Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 3-12, 2021

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 30, 2021, 5:37PM
Catch up on holiday shopping at local craft fairs, explore the Schulz Museum with your kids or listen to live jazz. Here are some fun things to do in Sonoma County over the next 10 days.

Friday, Dec. 3

Winter Wonderland: Artisans sell handcrafted gift items, from pottery to custom jewelry. Plus sales of Christmas trees, a silent auction and raffle. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Pianist Don Krieger performs from noon to 1 p.m. Free admission. Through Dec. 30. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

“A Napa Valley Christmas Carol”: A new Lucky Penny Productions musical version of the Dickens’ classic debuts with a Wine Country twist. Show opens at 7 p.m. at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are $25-$42. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-266-6305, luckypennynapa.com.

“Tiny Beautiful Things”: Staged reading based on the book by Cheryl Strayed begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Mendocino Theatre Company, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino. Tickets are $10. Through Dec. 5. More information at 707-937-4477, mendocinotheatre.org.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Holiday open house: Luther Burbank Home & Gardens is decorated in Victorian holiday style for guests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic site, 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. The 41st annual event includes tours, kids’ activities and specialty gifts. Admission is $3, free for kids under 12. Through Dec. 5. More information at 707-524-5445, lutherburbank.org.

Anthony Guzman: The “American Idol” Viking contestant from Santa Rosa performs with his band, A Hero to Fall, at 3 Disciples Brewing, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. The “Ambivalence” album release show starts at 7 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-978-2459, 3dbrews.com.

#thelemonadestand: Fundraiser for Roseland-based nonprofit The Mural Project features live painting by Amanda Lynn and Joshua Lawyer, interactive art, craft beer, an art auction, live music by Chardonnay and food trucks. 5 - 9 p.m. at Shady Oak Barrel House, 420 First St., Santa Rosa. Free admission. Proceeds slated for a Roseland mural festival. More information at bit.ly/3o658Fa.

Holiday open studio: Artist Mylette Welch offers paintings, prints and ornaments (many with animal themes) at special pricing from noon to 4 p.m. at 222 Pitt Ave., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at facebook.com/mylette.welch.

Great Raven Costume Sale: Shop for an eclectic assortment of costumes and accessories from Raven Players productions, from bell-bottoms to boas. Sale runs 1 - 4 p.m. at the Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Holiday open house: Sebastopol Gallery offers art by Stacey Schuett and jewelry by Michelle Hoting from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 150 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Also fine art and crafts by member and guest artists. Free admission. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopol-gallery.com.

Greg Hester Trio: Healdsburg Jazz music series features bebop, jazz standards, Latin jazz and original selections from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Damien Jurado and Okkervil River (solo): Indie rock concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Jazz-rock band performs at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $59-$125. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Monday, Dec. 6

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Pajama Day fun with crafts and activities for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Event is from 10 a.m. to noon, with a storytime at 10:30 a.m., at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 per child, free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Robert Cray: The Grammy-winning blues singer and guitarist performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $47.50-$67.50. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes: Band performs songs of various styles in 25 languages. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $59-$79. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

“Eurydice”: Met Opera Live performance offers a new take on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and his attempts to rescue his beloved Eurydice. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

“Viva Amore — Love Lives On”: Santa Rosa Junior College Concert Choir and Chamber Singers celebrate love, passion and beauty in four languages. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium on campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Jody Benecke, director, accompaniment by Nancy Hayashibara. Tickets are $6-$12. More information at music.santarosa.edu/events.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Petaluma Chorale: “The Weary World Rejoices” holiday concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 530 C St., Petaluma. Tickets are $12-$15, free for kids under 13. Through Dec. 12. More information at visitpetaluma.com.

“It’s a Wonderful Life — A Live Radio Play”: Holiday production of the 1946 live radio broadcast with five actors in more than 40 roles. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Christopher Titus: Local Barrell comedy show with the Comedy Central performer and star of the Fox dark comedy sitcom “Titus.” Showtime is 7 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$60. More information at barrelproofcomedy.com.

Damien Sneed: “Joy to the World — A Christmas Musical Journey” features the singer, pianist and organist and a cast of 10 singers and musicians. Show includes original arrangements and holiday classics. Program begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, Dec. 10

“The Nutcracker”: The Petaluma School of Ballet presents its 35th anniversary performance of the holiday classic. Ballet opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $22-$32. Through Dec. 12. More information at petalumaschoolofballet.com/nutcracker2021.

Santa Rosa High School Choir: “Holiday Melodies” winter choral concert begins at 7 p.m. at the SRHS Auditorium, 1235 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Choir alumni and current singers will perform under the direction of Dan Earl and Kira Bombace. Admission is by donation. More information at bit.ly/3G193sP.

Virtual “Posada Navideña”: Calidanza Dance Company showcases the lively dances, music and colorful costumes of Mexico to welcome the holiday season. Free viewing at 7 p.m. through Dec. 12. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sara Watkins: The Grammy-winning artists perform songs and share stories at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $55-$125. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, Dec. 11

“Elf, The Musical, Jr.”: Left Edge Theatre presents Buddy the Elf’s quest to find his identity and share the true meaning of Christmas. The comedy opens at 7 p.m. at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$25. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com/elf.

Holiday Lighted Boat Parade: Petaluma Yacht Club presents a flotilla of boats and watercraft lit up for the holidays. Parade arrives at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Petaluma Turning Basin. Free. More information at visitpetaluma.com.

Edward Simon: Solo jazz piano concert begins at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Performance celebrates the release of Simon’s new “Solo Live” recording. Tickets are $25-$65. More information at the222.org.

Stella Heath: Vocalist and her group perform from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza as part of the Healdsburg Jazz Swingin’ Holidays. Free admission. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

Emerald Cup Harvest Ball: Cannabis celebration features live music with numerous performers, including Big Wild and Trevor Hall. Also cannabis panels, marketplace, consumption lounges and more at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. General admission hours are noon to 10 p.m. Two-day passes are $125-$849. Through Dec. 12. More information at theemeraldcup.com.

“The Polar Express”: The 2004 children’s Christmas adventure returns to the big screen for a pajama party showing at 10 a.m. at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $7. More information at 707-586-5996 and bit.ly/32CZ1Qg.

Christian Quintin: Opening reception for the artist’s one-man show is from 1 - 8 p.m. at Calabi Gallery, 456 Tenth St., Santa Rosa. Free admission. Exhibit of paintings and drawings of visionary scenes runs through Jan. 29. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Jack London Piano Club: Winter piano concert performed on Charmian London’s 1901 Steinway piano. Performance begins at 2 p.m. at the House of Happy Walls Museum at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Sold out. More information at 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com.

Symphony Pops: Santa Rosa Symphony presents “Holly Jolly Pops,” with a holiday tribute to Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters. Show features The Swing Dolls, singer D. Scott Eads, Santa Claus and a singalong. Showtime is 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37-$90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Healdsburg Community Band: Concert featuring popular and classical holiday favorites begins at 7 p.m. at Healdsburg Community Church, 1100 University Ave., Healdsburg. Jon Saler, conductor. Free admission, with donations accepted. More information at healdsburgcommunityband.org.

