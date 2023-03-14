Things to do in Sonoma County, March 17-26, 2023

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, attend local film festivals and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 14, 2023, 3:28PM
March 14, 2023

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, attend local film festivals and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 17

Healdsburg St. Patrick’s Day celebration: Parade begins at 7 a.m. at Sanderson Ford, 453 Healdsburg Ave., winding to the Healdsburg Plaza and back. Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at downtown Plaza Park includes Gaelic games and activities, a Celtic concert at noon and Irish step dancing. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, pdne.ws/3YLa15G.

All-day St. Patrick’s Day: St. Patrick’s Day festivities and Irish fare at Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 First St. E., Sonoma. Featured performers are Jon S. Williams and Driven at 11:30 a.m.; bagpiper Brian Hopewell at 1:30 p.m.; singer Shane Beirne at 2 p.m.; Irish step dancers at 3 p.m.; the Kerry Daly Band at 4 p.m.; and Lynne O and the Riots at 7:30 p.m. Free. More information at 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com.

Dinner show: Traditional Irish dinner plus a screening of the 1952 romance-drama “The Quiet Man” set in Ireland and starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara. Event begins at 5 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20. More information at sallytomatoes.com/events.

Tempest: Celtic folk-rock band fusing Irish reels, Scottish ballads and other world music. Showtime is 7:45 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Sonoma Valley Chorale: “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” Irish-themed concert begins at 8 p.m. at Burlingame Hall, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25 and $30. Also 3 p.m. March 19. More information at sonomavalleychorale.org/season.

Saturday, March 18

“I Am Latinx”: An interactive reading with local children’s author Maria Alondra Jasso begins at 11 a.m. at Roseland Regional Library, 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-755-2029, pdne.ws/3mWGhFq.

Free Family Day: Featured bilingual performance by Sonia De Los Santos and The Okee Dokee Brothers, plus Play Marimba!, Grupo Folklorico Quetzalen of Sonoma Valley, family activities and dance and music workshops. The free, non-ticketed, first-come, first-served event begins at 1:30 p.m. at Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Tim Schaible: Opening reception for “Exposed” exhibit featuring award-winning abstract works. Visit from 5 to 8 p.m. at IceHouse Gallery, 405 E. D St., Petaluma. Free. More information at facebook.com/IceHouseGalleryPetaluma.

DGIIN and Barrio Manouche: Wild Gypsy Dance Party featuring French and Spanish gypsy flamenco music at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sound healing performance: “Evolution” features singing, dance performances, poetry, storytelling, vendors and more. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Youth Annex, 425 Morris St. Tickets are $40 to $45. More information at seb.org.

Sunday, March 19

Lunafest Film Festival: AAUW of Petaluma hosts a program of inspiring short films from women and gender-nonconforming directors. Event begins at 3 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Tickets are $10 and $18. More information at pdne.ws/3JjW5Kb.

The Susan Sutton Trio: Whale & Jazz Festival Series opener begins at 4 p.m. at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Songwriters in the Round: Local singer-songwriters Chris Samson, John “Roy Zat” Croizat, Emily Lois, Al Haas and Michael Capella showcase their works at 4:45 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

3 Acre Holler and Michael Stadler: Folk-Americana concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Youth Annex, 425 Morris St. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/concerts.

Monday, March 20

Spring Break Classes for Kids: Half-day and full-day in-person and online classes in cartooning, animation, art and more at Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Various days, times and prices. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/classes-camps.

Jan Saudek: Leading Czech photographer’s “Flirting with Desire” exhibit on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Includes adult material. Free. Through April 2. More information at 707-473-9150, paulmahdergallery.com.

Quique Gomez: The Blues Defenders hosts the harmonica player and singer as a ProJam guest at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Plus swing dancing. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/calendar.

Love Mischief: Sacramento jamband performs Grateful Dead music and originals at 7 p.m. at Tradewinds, 8210 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Tickets are $12 to $18. More information at 707-795-7878, ​​ mrhatpresents.com.

Tuesday, March 21

Soulfly: The heavy metal band headlines a show also featuring Bodybox, Drift and Thought Vomit. Music begins at 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Wednesday, March 22

Sonoma International Film Festival: The world premiere of director Marc Turtletaub’s comedic drama “Jules” opens the festival at 6 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W., Sonoma. Tickets are $50. (Sebastiani Theatre venue sold out.) Festival continues through March 26. More information at sonomafilmfest.org.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers: “Bad All Over the World — 50 Years of Rock” tour visits the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Hamish Anderson, special guest. Tickets are $39 and $59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, March 23

Fourth Thursday Bodega Art Walk: Local vendors, trunk shows, art demonstrations, live music and more from 4 to 7 p.m. in downtown Bodega. Participants include the Artisans’ Co-op, 17175 Bodega Highway. Free. More information at pdne.ws/40bGH9D.

Gill Landry: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performs at 5:45 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at littlesainthealdsburg.com/happenings.

Dave Pelzer: Sonoma County bestselling author of “A Child Called ‘It’” discusses his latest book, “Return to the River — Reflections on Life Choices During a Pandemic.” Event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 775 Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Face masks required. Free. More information at copperfieldsbooks.com/event/dave-pelzer.

Friday, March 24

“Life as Myth”: Opening reception for Marsha Klein’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts grant project, “Artist Power Convenings,” featuring works of 12 Sonoma Valley women artists. Visit from 5 to 9 p.m. at Alley Gallery at La Haye Art Center, 148 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through April 2. More information at pdne.ws/3YND7Bn.

Chris Amberger and Jeremy Lieber: Jazz musicians perform from 5 to 8 p.m. at Furthermore Wines, 328A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Free. Reservations recommended. More information at 707-823-3040, furthermorewines.com/events.

Pacific Coast Trio: Redwood Arts Council hosts a program of Bach, Franck, Bernstein and more at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $35. More information at redwoodarts.org.

“If I Don’t Make It, I Love You”: Raven Players adaptation of 50 years of narratives from America’s mass shootings survivors. Presented in two parts. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10 and $25. Through April 9. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: Actress and comedian performs at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7855, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, March 25

A Bit About Bats: Nor Cal Bats presents insect-eating bats and discusses the adaptations and characteristics of each species. Event is from 3 to 4 p.m. at Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway. Free. Recommended for kindergarten to eighth-grade students. More information at 707-838-1020, pdne.ws/3YM2xzg.

Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction fundraiser for the Animal Shelter League of Rohnert Park begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. Live music by the School of Rock house band. Tickets are $40 to $50. More information at pdne.ws/3TdctRb.

Johnny Cash tribute: James Garner performs the songs of the late country singer at 7 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $29 to $49. More information at 707-588-3400, pdne.ws/3LFyuqf.

“Blue Danube”: Santa Rosa Symphony performance with violinist Jennifer Frautschi and Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through March 27. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, March 26

California Artisan Cheese Festival: Artisan Cheese tastings and marketplace with more than 100 artisan cheese and food producers, winemakers, brewers and more, plus live entertainment. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30 and $65. More information at artisancheesefestival.com.

