Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 6-15, 2023

See local bands live, attend art receptions, enjoy new theatrical productions and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 3, 2023, 11:32AM
Updated 55 minutes ago

See local bands live, attend art receptions, enjoy new theatrical productions and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Jan. 6

“New Year, New Work – A Hopeful Show”: Artists express hope for the future, give thanks and express joy in the era of COVID-19. New exhibit opens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free. Through Feb. 25. More information at santarosaartscenter.org.

Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes: Soul, swing, rhythm and blues and jazz performance begins at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

“Daddy Long Legs”: Cinderella-story musical romance opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25 to $45. Through Jan. 22. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Scott Guberman: Keyboardist performs a solo show featuring Grateful Dead music at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 691 Broadway, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com/sonoma.

Saturday, Jan. 7

“Favorite Things”: Artists of all ages show one work each at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Visit opening day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 5. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

“A Year with Frog and Toad”: Hit Broadway musical about the bond of friendship opens at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Showtimes are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through Jan. 22. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“Picturing the Springs”: Photographic exhibit curated by Mike Acker traces the history of the hot springs region of Sonoma Valley. Visit from 1 to 4 p.m. weekends at Depot Park Museum, 270 First St. W., Sonoma. Free, donations accepted. Extended through Feb. 26. More information at sonomavalleyhistory.org.

The Musers and the Evie Ladin Band: Folk band and string musicians, respectively, share a double bill at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Music begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Nightclub Two-Step: The 30th anniversary dance party includes lessons at 7 p.m., followed by dancing, a performance and a dance contest from 7:45 to 11 p.m. at Monroe Hall, 1400 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $20. bit.ly/3i7Ykqr.

Stone Salad: Santa Rosa rock band headlines a show also featuring Audeo, Bug and Polygons. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

The Susie Straight Band: Jazz, swing and blues at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Also original music and covers with Chicken Town featuring Gailene Elliott. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Gas Money Band: Rock band fusing music of the 1980s to 2000 performs at 8:30 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Sunday, Jan. 8

The Familiar Strangers: Sonoma County band performs Americana music from noon to 2 p.m. at Tips Roadside, 8445 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free. More information at 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com.

Artists’ reception: Meet the artists participating in three exhibitions at Gallery Route One, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes. The reception is from 3 to 5 p.m., with artist talks starting at 3:30 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 12. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

Monday, Jan. 9

“After the Wedding”: AVFilm presents the 2006 Danish family drama at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. “Through the Lens” presentation on cinematography with Mike Traina begins at 5:30 p.m. Film screens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Leah Tysse: San Francisco-based singer performs blues, gospel, jazz and soul at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/bluemondays.

John McCutcheon: The folk singer/songwriter, storyteller and instrumentalist performs at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

“Wild Things”: Paintings by Susan St. Thomas on exhibit at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Free. Through Jan. 28. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

West Side Stories: “Start from Scratch” is the theme for the community storytelling forum at 7:30 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western St., Petaluma. Tickets are $18 to $20. More information at davepokornypresents.com/west-side-stories.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Michelle Lambert: Pop singer/songwriter and violinist performs at 4:30 p.m. at Adobe Road Winery, 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. Reservations recommended. More information at 707-774-6699, bit.ly/3i8DGpZ.

Friday, Jan. 13

“Light and Dark – The Pulse of Life”: Exhibit opens featuring realist oil paintings by Doug Volz. Opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at Coleman Hall, Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Free. Through Feb. 5. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Winery Comedy Tour: Crews of comedians visit 48 states, performing seven nights a week. The tour stops at 7 p.m. at Hook & Ladder Vineyards & Winery, 2134 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18 to $20. More information at 707-526-2255, hookandladderwinery.com/winery-events.

Rootstocks: Local rock and blues band performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com/upcoming-events.

“Talk to Your People”: Solo show by award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle returns to the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Performance addressing race, power and masculinity begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Wine Road’s 30th anniversary Winter Wineland: Seventy wineries in Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys offer specialty wine tastings, meetings with winemakers and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $75 and $95, $10 designated driver. Advance tickets only. Through Jan. 15. More information at 707-433-4335, wineroad.com/events/winter-wineland.

Macy Gray: Grammy-winning rhythm and blues and soul singer and actress performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $65 to $125. Through Jan. 15. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Fleetwood Mask: Fleetwood Mac tribute band performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $29.50. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Jan. 15

John Edwards: The psychic medium and New York Times bestselling author presents his “Crossing Over” program at noon at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55 to $85, VIP $125. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Beethoven Lives Upstairs”: Santa Rosa Symphony Family Concert Series features 25 selections of Beethoven’s works. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Bobby Rogers, conductor. Instrument petting zoo at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

The Temptations: The rhythm and blues legends, now celebrating 60-plus years, perform at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Sold out. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor