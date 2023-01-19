Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 20-29, 2023

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 18, 2023, 4:39PM
See live comedy, hear a performance of Grateful Dead tunes or revisit a modern classic, with bowling and pizza, at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Jan. 20

“Small Works”: Twelfth annual exhibition opens at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 19. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Inaugural comedy show: Hence Singleton, Paul Brumbaugh and Trevor LA perform at Wolf House Brewing Co., 131 E. First St., Cloverdale. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 844-942-2337, wolfhousebrewing.com/live-events/#chili.

Beo String Quartet: Ensemble performs works by contemporary composers, Bach, Beethoven and more at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Pre-concert discussion at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $75. More information at the222.org/beo-quartet.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Concerto recital includes solo works by Mendelssohn, Mozart and Handel. Showcase begins at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Tickets are $5 to $25. More information at 707-829-4797, bit.ly/3we9ey8.

The Soul Section: Soul and funk band performs music of the 1960s and ’70s and other rock favorites at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/soul-section.

Christopher Titus: The Comedy Central and “Titus” star performs a comedy show at 8 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $60. More information at bit.ly/3GUmfC9.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Artist’s reception: Visit with Simmon Factor, whose paintings inspired by living next to Santa Rosa Creek are on display at Café Frida, 300 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. An opening reception and artist talk is from 5 to 7 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 26. More information at cafefridagallery.com.

“Beyond the Beta”: Short documentary about Vertex Climbing Center’s competitive climbing team in Santa Rosa screens at 7 p.m. at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Plus a Q&A session with director Heather Murray. Screening of “Boxgirls” follows. Tickets are $10. More information at climbvertex.com/beyond-beta-film.

Rhythm Future Quartet: Acoustic jazz ensemble performs gypsy jazz standards and original compositions at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Jessie Baylin: Nashville-based folk, pop and roots rock singer/songwriter performs at 7:30 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Special guests The Watson Twins. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

“Rach & The Hollywood Sound”: Santa Rosa Symphony performs Rachmaninoff's “Second Symphony,” paired with music from “Gone with the Wind” and “The Nun’s Story.” Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through Jan. 23. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Marshall House Project and Free Peoples: Soul-funk band and American roots band, respectively, in concert at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $40. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/marshall-house-project-and-free-peoples.

Ryan Woodard Trio: Funk, blues and classic rock at 8:30 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Pete Sawyer & The Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang: Music featuring the Grateful Dead songbook begins at 7 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Larry “Bubbles” Brown: San Francisco-based comedian headlines a show also featuring Benton Harshaw, Sara Rooker, Andrew Holmgren and Sergio Blanco. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-772-5478, roaring-donkey.com.

Monday, Jan. 23

The Big LeBOWLski: AVFilm fundraiser includes bowling, pizza, drinks, themed cookies and a screening of “The Big Lebowski” with a costume contest. Event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Windsor Bowling Center, 8801 Conde Lane. Tickets are $150. More information at avfilmpresents.org/events/the-big-lebowlski.

Katherine Schweit: Sonoma Speaker Series presents the career FBI special agent, attorney and author of “Stop the Killing: How to End the Mass Shooting Crisis.” Program begins at 7 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. VIP reception at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $35, VIP $75. More information at 707-696-8378, sonomaspeakerseries.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Napa Lighted Art Festival / Art After Dark: Walkable outdoor experience features projection artwork on three iconic downtown Napa buildings. Visit from 6 to 9 p.m. Downloadable map available. Free. Through Jan. 29. More information at donapa.com/lighted-art-festival.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Judy Lehner: Local author reads from “Jesus and Other Lovers: An Intimate Memoir of a Catholic Nun” at 6 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Edie Carey and Megan Burtt: Award-winning singers/songwriters perform Americana and folk-pop music at 7 p.m. at Brot, 16218 Main St., Guerneville. Tickets are $30. More information at bit.ly/3Xx6PdE.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: Sci-fi cult musical featuring meek floral shop worker Seymour and carnivorous plant Audrey opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $28 to $48. Through Feb. 19. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com/shows/2022-23/little-shop-of-horrors.

Friday, Jan. 27

The Bluebyrds: Sonoma County folk, rock and Americana group performs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 First St. E., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com.

Matt Schofield: British blues artist and award-winning guitar virtuoso performs at 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25, VIP $40. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Banda El Recodo: Mexican band from Mazatlán headlines a show also featuring Sonora Santanera (tribute), La Gran de Raul Mendoza and others. Showtime is 8 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/events/banda-el-recodo.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Bodega Bay Area Chowder Day: Event returns for its 20th anniversary, with chowder tastings beginning at 10 a.m. and noon at numerous restaurants. Carpooling recommended. Tickets are $25, advance sales only. More information at visitbodegabayca.com/chowder-day.

LumaCon: Comic convention presented by Petaluma libraries. Event features cosplay, vendors, exhibitors, workshops, panels, live action role playing, contests and more. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Free. More information at lumacon.net.

Stephane Wrembel: Renowned guitarist performs a Django Reinhardt birthday celebration at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Showtimes are 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $55. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Tony Suraci’s The Highwayman Show: Musical tribute to Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. Show begins at 8 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $30. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Bang on a Can All-Stars: “Can Dance” production features live music set to dance on film. Works by nine choreographers and an ensemble performing numerous musical genres. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Steve-O: “The Bucket List Tour” with the “Jackass” TV and film stunt performer and New York Times bestselling author of “Professional Idiot.” Showtime is 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37 to $57. Adults only. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

