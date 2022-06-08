Things to do in Sonoma County, June 10-19, 2022

Sample award-winning wine and food, see a blacksmith demonstration, attend one of several music festivals and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 10

Hog Farm Hideaway: String Cheese Incident jam band headlines the music and art festival at Black Oak Ranch, Highway 101, Laytonville. More than 30 acts are scheduled to perform on three stages through June 12. Tickets are $125 single day, $329 to $365 for three-day passes. More information at hogfarmhideaway.com.

Huichica Music Festival: Three stages, more than 35 musical artists, plus food and wine. Festival opens at 2 p.m. at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $85 to $295. Through June 11. More information at huichica.com.

Sonoma Shakers: Rock ’n’ roll and blues band performs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, 8450 Highway 12, Kenwood. Lawn seating, free with reservations. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Dinner and Jazz at Saint Orres: The Susan Sutton Trio performs for the Whale & Jazz Festival Series at Saint Orres restaurant, 36601 Highway 1, Gualala. No cover charge. Reservations recommended. More information at 707-884-3335, gualalaarts.org/category/events.

Saturday, June 11

Art at the Source: Meet Sonoma County artists and tour their open studios from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some 120 artists are featured through June 12. Free admission. More information at artatthesource.org.

Blacksmithing demonstration: The Museum of Sonoma County presents artists featured in its exhibit, “At the Forge – Blacksmithing in Sonoma County.” Demonstrations are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 to $10. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

Beerfest – The Good One: More than 50 breweries and cider producers pour samples from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on the lawn at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50 to $65. Proceeds benefit Face to Face. More information at beerfestthegoodone.f2f.org.

Alejandro Salazar: Artist’s reception celebrates the opening of “The Visionary Art of Alejandro Salazar.” Free event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Calabi Gallery, 456 Tenth St., Santa Rosa. Through July 30. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

John MacKay Trio: Jazz performance from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Laura Hayden: The Laugh Cellar opens its season with the stand-up comedian and inspirational speaker. Josh Argyle opens the show at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: “Visions of Hope” season finale, including the world premiere of “Los Braceros” (“The Laborers”), with Mariachi Champaña Nevín. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $24 to $97. Through June 13. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, June 12

Railroad Square Music Festival: Free festival hosts more than 20 local performers, including hip-hop artist Kayatta, Latino band La Agencia and indie rockers Kingsborough, plus folk, country, Americana and more. Also an interactive Family Area. Event is from noon to 7:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. More information at railroadsquaremusicfestival.com.

Brotherly Mud: Americana/folk group performs from 1 to 3 p.m. in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3mrS6Ai.

Village Sounds: Montgomery Village shopping center opens its summer concert series with dance band Pop Rocks from 3 to 6 p.m. at Village Court, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Plus kids’ activities. Table seating is $12.50; reservations required. Proceeds benefit Sonoma County Pride. More information at montgomeryvillageca.com.

Pipe organ concert: Seven musicians with specialties ranging from baroque to ragtime perform at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Michael Krasny and Anne Lamott: The award-winning radio host and the bestselling author appear in conversation from 5:45 to 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $35, VIP $150. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/special-events.