Things to do in Sonoma County, March 17-26, 2023

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, attend local film festivals and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 17

Healdsburg St. Patrick’s Day celebration: Parade begins at 7 a.m. at Sanderson Ford, 453 Healdsburg Ave., winding to the Healdsburg Plaza and back. Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at downtown Plaza Park includes Gaelic games and activities, a Celtic concert at noon and Irish step dancing. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, pdne.ws/3YLa15G.

All-day St. Patrick’s Day: St. Patrick’s Day festivities and Irish fare at Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 First St. E., Sonoma. Featured performers are Jon S. Williams and Driven at 11:30 a.m.; bagpiper Brian Hopewell at 1:30 p.m.; singer Shane Beirne at 2 p.m.; Irish step dancers at 3 p.m.; the Kerry Daly Band at 4 p.m.; and Lynne O and the Riots at 7:30 p.m. Free. More information at 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com.

Dinner show: Traditional Irish dinner plus a screening of the 1952 romance-drama “The Quiet Man” set in Ireland and starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara. Event begins at 5 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20. More information at sallytomatoes.com/events.

.

Tempest: Celtic folk-rock band fusing Irish reels, Scottish ballads and other world music. Showtime is 7:45 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Sonoma Valley Chorale: “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” Irish-themed concert begins at 8 p.m. at Burlingame Hall, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25 and $30. Also 3 p.m. March 19. More information at sonomavalleychorale.org/season.

Saturday, March 18

“I Am Latinx”: An interactive reading with local children’s author Maria Alondra Jasso begins at 11 a.m. at Roseland Regional Library, 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-755-2029, pdne.ws/3mWGhFq.

Free Family Day: Featured bilingual performance by Sonia De Los Santos and The Okee Dokee Brothers, plus Play Marimba!, Grupo Folklorico Quetzalen of Sonoma Valley, family activities and dance and music workshops. The free, non-ticketed, first-come, first-served event begins at 1:30 p.m. at Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Tim Schaible: Opening reception for “Exposed” exhibit featuring award-winning abstract works. Visit from 5 to 8 p.m. at IceHouse Gallery, 405 E. D St., Petaluma. Free. More information at facebook.com/IceHouseGalleryPetaluma.

DGIIN and Barrio Manouche: Wild Gypsy Dance Party featuring French and Spanish gypsy flamenco music at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sound healing performance: “Evolution” features singing, dance performances, poetry, storytelling, vendors and more. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Youth Annex, 425 Morris St. Tickets are $40 to $45. More information at seb.org.

Sunday, March 19

Lunafest Film Festival: AAUW of Petaluma hosts a program of inspiring short films from women and gender-nonconforming directors. Event begins at 3 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Tickets are $10 and $18. More information at pdne.ws/3JjW5Kb.

The Susan Sutton Trio: Whale & Jazz Festival Series opener begins at 4 p.m. at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Songwriters in the Round: Local singer-songwriters Chris Samson, John “Roy Zat” Croizat, Emily Lois, Al Haas and Michael Capella showcase their works at 4:45 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

3 Acre Holler and Michael Stadler: Folk-Americana concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Youth Annex, 425 Morris St. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/concerts.

Monday, March 20

Spring Break Classes for Kids: Half-day and full-day in-person and online classes in cartooning, animation, art and more at Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Various days, times and prices. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/classes-camps.

Jan Saudek: Leading Czech photographer’s “Flirting with Desire” exhibit on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Includes adult material. Free. Through April 2. More information at 707-473-9150, paulmahdergallery.com.