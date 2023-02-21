Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 24-March 5, 2023

Get a tattoo, taste wine, attend a dance party and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 21, 2023, 12:15PM
Friday, Feb. 24

Santa Rosa Tattoos & Blues: The 31st annual event opens with a convention with dozens of tattoo artists from noon to 11 p.m. at the Flamingo Resort, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Live bands featured from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m, including Hunting Lions and No Account. Tickets are $25 to $50. Through Feb. 26. More information at santarosatattoosandblues.com.

Rivertown Trio and Familiar Strangers Trio: Country, folk-rock and Americana music featured at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Marty O’Reilly Trio: Mesh of folk, jazz, blues and soulful songs. Show begins at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Multi-instrumentalist and contemporary Americana songwriter Jeff Plankenhorn opens. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Earl Thomas Duo: Blues-soul singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20. More information at elephantintheroompub.com.

Latin Party Night: DJ Willie mixes Latin hits from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/latin-party-nights.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Destiny Muhammad Trio: “From Africa to Alice Coltrane” Black History Month concert begins at 11 a.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“It Might as Well be Spring”: Artists’ reception for Mylette Welch, Sandra Rubin and guest artists from 1 to 4 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free. Through April 2. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Frances Dilorinzo: The Laugh Cellar presents the “Dry Bar Comedy Special” comedian at 7 p.m. at Balletto Vineyards, 5700 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa. Also comic Karen McCarthy. Tickets are $32. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Funk dance party: Ariel Marin, James Earley and an ensemble of musicians perform funk music by James Brown, Chaka Khan and more at 7:30 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $37. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Cougars on the Loose: Female comedians of a certain age poke fun at aging at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Get Dead: San Francisco punk rock band performs at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Also Right to Remain, M Section and Pinoles. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

“A Melodious Affair”: Local rappers and rhythm and blues singers team up with Crumb Dread. Audio Angel, Simoné Moseley and KingLung perform at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, Feb. 26

“From Enslavement to the Path of Freedom — The Power of Black Resistance”: Exhibit details how Blacks in America have demonstrated resilience to achieve freedom, liberty and justice for all. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free, donations accepted. Through March 26. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

“Open”: One-woman show starring Taylor Diffenderfer closes its run at 5 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Final curtain call as the theater permanently shutters after 12 years. Tickets are $20 to $32. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Monday, Feb. 27

Jazz jam session and concert: THE 222 introduces a jam session for jazz artists of all ages, amateur to professional, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10 to $30, free for participating musicians. Performance by the Sylvia Cuenca Trio, Essiet Essiet and Ben Stolorow. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Tommy Guerrero: Indie/alternative musician performs at 7 p.m. at Ernie’s Tin Bar, 5100 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma. Tickets are $25. Through March 1. More information at 707-762-2075, facebook.com/erniestinbar.

Cass McCombs: Indie/alternative musician performs at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Weak Signal opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Wednesday, March 1

Ordinary Elephant: Award-winning husband-and-wife folk/Americana duo perform at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Local folk trio Wyld Iris opens the show at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Thursday, March 2

“Marguerite — From the Bauhaus to Pond Farm”: World premiere of new documentary produced by Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods screens at 6 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets, at $25, include a reception and Q&A with director David Washburn and former Pond Farm students. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Peter Horvath Trio: Contemporary jazz pianist, keyboardist and composer featured at THE Jazz Club at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“A Raisin in the Sun”: Pulitzer Prize-winning story about a multigenerational working-class Black family struggling to realize the American dream in 1950s Chicago. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22 to $44. Through March 19. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“Treeology”: The Billy Childs Trio (featuring the Grammy-winning jazz composer) and Delirium Musicum chamber orchestra perform a musical response to the climate crisis and recent devastating wildfires. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, March 3

Wine Road Barrel Tasting: Taste limited production wines, meet winemakers and purchase wine futures. Event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at more than 50 wineries in Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys. Tickets are $75 to $95, $10 for designated drivers. Advance sales only. Through March 5. More information at wineroad.com/events.

Pomo basketry: Opening reception for “Breaking Traditions, Saving Traditions: Elsie Allen & the Legacy of Pomo Basketry.” Event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa Junior College Multicultural Museum, Bussman Hall, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Speakers include Allen’s relatives and Silver Galleto, founder of the Pomo Weaver’s Society. Free. Through Dec. 22. More information at 707-527-4479, museum.santarosa.edu/museum-exhibits.

“McQuaddle — A Dragon’s Tale”: A Theater for Children stages the adventure story about a young dragon searching for his purpose. Show opens at 7 p.m. at Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7. Through March 12. More information at 707-483-5800, atheaterforchildren.com.

“Gloria”: Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts stages the comedic satire about a group of ambitious editorial assistants at a Manhattan magazine. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Studio Theatre, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through March 12. More information at 707-527-4307, theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

Saturday, March 4

Electric Science: Hands-on electrical engineering experiences presented by a women’s committee from the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $16. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org/event/electric-science-event.

TEDxSonomaCounty: “This is Us” presentations with 12 speakers including Larkin O’Leary of Common Ground Society discussing “Fostering Differences on Common Ground.” Event is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater at Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35 to $75. Virtual option available. More information at tedxsonomacounty.com.

Annual chili cook-off: Chili competition and tasting from 1 to 5 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Americana music with Mac & Potter, plus Bud’s Bluegrass Sessions. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Carlos Mencia: Comedy Central stand-up comic appears at Headline Comedy at 7:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $28, VIP dinner $65. More information at somovillage.com/upcoming-event.

Sunday, March 5

Russian River Ramblers: Sonoma County band performs for TRAD JASS, the Sonoma County traditional jazz club, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Druid Hall, 1011 College Ave., Santa Rosa. Dancing; bring instruments to jam. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Paula West: Sonoma Valley Jazz Society hosts the jazz vocalist and cabaret singer at “Jazz @ The House” at 3 p.m. at Vintage House, 264 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $50. More information at 707-996-0311, vintagehouse.org.

