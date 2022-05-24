Things to do in Sonoma County, May 27-June 5, 2022

Attend a Bob Dylan celebration in Rio Nido, hear Vietnamese music in Rohnert Park, see dozens of hot air balloons lit off in Santa Rosa and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 27

“Fresh Beginnings – Healing Our Earth”: Pacific Piecemakers Quilt Guild exhibit runs through June 5 at Gualala Arts Burnett Gallery, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

BottleRock Napa Valley: Three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival opens at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Music begins at noon, with headliner Metallica at 7:45 p.m. Tickets start at $179. Through May 29. More information at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Whiskey & Honey: The country and classic rock band opens the Wilson Artisan Wines’ Summer Music Series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at deLorimier Winery, 2001 Highway 128, Geyserville. Lawn seating, free admission by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Saturday, May 28

Jimmy Gallagher Trio: Graham Messer and Jed Holtman join Gallagher for a performance of classic swing and bebop jazz from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, hotelhealdsburg.com/hotel-happenings.

THUGZ: Sonoma County jam band performs for the 11th annual Bob Dylan Celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Admission is $20. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Sunday, May 29

SoloRio: Americana group performs for the Sunset Music Series at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Concert is from 5:30 p.m. until sunset. Free admission. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

David Luning and John Courage: Americana, country, rock and blues performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at the SOMO Village redwood grove, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $40 to $45. More information at somovillage.com/events.

Monday, May 30

Memorial Day ceremony: The 64th annual Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance features keynote speaker Claudio Calvo, reverence, pageantry, patriotic music and an aerial flyover. Event begins at 11 a.m. at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park, 126 First St. W., Sonoma. Free admission, with a free All-American Picnic following at the adjacent Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building. More information at bit.ly/3sWlwdj.

Boz Scaggs: Bay Area singer/songwriter and guitarist performs rock, jazz, rhythm and blues and more at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49 and $69, VIP $179 and $229. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuesday, May 31

Soman Chainani: New York Times bestselling author of the “School for Good and Evil” series launches his latest book, “Rise of the School for Good and Evil,” at 4 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free admission. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com/event.

Wednesday, June 1

West Side Stories: Monthly community storytelling forum begins at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. The theme is “Speechless.” Tickets are $13. More information at davepokornypresents.com.

Thursday, June 2

Mendocino Film Festival: Screenings of more than 50 independent films, live music, panel discussions and more at four venues along the Mendocino coast. Opening day titles include the documentary “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse.” Film tickets are $13 to $15. Through June 5. More information at 707-937-0171, mendocinofilmfestival.org.

Foreverland: Michael Jackson tribute band opens the 20th anniversary season of the Summer Nights on the Green music series. Concert is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at townofwindsor.com.

“9 to 5, The Musical”: Three memorable women show their sexist, bigoted boss who’s actually in charge at the office. Preview show stages at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $26. Through June 26. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Friday, June 3

Redwood Empire Spring Fair: Carnival, live music, food and monster trucks show, mud bogs and boat races. Gates open at 3 p.m. at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, 1055 N. State St., Ukiah. Fake News performs from 6 to 10 p.m. Fair admission is free; monster truck show tickets are $15 to $25. Through June 5. More information at redwoodempirefair.com.

“UpCycle – ReImagine and ReCycle”: Exhibit highlights artwork made from used objects, with an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free admission. Through July 30. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.