Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, June 10-19, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 8, 2022, 11:03AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Sample award-winning wine and food, see a blacksmith demonstration, attend one of several music festivals and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 10

Hog Farm Hideaway: String Cheese Incident jam band headlines the music and art festival at Black Oak Ranch, Highway 101, Laytonville. More than 30 acts are scheduled to perform on three stages through June 12. Tickets are $125 single day, $329 to $365 for three-day passes. More information at hogfarmhideaway.com.

Huichica Music Festival: Three stages, more than 35 musical artists, plus food and wine. Festival opens at 2 p.m. at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $85 to $295. Through June 11. More information at huichica.com.

Sonoma Shakers: Rock ’n’ roll and blues band performs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, 8450 Highway 12, Kenwood. Lawn seating, free with reservations. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Dinner and Jazz at Saint Orres: The Susan Sutton Trio performs for the Whale & Jazz Festival Series at Saint Orres restaurant, 36601 Highway 1, Gualala. No cover charge. Reservations recommended. More information at 707-884-3335, gualalaarts.org/category/events.

Saturday, June 11

Art at the Source: Meet Sonoma County artists and tour their open studios from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some 120 artists are featured through June 12. Free admission. More information at artatthesource.org.

Blacksmithing demonstration: The Museum of Sonoma County presents artists featured in its exhibit, “At the Forge – Blacksmithing in Sonoma County.” Demonstrations are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 to $10. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

Beerfest – The Good One: More than 50 breweries and cider producers pour samples from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on the lawn at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50 to $65. Proceeds benefit Face to Face. More information at beerfestthegoodone.f2f.org.

Alejandro Salazar: Artist’s reception celebrates the opening of “The Visionary Art of Alejandro Salazar.” Free event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Calabi Gallery, 456 Tenth St., Santa Rosa. Through July 30. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

John MacKay Trio: Jazz performance from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Laura Hayden: The Laugh Cellar opens its season with the stand-up comedian and inspirational speaker. Josh Argyle opens the show at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: “Visions of Hope” season finale, including the world premiere of “Los Braceros” (“The Laborers”), with Mariachi Champaña Nevín. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $24 to $97. Through June 13. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, June 12

Railroad Square Music Festival: Free festival hosts more than 20 local performers, including hip-hop artist Kayatta, Latino band La Agencia and indie rockers Kingsborough, plus folk, country, Americana and more. Also an interactive Family Area. Event is from noon to 7:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. More information at railroadsquaremusicfestival.com.

Brotherly Mud: Americana/folk group performs from 1 to 3 p.m. in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3mrS6Ai.

Village Sounds: Montgomery Village shopping center opens its summer concert series with dance band Pop Rocks from 3 to 6 p.m. at Village Court, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Plus kids’ activities. Table seating is $12.50; reservations required. Proceeds benefit Sonoma County Pride. More information at montgomeryvillageca.com.

Pipe organ concert: Seven musicians with specialties ranging from baroque to ragtime perform at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Michael Krasny and Anne Lamott: The award-winning radio host and the bestselling author appear in conversation from 5:45 to 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $35, VIP $150. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/special-events.

Monday, June 13

Healdsburg Jazz Festival: The weeklong festival opens with a dinner show featuring the Tiffany Austin Quintet at 5 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg’s Garden Courtyard, 25 Matheson St. Tickets are $175. Festival continues through June 19. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

Tuesday, June 14

Jesús Díaz y Su Qba: Afro-Cuban ensemble performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3zoHZnx.

Sarah McLachlan: Grammy-winning Canadian pop singer/songwriter performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $80 to $130. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Sing 2”: Computer-animated musical comedy screens at the Family Movies on the Green series at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Film begins 15 minutes after sunset. Free admission. Bring blankets or low-back chairs. More information at 707-838-1260, bit.ly/3xhBz73.

Wednesday, June 15

Tumbleweed Soul: American roots music from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., Sebastopol. Part of the weekly Peacetown summer concert series at six venues in and around The Barlow. Free admission. More information at peacetown.org.

Thursday, June 16

La Agencia: Latino band performs at the Summer on the Square music series at 5:30 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Skynyrd n’ Frynds: Southern rock tribute band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3MvxcKS.

Bobi Céspedes: Oakland-based musician performs Cuban music and shares stories and Afro-Cuban fables. Cuban dance and drum ensemble Arenas Dance Company opens the 7 p.m. show at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40 and $75. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Iliza Shlesinger: Award-winning comedian brings her “Back in Action” world tour to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $79.50, VIP $189.50. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Dazed and Confused”: AVFilm’s Summer Movie Series opens with the 1993 coming-of-age comedy at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive. The drive-in movie begins at 8:45 p.m. Free admission. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Friday, June 17

Country Summer Music Festival: The three-day event features 20-plus country musicians and two stages. Kelsea Ballerini performs at 8:15 p.m., with Blake Shelton on June 18 and Chris Young on June 19. Gates open at noon at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets start at $99 for single-day admission. More information at countrysummer.com.

The Funky Dozen: Band performs funk and party music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mazzocco Winery, 1400 Lytton Springs Road, Healdsburg. Lawn seating, free admission with reservations. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The blues/rock musician and his band perform at 6:30 p.m. for the Friday Night Live summer concert series at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

The Coffis Brothers and Ismay: Outdoor concert featuring rock, blues, country and indie-folk music begins at 7:30 p.m. in the redwood grove at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35 to $40. More information at 707-795-3550, somovillage.com/events.

Transcendence Theater Company: “Let’s Dance” opens the Broadway Under the Stars season at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $165. Through July 3. More information at 877-424-1414, transcendencetheatre.org/2022-season.

Saturday, June 18

North Coast Wine & Food Festival: The Press Democrat presents a celebration of the region’s best wine and food, with more than 90 gold medal wines and 30 iconic Wine Country chefs. Includes tasting stations, music and interactive programs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $95, VIP $135 (includes early entrance at noon), designated driver $50. More information at 707-526-8621, northcoastwineandfood.com.

Sonoma Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration: A program of reflection and celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free event includes local representatives, the Social Justice Sewing Academy, The Remembrance Project and more. More information at 707-938-4626, bit.ly/3NYm9el.

A Night Out at PAC: Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St., hosts guitarist Douglas Cross and offers a first look at its new exhibit, “Common Threads: Art and Fiber.” Plus dancing with DJ Val, food, wine and a silent auction. Event is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org/events.

Sunday, June 19

The Quitters: Guitarists Stevie Coyle and Glenn Houston perform from 4 to 6 p.m. at the amphitheater at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette