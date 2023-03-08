Things to do in Sonoma County, March 10-19, 2023

Friday, March 10

Masters of Hawaiian music: Concert features George Kahumoku Jr., Sonny Lim and Herb Ohta Jr. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $49. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Winery Comedy Tour: Showcase of stand-up comedians from across the country. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Hook & Ladder Vineyards & Winery, 2134 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18 to $20. More information at 707-526-2255, hookandladderwinery.com.

Adam Spry with Big Rig: Indie-rock and Americana singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist headlines a show at 8 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Also the Gill Brothers Band and Oh Lonesome Ana. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Saturday, March 11

North Bay Science Discovery Day: Science festival with hands-on STEM activities and experiences for kids and teens. Event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at northbayscience.org.

Free Family Day: Visit the Museum of Sonoma County for art-making activities, exhibits and more, offered free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (art-making from noon to 2 p.m.). Museum is located at 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Alan Murakami: Sebastopol author discusses “Peter Masuoka, The Uncle I Never Knew,” detailing his uncle’s combat experience as a Japanese American serving during World War II. Event begins at noon at West County Museum, 261 S. Main St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at wschs.org/events.

Healdsburg Community Band: Concert theme is “Music at the Movies.” Performance begins at 7 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Patrick Ball: Celtic harpist and storyteller performs at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Cachito de Flamenco: Flamenco music and dance performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

“Bachapella”: Sonoma Bach presents Green Mountain Consort in concert at 8 p.m. at St. Seraphim Cathedral, 90 Mountainview Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 and $28. Through March 12. More information at 707-347-9491, sonomabach.org.

Meli Levi: Indie-Americana singer, songwriter and guitarist performs at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Kat Heart opens the show at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, March 12

Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival Curtain Raiser: Event features a screening of “Dusty & Stones” with a Q&A with director James Rudoy, plus a country western dance party with DJ Joy Anagnostis of OutWest Dance. Also drinks and a barbecue. Held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $12 and $50. More information at sebastopolfilmfestival.org.

Awards Night Viewing Party: Food for Thought benefit begins with a 4 p.m. red carpet event, followed by the televised Academy Awards at 5 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Includes refreshments, trivia and games. Tickets are $50. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/special-events.

Red Carpet Evening: AVFilm fundraiser features an Oscars red carpet pre-party at 4 p.m., followed by the televised Academy Awards ceremony at 5 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org/events/redcarpetevening2023.

Oscar Party: Televised show begins at 5 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Includes trivia, refreshments and raffles. Tickets are $50. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Alexander Malofeev: Award-winning young classical pianist performs at 7 p.m. at THE 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $50 to $90. More information at the222.org/alexander-malofeev.

Monday, March 13

“I, Tonya”: AVFilm screens the 2017 film about notorious Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. with Mike Traina’s film introduction and “Through the Lens” discussion about sound design. Film starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Tuesday, March 14

Dana Gioia: Acclaimed writer and former California Poet Laureate discusses his works, including his new book of poems, “Meet Me at the Lighthouse.” Event begins at 7 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave. Free. More information at 707-433-3772, pdne.ws/3kMiLKY.

Wednesday, March 15

“Body Parts”: The 2022 film tracing the evolution of sex on the screen is presented at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Event includes a discussion with producer Helen Hood Scheer. Tickets are $5 and $6. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

“Dry Powder”: Dark comedy about ruthlessness, greed and the impacts of decisions made in America’s corporate boardrooms. Previews at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22 to $40. Through March 26. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/left-edge.

Thursday, March 16

Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival: Four-day festival opens with a reception, awards and a screening of “Exposure” at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Event begins at 5:30 p.m., with the 2022 adventure/outdoor feature at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50. More information at sebastopolfilmfestival.org.

David Luning: Americana Night performance with the Sonoma County singer/songwriter begins at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/americana-night.

Branford Marsalis Quartet: Grammy-winning jazz group performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $85. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Los Lobos: Grammy-winning rock band from East Los Angeles performs at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Santa. Special guest Gaby Moreno performs Latin-infused music. Tickets are $45 and $65. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.com.

Friday, March 17

Irish step dancing: Keenan Irish Dance School presents a “Luck of the Irish” performance at 5:45 p.m. at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S. Admission is $10 and $20. More information at keenanirishdanceschool.com/st-patrick.

“Life & Life”: The 2021 documentary details a musician’s journey to rebuild his life after serving 35 years in prison for murder. Film screens at 7 p.m. in Darwin 107 at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Bryan Burton, a criminology assistant professor at SSU, will introduce the film. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also shows at 4 p.m. March 19. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

U.S. Navy Concert Band: Premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy presents marches, patriotic selections and more at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with tickets required. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Viva la Musica”: Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra and Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra perform at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $6 and $12. More information at 707-527-4249, music.santarosa.edu/events.

Saturday, March 18

“We Are Still Here — Pomo Artists and Our Cultural Landscape”: Panel discussion about traditional Pomo arts with moderator artist-curator Meyo Marrufo and artists Silver Galleto, Clint McKay and Robin Meeley. Event begins at 2 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Tickets are $12. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Nancy Norton: Award-winning comedian headlines “Comedy in the Cave” at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 and $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: The 1975 cult classic musical-comedy-horror film screens at 11:55 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, March 19

Yiddish and Celtic Concert: St. Patrick’s Day celebration with performers Chris Eccles, Laurie Lippin and Lois Pearlman at 4 p.m. at Blue Door Gallery, 16359 Main St., Guerneville. Admission is $10. More information at 707-328-3235, devivolife.com.

Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes: Sonoma County rhythm and blues band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fern Bar, 6780 Depot St., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-861-9603, fernbar.com/music.

