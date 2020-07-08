Things to do in Sonoma County, July 10-19, 2020

Looking for ways to stay busy and get out of the house this July? Besides several online festivals and performances, take a tour of the night sky, join a weekly hiking group or enjoy outdoor live music throughout Sonoma County.

Friday, July 10

Don’t Stop Believin’: Transcendence Theatre’s online production features Broadway artists performing a variety of songs. 7:30 p.m. online. More dates available. Donate what you can. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Paul McCandless/Christian Foley-Beining Collaboration: Healdsburg Jazz presents a jazz quartet performing mostly original compositions. 7 p.m. streamed live from Healdsburg Jazz’s website. Free. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

Saturday, July 11

Intermediate Hiking for Fitness: Weekly hikes at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park with increasing difficulty. 8 a.m. $80 for eight weeks. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. For more information, visit sugarloafpark.org.

Sunday, July 12

Anthony Presti at HopMonk Tavern Sonoma: Alt-rock singer/songwriter Anthony Presti performs at the HopMonk Sonoma beer garden. 12:30 p.m. 691 Broadway, Sonoma. Free. For more information, visit bandsintown.com.

Rolando Morales: Percussionist, vibraphonist and composer Rolando Morales performs at the Meritage Resort and Spa lawn. 5 p.m. More dates available. 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. For more information, visit meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort.

Monday, July 13

Sonoma Valley Authors Festival: Opening of the 11-day festival featuring 24 speakers. Free, live sessions will be archived on the festival website. For more information, visit svauthorsfest.org.

Tuesday, July 14

Writers Forum — Brenda Knight: Brenda Knight talks about her book “You Should Be Writing: How to Pitch a Publisher Successfully” with Copperfield’s Books. 6:30 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Trivia Tuesdays: Visit the Vintner’s Room at Vista Collina Resort for trivia, food, drinks and prizes. 6 p.m. weekly. Free. For more information, visit cellarpass.com/events/trivia-tuesdays-6472.

Thursday, July 16

BYOB&C: Bring Your Own Binoculars and Chair at the Robert Ferguson Observatory for a guided tour of the night sky. 9 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per adult. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. For more information, visit rfo.org.

Friday, July 17

Virtual Gay Wine Week: Celebrate community and connection virtually with online events through July 19. 6 p.m. start online. Free. For more information, visit outinthevineyard.com.

Saturday, July 18

Virtual Workshop — DYI Gelatin Printmaking w/ Flowers & Grasses: Sonoma Community Center workshop to learn how to make your own gelatin crafts. 10 a.m. online. Tickets cost $40 per person. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Sunday, July 19

The Evolution Of Contemporary Jazz Drumming with Billy Hart: Healdsburg Jazz presents world-renowned drummer and educator Billy Hart. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.