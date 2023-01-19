Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 20-29, 2023

See live comedy, hear a performance of Grateful Dead tunes or revisit a modern classic, with bowling and pizza, at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Jan. 20

“Small Works”: Twelfth annual exhibition opens at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 19. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Inaugural comedy show: Hence Singleton, Paul Brumbaugh and Trevor LA perform at Wolf House Brewing Co., 131 E. First St., Cloverdale. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 844-942-2337, wolfhousebrewing.com/live-events/#chili.

Beo String Quartet: Ensemble performs works by contemporary composers, Bach, Beethoven and more at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Pre-concert discussion at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $75. More information at the222.org/beo-quartet.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Concerto recital includes solo works by Mendelssohn, Mozart and Handel. Showcase begins at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Tickets are $5 to $25. More information at 707-829-4797, bit.ly/3we9ey8.

The Soul Section: Soul and funk band performs music of the 1960s and ’70s and other rock favorites at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/soul-section.

Christopher Titus: The Comedy Central and “Titus” star performs a comedy show at 8 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $60. More information at bit.ly/3GUmfC9.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Artist’s reception: Visit with Simmon Factor, whose paintings inspired by living next to Santa Rosa Creek are on display at Café Frida, 300 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. An opening reception and artist talk is from 5 to 7 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 26. More information at cafefridagallery.com.

“Beyond the Beta”: Short documentary about Vertex Climbing Center’s competitive climbing team in Santa Rosa screens at 7 p.m. at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Plus a Q&A session with director Heather Murray. Screening of “Boxgirls” follows. Tickets are $10. More information at climbvertex.com/beyond-beta-film.

Rhythm Future Quartet: Acoustic jazz ensemble performs gypsy jazz standards and original compositions at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Jessie Baylin: Nashville-based folk, pop and roots rock singer/songwriter performs at 7:30 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Special guests The Watson Twins. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

“Rach & The Hollywood Sound”: Santa Rosa Symphony performs Rachmaninoff's “Second Symphony,” paired with music from “Gone with the Wind” and “The Nun’s Story.” Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through Jan. 23. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Marshall House Project and Free Peoples: Soul-funk band and American roots band, respectively, in concert at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $40. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/marshall-house-project-and-free-peoples.

Ryan Woodard Trio: Funk, blues and classic rock at 8:30 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Pete Sawyer & The Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang: Music featuring the Grateful Dead songbook begins at 7 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Larry “Bubbles” Brown: San Francisco-based comedian headlines a show also featuring Benton Harshaw, Sara Rooker, Andrew Holmgren and Sergio Blanco. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-772-5478, roaring-donkey.com.

Monday, Jan. 23

The Big LeBOWLski: AVFilm fundraiser includes bowling, pizza, drinks, themed cookies and a screening of “The Big Lebowski” with a costume contest. Event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Windsor Bowling Center, 8801 Conde Lane. Tickets are $150. More information at avfilmpresents.org/events/the-big-lebowlski.

Katherine Schweit: Sonoma Speaker Series presents the career FBI special agent, attorney and author of “Stop the Killing: How to End the Mass Shooting Crisis.” Program begins at 7 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. VIP reception at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $35, VIP $75. More information at 707-696-8378, sonomaspeakerseries.com.