Things to do in Sonoma County, May 6-15, 2022

Attend several fine art show receptions, catch live comedy, sip mint juleps at a Kentucky Derby Party and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 6

“Rising Artists”: Art show by 46 seniors at seven Santa Rosa high schools opens at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Artists’ reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. Free admission. Through May 26. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Jazz Combos Spring Concert: Santa Rosa Junior College music department hosts a student concert, under the direction of Bennett Friedman, at 7:30 p.m. in Newman Auditorium, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Includes the premiere performance of saxophonist Logan Miro’s composition “Something Cooler.” Admission is $10. More information at 707-527-4249.

Yotam Ottolenghi: The chef, cookbook author and restaurateur in conversation with moderator Dan Kedan. Event begins at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39 and $59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, May 7

Kentucky Derby Party: Large-screen viewing of the horse races, fashion contests, live music, an on-site milliner creating hats, Southern cuisine, mint juleps, wine and more from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Fulton. Admission is $125, with proceeds benefiting Meals on Wheels. More information at 707-571-8100, kj.com/events/kentucky-derby-party.

California Artisan Cheese Festival: Tastings and a marketplace with more than 80 artisan cheese and food producers plus winemakers, brewers, distillers, cider makers and chefs. Also live entertainment. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Grace Pavilion, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30 and $60. More information at 707-953-3909, artisancheesefestival.com.

Family Arts Celebration: Live music, dancing, chalk art and a collage workshop celebrate the “Art Connects Us” youth arts exhibit from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St., Petaluma. Free admission. Exhibit runs through May 28. More information at 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org.

River Arts Festival: Artists from all over Sonoma County showcase their creative works, with food, drinks, winetasting and live music happening along the Russian River in downtown Guerneville. 4 to 8:30 p.m. Free admission. More information at riverartsguerneville.org.

Robb Fisher Trio: Jazz standards and originals from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Performance of Grammy-winner Michael Daugherty’s “Valley of the Moon” begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Violinist Elina Vähälä featured. Concert Conversations discussion with conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong begins at 6:30 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $24 to $97. Through May 9. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, May 8

North Coast Comedy: Mother’s Day brunch comedy show with headliner Dennis Gaxiola and featuring Jeannette Marin. Brunch begins at 10 a.m., comedy show starts at 11 a.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/north-coast-comedy.

Happy Mother’s Day: The Charles M Schulz Museum celebrates moms by offering free admission to mothers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For others, admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Coastal Singers: Mother’s Day concert features songs from Brahms to Paul Simon at 4 p.m. in Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Sue Bohlin, director. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Monday, May 9

“Nature’s Gardens”: Art show featuring Andrea Oreck’s realist paintings and giclées of nature and the creatures that live there. Visit from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Andrea Oreck Fine Arts Studio and Gallery, 103 Morris St., Sebastopol. Free admission. Through June 25. More information at 707-695-6288, andreaoreckfinearts.com.

Tuesday, May 10

Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris: The New York Times bestselling author and award-winning illustrator celebrate their new children’s graphic novel, “The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza.” Free event begins at 6 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com/petaluma.