Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 6-15, 2023

See local bands live, attend art receptions, enjoy new theatrical productions and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Jan. 6

“New Year, New Work – A Hopeful Show”: Artists express hope for the future, give thanks and express joy in the era of COVID-19. New exhibit opens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free. Through Feb. 25. More information at santarosaartscenter.org.

Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes: Soul, swing, rhythm and blues and jazz performance begins at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

“Daddy Long Legs”: Cinderella-story musical romance opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25 to $45. Through Jan. 22. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Scott Guberman: Keyboardist performs a solo show featuring Grateful Dead music at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 691 Broadway, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com/sonoma.

Saturday, Jan. 7

“Favorite Things”: Artists of all ages show one work each at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Visit opening day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 5. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

“A Year with Frog and Toad”: Hit Broadway musical about the bond of friendship opens at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Showtimes are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through Jan. 22. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“Picturing the Springs”: Photographic exhibit curated by Mike Acker traces the history of the hot springs region of Sonoma Valley. Visit from 1 to 4 p.m. weekends at Depot Park Museum, 270 First St. W., Sonoma. Free, donations accepted. Extended through Feb. 26. More information at sonomavalleyhistory.org.

The Musers and the Evie Ladin Band: Folk band and string musicians, respectively, share a double bill at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Music begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Nightclub Two-Step: The 30th anniversary dance party includes lessons at 7 p.m., followed by dancing, a performance and a dance contest from 7:45 to 11 p.m. at Monroe Hall, 1400 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $20. bit.ly/3i7Ykqr.

Stone Salad: Santa Rosa rock band headlines a show also featuring Audeo, Bug and Polygons. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

The Susie Straight Band: Jazz, swing and blues at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Also original music and covers with Chicken Town featuring Gailene Elliott. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Gas Money Band: Rock band fusing music of the 1980s to 2000 performs at 8:30 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Sunday, Jan. 8

The Familiar Strangers: Sonoma County band performs Americana music from noon to 2 p.m. at Tips Roadside, 8445 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free. More information at 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com.

Artists’ reception: Meet the artists participating in three exhibitions at Gallery Route One, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes. The reception is from 3 to 5 p.m., with artist talks starting at 3:30 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 12. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

Monday, Jan. 9

“After the Wedding”: AVFilm presents the 2006 Danish family drama at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. “Through the Lens” presentation on cinematography with Mike Traina begins at 5:30 p.m. Film screens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Leah Tysse: San Francisco-based singer performs blues, gospel, jazz and soul at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/bluemondays.

John McCutcheon: The folk singer/songwriter, storyteller and instrumentalist performs at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

“Wild Things”: Paintings by Susan St. Thomas on exhibit at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Free. Through Jan. 28. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com.