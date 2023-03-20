Things to do in Sonoma County, March 24-April 2, 2023

Attend a comedy club’s grand opening, see local bands live, hear poets and authors read their work and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 24

“Determine”: Art exhibit showcases paintings by featured artist Laura Paine Carr and eight others, plus the Friends of the Cloverdale Library’s “Celebration of Quilts.” Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. Through May 19. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Sol Horizon: North Bay reggae band performs at 8 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44 Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com/upcoming-events.

Comedy club grand opening: Bay Area All-Star Comedy Show begins at 8 p.m. to celebrate Casey Williams’ new stand-up comic club, Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. A DJ dance party with Rob Cervantes follows. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-852-2196, barrelprooflounge.com.

Latin Party Nights: DJ Famous Amos and DJ Supaserg mix Latin hits from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Victory House and Chuck’s at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/latin-party-nights.

Saturday, March 25

Wonderstruck: The newest exhibit at Children’s Museum of Sonoma County offers STEAM activities for children to create mini sailboats to test on the “Little Russian River.” Programs are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $13 to $16. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org/event/wonderstruck.

“The Birds” celebration: Artisans’ Co-op Gallery celebrates the 1963 Hitchcock horror classic filmed in Bodega and Bodega Bay. Special art inspired by the film and gallery-wide discounts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 17175 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Free. More information at 707-876-9830, artisanco-op.com.

Faith Ako: Rohnert Park’s award-winning singer/ukulele player performs traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music at 11 a.m. at Roseland Regional Library, 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Also at 2 p.m. at Rincon Valley Regional Library, 6959 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at sonomalibrary.org/events-at-the-library.

Peanuts in Publication: “Snoopy Soars to Space” and “Adventures with Linus & Friends!” book launch at 2 p.m. at Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Presentation with editorial director Lex Fajardo and artists Robert Pope and Justin Thompson. Also a North Bay Letter Press Arts activity. Admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Eric Lindell: Americana singer-songwriter performs at 2 p.m. at Gold Coast Coffee & Bakery, 23577 Steelhead Blvd., Duncans Mills. Tickets are $35. More information at brownpapertickets.com/event/5756254.

“Musical Madness”: Song of Sonoma women’s four-part a capella chorus performs at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road. Includes a performance by the Windsor High School Jazz Band. Tickets are $15 to $25. More information at songofsonoma.org.

Tom Rigney & Flambeau: Cajun and zydeco music, with a zydeco dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. at Monroe Hall, 1400 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Music and open dancing from 7:15 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $20. More information at 707-775-7699.

Dirty Cello: Album release show begins at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Linda Chung: The actress, singer and songwriter in concert at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $50 to $90. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Sunday, March 26

“I Have a Dream”: Concert with La Peña Community Chorus and Sebastopol Community Harmonia Choir begins at 2 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Also a reading of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famed speech. Tickets are $10 and $15. Facemasks required. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Spring Poetry Festival: Poet Ed Coletti hosts a group of poets offering readings from noon to 2 p.m. at Café Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Steve Shain accompanies on bass. Free. More information at cafefridagallery.com/events.

Le Vent du Nord: Award-winning progressive folk group from Quebec performs at 2 p.m. at Ukiah High School, 1000 Low Gap Road. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 707-463-2738, ukiahconcerts.org.

Kouzov Duo: Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Concert Series features a program with Beethoven, Bach and Brahams. Concert begins at 4 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 and $35. More information at chamberconcerts.santarosa.edu.

Delicious Shorts: Sonoma International Film Festival closes with six short films starring food, including “The Best Chef in the World.” Showtime is 7:45 p.m. at Prime Cinemas, 200 Siesta Way, Sonoma. Tickets are $20. More information at sonomafilmfest.org.

Monday, March 27

Jacqueline Winspear: Author of the bestselling “Maisie Dobbs” series discusses her latest novel, “The White Lady,” at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. Facemasks required. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com/event/jacqueline-winspear-4.

Tuesday, March 28

Old 97’s: Americana band’s 30th anniversary tour visits the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Country singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose opens the show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $28. More information at mystictheatre.com/calendar.

Wednesday, March 29

123 Andres: Latin Grammy-winning music duo performs a bilingual family concert from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Presented by Sonoma County Library. Free. More information at sonomalibrary.org/events-at-the-library.

“Aftersun”: The 2022 coming-of-age drama from the United Kingdom screens at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Tickets are $5 and $6. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org/2023-spring-schedule.

Thursday, March 30

“Always … Patsy Cline”: Musical play offers an insider’s look at the late country singer’s personal life. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $28 to $58. Through April 23. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Kevin James: Actor and comedian brings “The Irregardless Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $95. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, March 31

“Chess of the Wind”: Gothic 1976 Persien murder-mystery screens at 7 p.m. in Darwin 107 at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also at 4 p.m. April 2. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Monique Jenkinson: “Faux Queen – A Life in Drag” memoirist and performance artist shares stories and signs books at 7 p.m. at Russian River Books & Letters, 14045 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Free. More information at booksletters.com/events.

Saturday, April 1

ArtQuest Spring Showcase: “Enlightenment Effect” is the theme for ArtQuest’s 29th annual showcase from noon to 4 p.m. at Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave. Includes exhibitions, performances and family art activities. Free. More information at artquestonline.org/events.

April Fools Frolic: Fundraiser for A Theater for Children features games, dancing, performances, a costume party and more from 2 to 5 p.m. at New Vintage Church, 3300 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 and $20. More information at atheaterforchildren.com.

April Foolery: Sonoma County Dance Beat fundraising dance party with The Pulsators, Foxes in the Henhouse, a costume contest and more. Event is from 4 to 8 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at 707-953-1663, socodancebeat.com.

Anne Sajedera Trio: Healdsburg Jazz Spring Music Series features originals and music of jazz greats including Herbie Hancock. Performance is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Just for Laughs: Comedy show with Candy Shaw, Jeff Applebaum and Patrick McDermott at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, April 2

Smuin Contemporary Ballet: San Francisco-based ballet company performs at Roche Winery, 22097 Bonness Road, Sonoma. The event includes wine and hors d’oeuvres at noon, a performance at 1 p.m. and a luncheon at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $350 and $500. More information at smuinballet.org.

Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott: Famed cellist and pianist, respectively, perform a classical program including works by Mendelssohn, Bloch and Dvořák. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $65 to $175. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

