Holiday open house: Luther Burbank Home & Gardens is decorated in Victorian holiday style for guests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic site, 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. The 41st annual event includes tours, kids’ activities and specialty gifts. Admission is $3, free for kids under 12. Through Dec. 5. More information at 707-524-5445, lutherburbank.org.

Anthony Guzman: The “American Idol” Viking contestant from Santa Rosa performs with his band, A Hero to Fall, at 3 Disciples Brewing, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. The “Ambivalence” album release show starts at 7 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-978-2459, 3dbrews.com.

#thelemonadestand: Fundraiser for Roseland-based nonprofit The Mural Project features live painting by Amanda Lynn and Joshua Lawyer, interactive art, craft beer, an art auction, live music by Chardonnay and food trucks. 5 - 9 p.m. at Shady Oak Barrel House, 420 First St., Santa Rosa. Free admission. Proceeds slated for a Roseland mural festival. More information at bit.ly/3o658Fa.

Holiday open studio: Artist Mylette Welch offers paintings, prints and ornaments (many with animal themes) at special pricing from noon to 4 p.m. at 222 Pitt Ave., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at facebook.com/mylette.welch.

Great Raven Costume Sale: Shop for an eclectic assortment of costumes and accessories from Raven Players productions, from bell-bottoms to boas. Sale runs 1 - 4 p.m. at the Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Holiday open house: Sebastopol Gallery offers art by Stacey Schuett and jewelry by Michelle Hoting from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 150 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Also fine art and crafts by member and guest artists. Free admission. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopol-gallery.com.

Greg Hester Trio: Healdsburg Jazz music series features bebop, jazz standards, Latin jazz and original selections from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Damien Jurado and Okkervil River (solo): Indie rock concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Jazz-rock band performs at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $59-$125. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Monday, Dec. 6

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Pajama Day fun with crafts and activities for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Event is from 10 a.m. to noon, with a storytime at 10:30 a.m., at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 per child, free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Robert Cray: The Grammy-winning blues singer and guitarist performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $47.50-$67.50. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes: Band performs songs of various styles in 25 languages. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $59-$79. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

“Eurydice”: Met Opera Live performance offers a new take on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and his attempts to rescue his beloved Eurydice. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.