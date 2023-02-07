Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 10-19, 2023

Celebrate Valentine’s Day, Black History Month and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Feb. 10

Love is in the Air: Wine flight, chocolate and cheese pairing at West Wines, 1000 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. Various times from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee is $35. Reservations requested. Through Feb. 13. More information at 707-433-2066, westwines.com/events-visit-us/best-sonoma-wine-events.

S.R. Laws: Rock, rhythm and soul performance from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

“Once Upon a Mattress”: Wacky musical version of “The Princess and the Pea” opens at 7:30 p.m. at Person Theatre, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. Through Feb. 19. More information at 707-664-4246, theatreartsanddance.sonoma.edu.

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival: Road Tour presentation of top adventure sports films begins at 7:30 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $20. More information at mystictheatre.com.

ArnoCorps: Oakland-based hard rock band headlines a show also featuring The Freak Accident and Amodium. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $12. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Lake Sonoma Steelhead Festival: Celebration of steelhead trout includes wildlife and conservation exhibits, activities, live music and entertainment. Annual event returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milt Brandt Visitors Center, 3288 Skaggs Springs Road, Geyserville. Free. More information at lakesonoma.org.

Free Family Day: Visit the Museum of Sonoma County for its first Free Family Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Art-making activities from noon to 2 p.m. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

African Music and Arts Village: Black History Month presentation highlighting cultural traditions of South Africa. Family-friendly, interactive program with Baba Shibambo at 11 a.m. at Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St. (Also Feb. 18 performances at 11 a.m. at Northwest Santa Rosa Library, 150 Coddingtown Center, and 2 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma.) Free. More information at events.sonomalibrary.org.

“Small Works'': Closing reception for the 12th annual exhibition at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Visit from 1 to 4 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 19. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

“The Color of Water”: Visualization of water in all forms, from peaceful to destructive. Opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free. Through March 26. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org/exhibits.

Juke Joint Jukebox: Black History Month celebration of African American music and culture with soul, spirituals, pop and rock from the 1920s to the ’60s. Showtime is 6 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

New Century Chamber Orchestra: Thirtieth anniversary performance includes works by Schubert, Haydn and Mozart. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Daniel Hope, music director and violinist. Tickets are $35 to $95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

David Wilcox: North Carolina-based singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 415-892-6200, hopmonk.com/novato.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Cherries, Chocolate & Cabernet: Wine tasting and music with Eric London Band and Friends at Le Vin Winery, 33151 Highway 128, Cloverdale. Various times from 1 to 4 p.m. The fee is $25. Reservations requested. More information at 707-494-0314, pdne.ws/3Yex1dB.

Monday, Feb. 13

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Valentine’s Day-themed crafts and activities and Peanuts animated specials in the theater. Event is for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/museum-mondays.

“The Graduate”: The 1967 romantic comedy-drama featuring one of cinema’s most famous love affairs screens at 6 p.m. at Young & Yonder, 449 Allan Court, Healdsburg. Mike Traina’s “Through the Lens” filmmaking conversation begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org/events/thegraduate.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Family Buffet & Trivia: Family-friendly buffet dinner and trivia competition at 5 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10 and $20. More information at 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com/events.