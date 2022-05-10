Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, May 13-22, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 10, 2022, 12:21PM
Attend the Santa Rosa Junior College fashion show, hear classical music in Jack London State Historic Park, salute “American Graffiti” and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 13

“Bizarre Bazaar”: Santa Rosa Junior College spring dance concert with works by student choreographers and faculty, guest artist Jordan Hayes and more. Program begins at 7 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium at SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through May 15. More information at dance.santarosa.edu/events.

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: Blues, soul and rock musician celebrates his 30th anniversary tour, plus blues artist Volker Strifler. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $38 to $43. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, May 14

Maker Music Festival: Established in Sebastopol in 2018 and now an international do-it-yourself showcase of music and instrument makers, with performances, presentations, workshops and a marketplace presented virtually. Free. Through May 15 at 8 p.m. More information at makermusicfestival.com.

Pink Sonoma Saturday: Out in the Vineyard presents a rosé wine tasting featuring 24 wineries from noon to 3 p.m. at Viansa Winery, 25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Also food and entertainment. Tickets are $80. Proceeds benefit Positive Images supporting LGBTQ-plus youth in Sonoma County. More information at eventbrite.com.

Arthur Dawson: The historian and Press Democrat contributor explores Chinese history in Sonoma Valley, with closing remarks from Sonoma Mayor Jack Ding. Event is from 2 to 3 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. Free admission. Registration, more information at 707-996-5217, events.sonomalibrary.org.

Sonoma in Quilts Show opening: Scenes of historic Sonoma buildings depicted in quilts, plus the Bloomfield Bluegrass Band, children’s activities, old-time crafts demonstrations, old-vine wines and more from 2 to 5 p.m. at Depot Park Museum, 270 First St. W., Sonoma. Free admission. More information at sonomacity.org.

Patrick Landeza & Sons: Award-winning Hawaiian musician celebrates his 12th album release from 4 to 7 p.m. at Reel and Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Free admission. More information at 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net.

SRJC Fashion Show: “The Future Remembered” showcases fashions designed and created by Santa Rosa Junior College fashion studies students and alumni. Event begins at 5 p.m. at the SRJC Student Center, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Free admission, reservations required. More information at linktr.ee/SRJCFashionShow.

Clerestory: Acclaimed Bay Area vocal ensemble performs “Into the West,” with music, stories and poetry that explore a sense of place in the American West. Also Reena Esmail’s Quarantine Madrigals and short meditations on pandemic isolation. Showtime is 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $30 to $70. More information at the222.org.

Dirty Cello: Five-piece string ensemble performs rock, blues, Americana and more. Plus North Bay musician Sebastian Saint James. Season opener for the outdoor SOMO Concerts Redwood Grove series begins at 7:30 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $45. More information at somovillage.com/events.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: “May Masterworks – Romance” concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Norman Gamboa, conductor. Pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Through May 15. More information at 707-584-6945, socophil.org.

Sunday, May 15

Le Vent du Nord: Ukiah Community Concert Association season finale with Quebec-based folk group at 2 p.m. at the Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Road, Ukiah. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 707-463-2738, ukiahconcerts.org.

T.S.O.L. (True Sounds of Liberty): Punk and hard rock band headlines a punk show featuring Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Venomous Pinks and The Velisha. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $25. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Chris Janson: Country singer/songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49 and $69. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, May 16

Worldwide Readings Project for Ukraine: World Central Kitchen fundraiser features the Raven Players’ reading of Olga Braga’s “Return to Sender” at 7 p.m. at Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are a minimum $20 donation. More information at raventheater.org/forukraine.

Tuesday, May 17

sculptureWALK: Take a self-guided tour of the outdoor exhibition featuring more than 30 sculptures by 15 artists outside Sculpturesite Gallery at Jack London Village, 14301 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. Free. More information at 707-933-1300, sculpturesite.com.

World Affairs Council: Nonpartisan forum presents a free Zoom lecture on “The Rules of War and International Humanitarian Law” with Jill Hoffmann, International Services Pacific Division Lead with the American Red Cross. Register for the 4 p.m. talk at wacsc.org.

Wednesday, May 18

Greg Sarris: Local award-winning author discusses his memoir, “Becoming Story – A Journey Among Seasons, Places, Trees, and Ancestors,” at 6 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com/event.

Thursday, May 19

“Rebel Dykes”: OUTwatch Film Series screens the documentary about an underground lesbian scene in 1980s post-punk London. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10 to $12. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Action for Ukrainian Refugees: Sebastopol neighbors David Schneider and John Namkung give a presentation at 7 p.m. on their recent experiences in Poland and Ukraine as volunteers and their current efforts to sponsor a Ukrainian family, with stories and pictures. The Community Church of Sebastopol Memorial Hall, 1000 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol. Free. For more information, contact jknamkung@gmail.com.

Wreckless Strangers: Six-member California Americana soul band performs during Americana Night at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, May 20

Alan Watt and The Outside Agitators: Performance of original music begins at 1 p.m. at Furthermore Wines, 3541 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3wjj7Kz.

“American Graffiti”: “Movie on the Vine” series kicks off with the 1973 George Lucas coming-of-age classic with memorable scenes filmed in Petaluma. Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Live music, food vendors. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Free admission, reserved seating $18. More information and reservations at bit.ly/39eIENm.

Amateur Comedy Competition: “So Your Friends Think You’re Funny” features eight new comedians performing five-minute sets. Showtime is 8 p.m. at 3 Disciples Brewing, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at bit.ly/3FNlGsV.

Dave Mason: Singer/songwriter and virtuoso guitarist performs rock, blues and more at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $37.50 to $48. More information at 707-765-2121, mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, May 21

Salute to “American Graffiti”: Annual celebration of the iconic film features a car show with more than 400 classic American vehicles lining downtown Petaluma streets. Also merchandise, displays and a chance to meet Candy Clark, Bo Hopkins and Mackenzie Phillips, who starred in the film. Visit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with cruising starting at 4 p.m. More information at americangraffiti.net.

ManiFest Unity Dance Festival: All genres of belly dance and drumming lectures and workshops, dance performances and a bazaar from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S. Tickets are $10 to $20. Through May 22. More information at manifestdance.net.

Soul & Blues Festival: Soul Fuse, Blues Defenders, Alabama Mike and surprise guests from 4 to 8 p.m. under the big tent at the Washoe House, 2840 Roblar Road, Petaluma. Admission is $20. More information at 707-795-4544.

Paws for Love Gala: Live music, food, beer, wine, auctions and art by shelter animals, plus a red carpet parade of senior dogs. Annual benefit for homeless animals begins at 6 p.m. at the Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50 to $60. More information at pawsforlove.info.

In a Landscape – Classical Music in the Wild: Concert pianist Hunter Noack performs on a 9-foot Steinway grand piano that visits historical sites and parks for classical performances where concertgoers wear wireless headphones and explore landscapes. Concert starts at 6 p.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $35, plus $10 parking fee. Through May 22. More information at 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com/events.

Claude Bourbon: The guitar virtuoso performs medieval, Spanish and progressive blues at 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, May 22

Kingsborough: Rock and blues band performs from noon to 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free admission. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com.

Free to Laugh: Matt Gubser headlines a comedy show hosted by standup comic Mikel Nordstrom. Robert Omoto, Sydney Stigerts, Jesse Hett and Jalisa Robinson also perform. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free admission. More information at 707-772-5478, eventbrite.com.

