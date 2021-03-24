Things to do in Sonoma County, March 26-April 4, 2021

Spice up this spring with goat yoga, a museum visit or online variety show.

Friday, March 26

Friday Bubbly Hour: Breathless Wines brings back its Friday Bubbly Hour, featuring live music, a caviar picnic and lots of bubbly. 4-7 p.m. 499 Moore Lane, Healdsburg. For more information, visit breathlesswines.com/Visit-Us/Events

Saturday, March 27

Virtual Variety Show: To celebrate Women's History Month, the Occidental Center for the Arts is presenting a concert of female performers. 8 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Taj Mahal & Fantastic Negrito: The Luther Burbank Center presents blues and roots musicians Taj Mahal and Fantastic Negrito. 6 p.m. livestream. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/taj-mahal-fantastic-negrito

Museum reopening: The Museum of Sonoma County will reopen to the public, with limited hours. For now, the museum’s contemporary art gallery will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. On display is the exhibit “35: Thirty-Five Artists for Thirty-Five Years,” with selections from the permanent collection. Reduced admission while the Post Office galleries are closed: $7 or $5 for seniors and students. For more information, visit museumsc.org/visit

Sunday, March 28

The Count Basie Orchestra — 85 Years And Still Swingin'!: Learn about the iconic Count Basie Orchestra with musicians Scotty Barnhart, Clarence Banks and Will Matthews, hosted by Marcus Shelby. 5-7 p.m. online. Tickets start at $3 donation. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org

Zuill Bailey with the Santa Rosa Symphony: Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey performs with the Santa Rosa Symphony for the West Coast premiere of Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s Concerto for Cello and Orchestra. The program also includes Brahms’s rich and moving Serenade No. 2, Barber’s poignant Adagio for Strings and more. 3 p.m. on YouTube, free. Watch at bit.ly/3bTfSAz

Tuesday, March 30

Read BIPOC Book Club: Read books by authors who are Black, Native American or otherwise people of color in this book club by the Sonoma County Library. This month’s book is “Exit West“ by Mohsin Hamid. 6 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit sonomalibrary.org/good-read/book-groups/read-bipoc-book-club

Thursday, April 1

Ed Ruscha: Travel Log: The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art reopens to the general public with an exhibit from American artist Ed Ruscha. 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is free to everyone through the end of April. For more information, visit svma.org

Ezell: Ballad of a Land Man: The Green Music Center presents Clear Creek Creative for a discussion and presentation of their theatrical work. 7 p.m. online. $10. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/clear-creek-creative

Friday, April 2

Virtual Happy Hour with Theresa Heredia: Gary Farrell Vineyards winemaker Theresa Heredia will discuss a featured wine selection, the winery’s 2017 Bien Nacido Pinot Noir, and cheese pairing from Bellwhether Farms. 4 p.m. online. Free registration, $135 for the wine and cheese. For more information, visit garyfarrellwinery.com

Saturday, April 3

Iris Jamahl Dunkle Virtual Book Reading: Join a virtual book reading with author Iris Jamahl Dunkle, who will discuss her new book about Charmian Kittredge London, the wife of famous author Jack London. 1 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/3sgSwe0

Goat Yoga: Visit Charlie’s Acres in Sonoma for a session of yoga with visits from the property’s rescued animals. 1:30 p.m. 3201 Napa Road, Sonoma. $60. For more information, visit charliesacres.org