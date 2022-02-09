Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 11-20, 2022

As COVID-19 restrictions are again lifted in Sonoma County and large gatherings are allowed to return, here is what’s available entertainment-wise around the North Bay, including music, plays and more.

Friday, Feb. 11

“Nature’s Miracles”: New art exhibit features works by Violet Arana, Lynda Nugent and Danielle Warner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Burnett Gallery at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Free admission. Through March 6. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Sheila E. and the E. Train: Percussionist and singer/songwriter performs at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $65 to $125. Through Feb. 14. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

“Either”: Play explores romantic choices in life and the human need for love and connection, despite the ramifications. Opens at 7 p.m. at Left Edge Theatre, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $22 to $44. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

“Amy and the Orphans”: Alchemia joins with Cinnabar Theater to present the poignant comedy about three estranged adult siblings, one with Down syndrome, who navigate family drama after their father’s death. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theatre, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25 to $35. Through Feb. 20, with livestreaming options. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”: An irreverent summary of all of Shakespeare’s works, with comical re-enactments and audience participation. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10 to $25. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“The Glass Menagerie”: The classic Tennessee Williams drama opens at 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $20 to $32. Through March 5. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Saturday, Feb. 12

“Art of Jewelry”: Twenty artists from the Arts Guild of Sonoma present a jewelry exhibition and member art show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the guild gallery, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free admission. Through March 28. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

North Coast Comedy: Kris Tinkle headlines the comedy show at 10:30 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Jake “The Bern Man” Bernie also hosts, with Nina G and Mean Dave. Tickets are $25. More information at visitepicenter.com/north-coast-comedy.

“Love Sucks”: Valentine’s Day concert with progressive metal/rock band Mind’s Eye, plus Ignoring Olivia, Losers Lees, Echolyptus and New Beau. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-762-3565, thephoenixtheater.com.

“Love is in the Air”: “Peanuts” movie marathon features six short, love-themed movies including “A Charlie Brown Valentine” and “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown.” Films screen from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the big screen at Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Included with museum admission of $5 to $12; children 3 and younger admitted free. Through Sunday. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“Hair”: The 1960s rock musical that defined a generation opens with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Audience advisory: adult language and situations, plus a brief scene with nudity. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $22 to $38. Through March 6. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“American Rhapsody”: Santa Rosa Symphony program includes “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Appalachian Spring,” with guest conductor Aram Demirjian and pianist Michelle Cann. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $24 to $97. Through Feb. 14. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, Feb. 13

“The Art of Collecting — New Additions to the Grace Hudson Museum”: New exhibit features Pomo baskets, works of art and 16 recently acquired paintings by the museum namesake, the late Grace Carpenter Hudson. Visit from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the museum, 431 S. Main St., Ukiah. Admission is $4 to $5 or $12 per family. Through April 10. More information at 707-467-2836, gracehudsonmuseum.org.