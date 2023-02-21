Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 24-March 5, 2023

Get a tattoo, taste wine, attend a dance party and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Feb. 24

Santa Rosa Tattoos & Blues: The 31st annual event opens with a convention with dozens of tattoo artists from noon to 11 p.m. at the Flamingo Resort, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Live bands featured from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m, including Hunting Lions and No Account. Tickets are $25 to $50. Through Feb. 26. More information at santarosatattoosandblues.com.

Rivertown Trio and Familiar Strangers Trio: Country, folk-rock and Americana music featured at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Marty O’Reilly Trio: Mesh of folk, jazz, blues and soulful songs. Show begins at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Multi-instrumentalist and contemporary Americana songwriter Jeff Plankenhorn opens. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Earl Thomas Duo: Blues-soul singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20. More information at elephantintheroompub.com.

Latin Party Night: DJ Willie mixes Latin hits from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/latin-party-nights.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Destiny Muhammad Trio: “From Africa to Alice Coltrane” Black History Month concert begins at 11 a.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“It Might as Well be Spring”: Artists’ reception for Mylette Welch, Sandra Rubin and guest artists from 1 to 4 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free. Through April 2. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Frances Dilorinzo: The Laugh Cellar presents the “Dry Bar Comedy Special” comedian at 7 p.m. at Balletto Vineyards, 5700 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa. Also comic Karen McCarthy. Tickets are $32. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Funk dance party: Ariel Marin, James Earley and an ensemble of musicians perform funk music by James Brown, Chaka Khan and more at 7:30 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $37. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Cougars on the Loose: Female comedians of a certain age poke fun at aging at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Get Dead: San Francisco punk rock band performs at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Also Right to Remain, M Section and Pinoles. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

“A Melodious Affair”: Local rappers and rhythm and blues singers team up with Crumb Dread. Audio Angel, Simoné Moseley and KingLung perform at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, Feb. 26

“From Enslavement to the Path of Freedom — The Power of Black Resistance”: Exhibit details how Blacks in America have demonstrated resilience to achieve freedom, liberty and justice for all. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free, donations accepted. Through March 26. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

“Open”: One-woman show starring Taylor Diffenderfer closes its run at 5 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Final curtain call as the theater permanently shutters after 12 years. Tickets are $20 to $32. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Monday, Feb. 27

Jazz jam session and concert: THE 222 introduces a jam session for jazz artists of all ages, amateur to professional, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10 to $30, free for participating musicians. Performance by the Sylvia Cuenca Trio, Essiet Essiet and Ben Stolorow. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Tommy Guerrero: Indie/alternative musician performs at 7 p.m. at Ernie’s Tin Bar, 5100 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma. Tickets are $25. Through March 1. More information at 707-762-2075, facebook.com/erniestinbar.

Cass McCombs: Indie/alternative musician performs at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Weak Signal opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Wednesday, March 1

Ordinary Elephant: Award-winning husband-and-wife folk/Americana duo perform at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Local folk trio Wyld Iris opens the show at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.