Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 11-20, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 9, 2022, 7:24AM
As COVID-19 restrictions are again lifted in Sonoma County and large gatherings are allowed to return, here is what’s available entertainment-wise around the North Bay, including music, plays and more.

Friday, Feb. 11

“Nature’s Miracles”: New art exhibit features works by Violet Arana, Lynda Nugent and Danielle Warner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Burnett Gallery at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Free admission. Through March 6. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Sheila E. and the E. Train: Percussionist and singer/songwriter performs at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $65 to $125. Through Feb. 14. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

“Either”: Play explores romantic choices in life and the human need for love and connection, despite the ramifications. Opens at 7 p.m. at Left Edge Theatre, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $22 to $44. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

“Amy and the Orphans”: Alchemia joins with Cinnabar Theater to present the poignant comedy about three estranged adult siblings, one with Down syndrome, who navigate family drama after their father’s death. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theatre, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25 to $35. Through Feb. 20, with livestreaming options. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”: An irreverent summary of all of Shakespeare’s works, with comical re-enactments and audience participation. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10 to $25. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“The Glass Menagerie”: The classic Tennessee Williams drama opens at 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $20 to $32. Through March 5. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Saturday, Feb. 12

“Art of Jewelry”: Twenty artists from the Arts Guild of Sonoma present a jewelry exhibition and member art show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the guild gallery, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free admission. Through March 28. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

North Coast Comedy: Kris Tinkle headlines the comedy show at 10:30 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Jake “The Bern Man” Bernie also hosts, with Nina G and Mean Dave. Tickets are $25. More information at visitepicenter.com/north-coast-comedy.

“Love Sucks”: Valentine’s Day concert with progressive metal/rock band Mind’s Eye, plus Ignoring Olivia, Losers Lees, Echolyptus and New Beau. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-762-3565, thephoenixtheater.com.

“Love is in the Air”: “Peanuts” movie marathon features six short, love-themed movies including “A Charlie Brown Valentine” and “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown.” Films screen from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the big screen at Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Included with museum admission of $5 to $12; children 3 and younger admitted free. Through Sunday. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“Hair”: The 1960s rock musical that defined a generation opens with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Audience advisory: adult language and situations, plus a brief scene with nudity. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $22 to $38. Through March 6. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“American Rhapsody”: Santa Rosa Symphony program includes “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Appalachian Spring,” with guest conductor Aram Demirjian and pianist Michelle Cann. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $24 to $97. Through Feb. 14. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, Feb. 13

“The Art of Collecting — New Additions to the Grace Hudson Museum”: New exhibit features Pomo baskets, works of art and 16 recently acquired paintings by the museum namesake, the late Grace Carpenter Hudson. Visit from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the museum, 431 S. Main St., Ukiah. Admission is $4 to $5 or $12 per family. Through April 10. More information at 707-467-2836, gracehudsonmuseum.org.

Outdoor Jazz: Live jazz returns to Putnam Plaza in front of the Speakeasy restaurant, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Chuck Sher, Randy Vincent, Art Khu and Michael Aragon perform swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. as The Chuck Sher Quartet. Free. Weather permitting.

“The Pirates of Penzance”: Sonoma State University stages a modern production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s 1879 comic opera. Showtime is 2 p.m. at Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $12. Online streaming option. Through Feb. 20. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events/2022/pirates-penzance.

Monday, Feb. 14

“Le Cabaret Valentine”: LIVE@6thStreet hosts a program of songs exploring various kinds of love, with Cheryl King as emcee. Featured singers include Joey Abrego and Ginger Beavers from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $38 to $45 VIP. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Charlie Brown!”: Make cards and crafts, pose for a photo with Charlie Brown and watch “Peanuts” specials on the big screen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Included with admission of $5 to $12, free for kids 3 and younger. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/cal-happyvalentinesday.

“The Art of Love — A Letter from St. Valentine”: Historian Craig Griffeath looks at cultural traditions and the concept of romantic love through the ages in art, literature and popular culture. The program is from 2 to 3 p.m. at Vintage House, 264 First St. E., Sonoma. Registration is $20. More information at 707-996-0311, vintagehouse.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Peter Richardson: The Sonoma County author discusses his book “Savage Journey: Hunter S. Thompson and the Weird Road to Gonzo” in an online program at 6 p.m. presented by Copperfield’s Books. Register for the free event at bit.ly/3JeTy2k.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Black History Month: Sonoma County Library hosts award-winning storyteller Kirk Waller for an online program of African and African-American folk tales, legends and history from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Program includes music, movement, singing and spoken word. Advance registration required for the free Zoom presentation. More information at bit.ly/3gEr6KF.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra: The German guitarist and songwriter performs Spanish-influenced music at 8 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $29 to $69. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Fran Lebowitz: The author and cultural satirist shares her often-acerbic views on current events and the media, as well as her pet peeves. Karin Demarest moderates the program at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $39 and $55. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: An Elvis impersonator loses his gig but transforms into an all-out drag queen with a new show and new friends. Comedy opens at 7:30 p.m. at Sixth Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $22 to $35. Through March 20. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Friday, Feb. 18

Dianne Reeves: Grammy-winning jazz vocalist performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“A Towering Task — The Story of the Peace Corps”: Annette Benning narrates the 2019 film looking at the history and significance of the Peace Corps, established in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Feb. 20.) Free admission, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Saturday, Feb. 19

“Manzanar — The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams”: New exhibit features more than 50 little-known photos by the famed photographer depicting the treatment of Japanese Americans at the Manzanar incarnation camp in Central California. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 to $10, free for ages 12 and younger. Through May 29. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/upcoming-exhibitions.

Kronos Quartet: The San Francisco-based string quartet performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Music includes selections from their “50 for the Future” project. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $55. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Taylor Rae: The Americana, blues and folk singer brings her “Mad Twenties Winter Tour” to The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa (use the Ross Street entrance). Showtime is 8:15 p.m. The Coffis Brothers also perform roots rock. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at thelostchurch.org.

Carlos Henrique Pereira Trio: The Brazilian pianist and guitarist performs Brazilian classics, jazz standards and original tunes with Sebastian Link and Eric Engstrom from 5 to 8 p.m. at the fireside lounge at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

The Pulsators: Mardi Gras celebration with the Sonoma County dance band, plus costumes, gumbo, king cake, specialty drinks and more. Party runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Admission is $10. More information at 707-869-0821, bit.ly/3sk6cGk.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Symphony Pops: The Santa Rosa Symphony performs “Return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away,” featuring the music of film composer John Williams. Mike Berkowitz, conductor. Showtime is 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony’s Young People’s Chamber Orchestra: “Recollections” highlights four centuries of music by women composers. Aaron Westman, director. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $5 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, bit.ly/3HFB2zz.

“The James Bond Experience”: Deborah Del Mastro and her four-piece band Shaken, Not Stirred perform theme songs from James Bond movies and share stories celebrating nearly 60 years of Secret Agent 007. The “Sundays at 7” performance begins at 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

