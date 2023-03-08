Things to do in Sonoma County, March 10-19, 2023

Watch the Oscars, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 10

Masters of Hawaiian music: Concert features George Kahumoku Jr., Sonny Lim and Herb Ohta Jr. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $49. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Winery Comedy Tour: Showcase of stand-up comedians from across the country. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Hook & Ladder Vineyards & Winery, 2134 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18 to $20. More information at 707-526-2255, hookandladderwinery.com.

Adam Spry with Big Rig: Indie-rock and Americana singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist headlines a show at 8 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Also the Gill Brothers Band and Oh Lonesome Ana. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Saturday, March 11

North Bay Science Discovery Day: Science festival with hands-on STEM activities and experiences for kids and teens. Event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at northbayscience.org.

Free Family Day: Visit the Museum of Sonoma County for art-making activities, exhibits and more, offered free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (art-making from noon to 2 p.m.). Museum is located at 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Alan Murakami: Sebastopol author discusses “Peter Masuoka, The Uncle I Never Knew,” detailing his uncle’s combat experience as a Japanese American serving during World War II. Event begins at noon at West County Museum, 261 S. Main St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at wschs.org/events.

Healdsburg Community Band: Concert theme is “Music at the Movies.” Performance begins at 7 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Patrick Ball: Celtic harpist and storyteller performs at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Cachito de Flamenco: Flamenco music and dance performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

“Bachapella”: Sonoma Bach presents Green Mountain Consort in concert at 8 p.m. at St. Seraphim Cathedral, 90 Mountainview Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 and $28. Through March 12. More information at 707-347-9491, sonomabach.org.

Meli Levi: Indie-Americana singer, songwriter and guitarist performs at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Kat Heart opens the show at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, March 12

Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival Curtain Raiser: Event features a screening of “Dusty & Stones” with a Q&A with director James Rudoy, plus a country western dance party with DJ Joy Anagnostis of OutWest Dance. Also drinks and a barbecue. Held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $12 and $50. More information at sebastopolfilmfestival.org.

Awards Night Viewing Party: Food for Thought benefit begins with a 4 p.m. red carpet event, followed by the televised Academy Awards at 5 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Includes refreshments, trivia and games. Tickets are $50. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/special-events.

Red Carpet Evening: AVFilm fundraiser features an Oscars red carpet pre-party at 4 p.m., followed by the televised Academy Awards ceremony at 5 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org/events/redcarpetevening2023.

Oscar Party: Televised show begins at 5 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Includes trivia, refreshments and raffles. Tickets are $50. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Alexander Malofeev: Award-winning young classical pianist performs at 7 p.m. at THE 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $50 to $90. More information at the222.org/alexander-malofeev.

Monday, March 13

“I, Tonya”: AVFilm screens the 2017 film about notorious Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. with Mike Traina’s film introduction and “Through the Lens” discussion about sound design. Film starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org.