Things to do in Sonoma County, May 13-22, 2022

Attend the Santa Rosa Junior College fashion show, hear classical music in Jack London State Historic Park, salute “American Graffiti” and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 13

“Bizarre Bazaar”: Santa Rosa Junior College spring dance concert with works by student choreographers and faculty, guest artist Jordan Hayes and more. Program begins at 7 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium at SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through May 15. More information at dance.santarosa.edu/events.

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: Blues, soul and rock musician celebrates his 30th anniversary tour, plus blues artist Volker Strifler. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $38 to $43. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, May 14

Maker Music Festival: Established in Sebastopol in 2018 and now an international do-it-yourself showcase of music and instrument makers, with performances, presentations, workshops and a marketplace presented virtually. Free. Through May 15 at 8 p.m. More information at makermusicfestival.com.

Pink Sonoma Saturday: Out in the Vineyard presents a rosé wine tasting featuring 24 wineries from noon to 3 p.m. at Viansa Winery, 25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Also food and entertainment. Tickets are $80. Proceeds benefit Positive Images supporting LGBTQ-plus youth in Sonoma County. More information at eventbrite.com.

Arthur Dawson: The historian and Press Democrat contributor explores Chinese history in Sonoma Valley, with closing remarks from Sonoma Mayor Jack Ding. Event is from 2 to 3 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. Free admission. Registration, more information at 707-996-5217, events.sonomalibrary.org.

Sonoma in Quilts Show opening: Scenes of historic Sonoma buildings depicted in quilts, plus the Bloomfield Bluegrass Band, children’s activities, old-time crafts demonstrations, old-vine wines and more from 2 to 5 p.m. at Depot Park Museum, 270 First St. W., Sonoma. Free admission. More information at sonomacity.org.

Patrick Landeza & Sons: Award-winning Hawaiian musician celebrates his 12th album release from 4 to 7 p.m. at Reel and Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Free admission. More information at 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net.

SRJC Fashion Show: “The Future Remembered” showcases fashions designed and created by Santa Rosa Junior College fashion studies students and alumni. Event begins at 5 p.m. at the SRJC Student Center, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Free admission, reservations required. More information at linktr.ee/SRJCFashionShow.

Clerestory: Acclaimed Bay Area vocal ensemble performs “Into the West,” with music, stories and poetry that explore a sense of place in the American West. Also Reena Esmail’s Quarantine Madrigals and short meditations on pandemic isolation. Showtime is 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $30 to $70. More information at the222.org.

Dirty Cello: Five-piece string ensemble performs rock, blues, Americana and more. Plus North Bay musician Sebastian Saint James. Season opener for the outdoor SOMO Concerts Redwood Grove series begins at 7:30 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $45. More information at somovillage.com/events.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: “May Masterworks – Romance” concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Norman Gamboa, conductor. Pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Through May 15. More information at 707-584-6945, socophil.org.

Sunday, May 15

Le Vent du Nord: Ukiah Community Concert Association season finale with Quebec-based folk group at 2 p.m. at the Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Road, Ukiah. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 707-463-2738, ukiahconcerts.org.

T.S.O.L. (True Sounds of Liberty): Punk and hard rock band headlines a punk show featuring Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Venomous Pinks and The Velisha. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $25. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Chris Janson: Country singer/songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49 and $69. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, May 16

Worldwide Readings Project for Ukraine: World Central Kitchen fundraiser features the Raven Players’ reading of Olga Braga’s “Return to Sender” at 7 p.m. at Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are a minimum $20 donation. More information at raventheater.org/forukraine.