Things to do in Sonoma County, May 27-June 5, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 24, 2022, 11:50AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Attend a Bob Dylan celebration in Rio Nido, hear Vietnamese music in Rohnert Park, see dozens of hot air balloons lit off in Santa Rosa and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 27

“Fresh Beginnings – Healing Our Earth”: Pacific Piecemakers Quilt Guild exhibit runs through June 5 at Gualala Arts Burnett Gallery, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

BottleRock Napa Valley: Three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival opens at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Music begins at noon, with headliner Metallica at 7:45 p.m. Tickets start at $179. Through May 29. More information at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Whiskey & Honey: The country and classic rock band opens the Wilson Artisan Wines’ Summer Music Series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at deLorimier Winery, 2001 Highway 128, Geyserville. Lawn seating, free admission by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Saturday, May 28

Jimmy Gallagher Trio: Graham Messer and Jed Holtman join Gallagher for a performance of classic swing and bebop jazz from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, hotelhealdsburg.com/hotel-happenings.

THUGZ: Sonoma County jam band performs for the 11th annual Bob Dylan Celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Admission is $20. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Sunday, May 29

SoloRio: Americana group performs for the Sunset Music Series at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Concert is from 5:30 p.m. until sunset. Free admission. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

David Luning and John Courage: Americana, country, rock and blues performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at the SOMO Village redwood grove, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $40 to $45. More information at somovillage.com/events.

Monday, May 30

Memorial Day ceremony: The 64th annual Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance features keynote speaker Claudio Calvo, reverence, pageantry, patriotic music and an aerial flyover. Event begins at 11 a.m. at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park, 126 First St. W., Sonoma. Free admission, with a free All-American Picnic following at the adjacent Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building. More information at bit.ly/3sWlwdj.

Boz Scaggs: Bay Area singer/songwriter and guitarist performs rock, jazz, rhythm and blues and more at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49 and $69, VIP $179 and $229. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuesday, May 31

Soman Chainani: New York Times bestselling author of the “School for Good and Evil” series launches his latest book, “Rise of the School for Good and Evil,” at 4 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free admission. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com/event.

Wednesday, June 1

West Side Stories: Monthly community storytelling forum begins at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. The theme is “Speechless.” Tickets are $13. More information at davepokornypresents.com.

Thursday, June 2

Mendocino Film Festival: Screenings of more than 50 independent films, live music, panel discussions and more at four venues along the Mendocino coast. Opening day titles include the documentary “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse.” Film tickets are $13 to $15. Through June 5. More information at 707-937-0171, mendocinofilmfestival.org.

Foreverland: Michael Jackson tribute band opens the 20th anniversary season of the Summer Nights on the Green music series. Concert is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at townofwindsor.com.

“9 to 5, The Musical”: Three memorable women show their sexist, bigoted boss who’s actually in charge at the office. Preview show stages at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $26. Through June 26. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Friday, June 3

Redwood Empire Spring Fair: Carnival, live music, food and monster trucks show, mud bogs and boat races. Gates open at 3 p.m. at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, 1055 N. State St., Ukiah. Fake News performs from 6 to 10 p.m. Fair admission is free; monster truck show tickets are $15 to $25. Through June 5. More information at redwoodempirefair.com.

“UpCycle – ReImagine and ReCycle”: Exhibit highlights artwork made from used objects, with an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free admission. Through July 30. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Rootstocks: Classic rock and blues band performs at the Wilson Artisan Wines’ Summer Music Series at Soda Rock Winery, 8015 Highway 128, Healdsburg. Performance is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

“High Country”: Sonoma Ecology Center presents the award-winning documentary by local filmmaker Conor Hagen detailing conservation and community in a small Colorado town. Panel discussion follows. Wine served at 6 p.m., film screens at 6:30 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com.

Monophonics: Friday Night Live summer concert series hosts the psychedelic soul group from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. The Blue Lights opens the show. Free admission. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“The 39 Steps”: Sonoma Arts Live opens its production of the Alfred Hitchcock thriller at 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. An opening night reception begins at 7 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $42. Through June 19. More information at sonomaartslive.org.

“Wink”: Dark comedy about an unhappy housewife, her breadwinning husband and their strange psychiatrist, and Wink the just-gone-missing cat, opens at 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $20 to $32. Through June 25. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Vietnamese Night: Performances begin at 8:30 p.m. at Graton Resort and Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $48 to $88. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

The English Beat: British ska band performs a mix of musical styles at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $30 to $39. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, June 4

Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic: The 30th anniversary event moves this year to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Gates open at 4 a.m., with a Glow Show at 5 a.m. Nearly three dozen hot air balloons launch at approximately 6:30 a.m., with the event ending by 10:30 a.m. Also food, crafts and a kids’ play area. Tickets are $7 to $20. Through June 5. More information at schabc.org.

Forestville Youth Parade: Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Front and First streets, moving along Mirabel Road to Forestville Youth Park, 7045 Mirabel Road. Parade opens the community barbecue, with kids’ activities, contests, art and crafts vendors, live music, food and local wine and beer from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free admission. Through June 5. Proceeds benefit the park. More information at forestvilleyouthpark.org/events.

Sonoma County Pride: Amy Schneider, transgender spokesperson and the most successful woman to compete on TV’s “Jeopardy!,” presides as grand marshal at the 36th annual Sonoma County Pride Parade in downtown Santa Rosa. The “We Are Family” parade starts at 11 a.m. at Fourth Street near Old Courthouse Square. Free. A festival at the square runs from noon to 5 p.m. with music, entertainment and more. More information at sonomacountypride.org.

“Dance Nation”: Sonoma County premiere of the dramatic comedy about a preteen competitive dance troupe opens at 7 p.m. at Left Edge Theatre, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Mature audiences. Tickets are $15 to $44. Through June 12. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

Paula Poundstone: The stand-up comedian, author and actress performs at 8 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $56. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

The Black Feathers: Folk/Americana duo from England, plus John Roy Zat with Emily Lois and Tim Sheehan. Show begins at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, June 5

Healdsburg Community Band: Tim Ellis conducts the 40-piece ensemble in a concert of Broadway tunes, marches, classic medleys and more from 1 to 3 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza gazebo. Free admission. More information at healdsburgcommunityband.org.

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County traditional jazz club hosts San Francisco-based Don Neeley’s Rhythm Aces from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Also jam sets; bring your own instruments. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

“Gershwin’s Magic Key”: The Santa Rosa Symphony performs 20 of Gershwin’s greatest hits while Classical Kids Live! tells the story of a poor newspaper boy meeting the composer by chance in New York City. Bobby Rogers conducts the 3 p.m. concert at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Instrument petting zoo begins at 2 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at 707-546-7097, srsymphony.org.

