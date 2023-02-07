Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 10-19, 2023

Celebrate Valentine’s Day, Black History Month and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 7, 2023, 12:25PM
Updated 57 minutes ago

Celebrate Valentine’s Day, Black History Month and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Feb. 10

Love is in the Air: Wine flight, chocolate and cheese pairing at West Wines, 1000 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. Various times from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee is $35. Reservations requested. Through Feb. 13. More information at 707-433-2066, westwines.com/events-visit-us/best-sonoma-wine-events.

S.R. Laws: Rock, rhythm and soul performance from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

“Once Upon a Mattress”: Wacky musical version of “The Princess and the Pea” opens at 7:30 p.m. at Person Theatre, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. Through Feb. 19. More information at 707-664-4246, theatreartsanddance.sonoma.edu.

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival: Road Tour presentation of top adventure sports films begins at 7:30 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $20. More information at mystictheatre.com.

ArnoCorps: Oakland-based hard rock band headlines a show also featuring The Freak Accident and Amodium. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $12. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Lake Sonoma Steelhead Festival: Celebration of steelhead trout includes wildlife and conservation exhibits, activities, live music and entertainment. Annual event returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milt Brandt Visitors Center, 3288 Skaggs Springs Road, Geyserville. Free. More information at lakesonoma.org.

Free Family Day: Visit the Museum of Sonoma County for its first Free Family Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Art-making activities from noon to 2 p.m. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

African Music and Arts Village: Black History Month presentation highlighting cultural traditions of South Africa. Family-friendly, interactive program with Baba Shibambo at 11 a.m. at Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St. (Also Feb. 18 performances at 11 a.m. at Northwest Santa Rosa Library, 150 Coddingtown Center, and 2 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma.) Free. More information at events.sonomalibrary.org.

“Small Works'': Closing reception for the 12th annual exhibition at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Visit from 1 to 4 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 19. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

“The Color of Water”: Visualization of water in all forms, from peaceful to destructive. Opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free. Through March 26. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org/exhibits.

Juke Joint Jukebox: Black History Month celebration of African American music and culture with soul, spirituals, pop and rock from the 1920s to the ’60s. Showtime is 6 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

New Century Chamber Orchestra: Thirtieth anniversary performance includes works by Schubert, Haydn and Mozart. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Daniel Hope, music director and violinist. Tickets are $35 to $95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

David Wilcox: North Carolina-based singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 415-892-6200, hopmonk.com/novato.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Cherries, Chocolate & Cabernet: Wine tasting and music with Eric London Band and Friends at Le Vin Winery, 33151 Highway 128, Cloverdale. Various times from 1 to 4 p.m. The fee is $25. Reservations requested. More information at 707-494-0314, pdne.ws/3Yex1dB.

Monday, Feb. 13

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Valentine’s Day-themed crafts and activities and Peanuts animated specials in the theater. Event is for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/museum-mondays.

“The Graduate”: The 1967 romantic comedy-drama featuring one of cinema’s most famous love affairs screens at 6 p.m. at Young & Yonder, 449 Allan Court, Healdsburg. Mike Traina’s “Through the Lens” filmmaking conversation begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org/events/thegraduate.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Family Buffet & Trivia: Family-friendly buffet dinner and trivia competition at 5 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10 and $20. More information at 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com/events.

Le Jazz Hot Quartet: French gypsy jazz performance begins at 7 p.m. at Rancho Nicasio, 1 Old Rancheria Road, Nicasio. Tickets are $20. More information at 415-662-2219, ranchonicasio.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Sean Carscadden Trio: North Bay Americana artists perform for Locals Night at 7:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $5 to $10. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

“Forbidden Kiss Live”: Erotic cabaret with comedy, dance, songs, burlesque, sketches and more at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Stage Left Studio’s “Singles Awareness Day” performance. Tickets are $19. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/wednesdayweirdness.

Misner & Smith: Duo performs a diverse mix from folk to rock, country and Americana at 7:30 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Thursday, Feb. 16

SSU Art Faculty Exhibition 2023: Nine members of the Sonoma State University art faculty present diverse works including paintings, sculpture and ceramics. Opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at University Art Gallery, Art Building, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free. Through March 12. More information at 707-664-2295, artgallery.sonoma.edu.

Arts Alive: Visit 11 Petaluma venues from 5 to 8 p.m. for live music, exhibits, literature, theater and interactive activities. Reservations required for Black History Month celebration with dancer, acrobat, singer and multi-instrumentalist Maria Soumah from Guinea, West Africa, with shows at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. Free. More information at petalumadowntown.com/arts-alive-petaluma.

Hawktail: Instrumental acoustic quartet performs at 5:45 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Mark Pomerantz: Former federal prosecutor discusses his book “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account” at 6 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

Newberry & Verch: Duo performs for Americana Night at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, Feb. 17

The Aris Quartett: The Redwood Arts Council presentation begins at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Program includes works by Mozart and Mendelssohn. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-874-1124, redwoodarts.org.

Valen Ho’s Day: Evil Comedy presents a comedy show with the Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at 7 p.m. at Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 at the door. Proceeds benefit the center. More information at pdne.ws/3Yzr5M4.

Styx: Rock band established in the 1970s performs at 8 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

North Coast Comedy: Headliner Joe Hill brings his “You Take Care” tour to the Epicenter Window Room, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Also comics Shannon Battle and Morgan Anderson. Tickets are $15. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Olive Odyssey: Sonoma County olive expert Don Landis presents olive and olive oil tastings, cooking demonstrations, olive mill tours, olive tree experts, olive-inspired art, wine, Italian music and more. Event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards, 24724 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free. More information at anoliveodyssey.com.

Black History Month Showcase: Free concert featuring Audio Angel, Crumb Dread and Simoné Mosely at 5:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Kayatta, Erica Ambrin and D.square perform at 9 p.m.; tickets are $15. Benefit for Santa Rosa Junior College Black Student Union. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Ali Wong: Stand-up comedian, actress and New York Times bestselling author appears at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, Showtimes are 7 p.m. (sold out) and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.75 to $250. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Conductor Laureate Bruno Ferrandis returns and conducts the symphony in music from his homeland in celebration of the natural world. Program includes Boulanger and Ravel at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Jon Nakamatsu, pianist. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Pipe-organ concert: Fulbright Scholar Joy-Leilani Garbutt performs works by women composers from France’s La Belle Époque period. Concert begins at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

