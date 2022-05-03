Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, May 6-15, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 3, 2022, 11:50AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Attend several fine art show receptions, catch live comedy, sip mint juleps at a Kentucky Derby Party and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 6

“Rising Artists”: Art show by 46 seniors at seven Santa Rosa high schools opens at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Artists’ reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. Free admission. Through May 26. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Jazz Combos Spring Concert: Santa Rosa Junior College music department hosts a student concert, under the direction of Bennett Friedman, at 7:30 p.m. in Newman Auditorium, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Includes the premiere performance of saxophonist Logan Miro’s composition “Something Cooler.” Admission is $10. More information at 707-527-4249.

Yotam Ottolenghi: The chef, cookbook author and restaurateur in conversation with moderator Dan Kedan. Event begins at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39 and $59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, May 7

Kentucky Derby Party: Large-screen viewing of the horse races, fashion contests, live music, an on-site milliner creating hats, Southern cuisine, mint juleps, wine and more from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Fulton. Admission is $125, with proceeds benefiting Meals on Wheels. More information at 707-571-8100, kj.com/events/kentucky-derby-party.

California Artisan Cheese Festival: Tastings and a marketplace with more than 80 artisan cheese and food producers plus winemakers, brewers, distillers, cider makers and chefs. Also live entertainment. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Grace Pavilion, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30 and $60. More information at 707-953-3909, artisancheesefestival.com.

Family Arts Celebration: Live music, dancing, chalk art and a collage workshop celebrate the “Art Connects Us” youth arts exhibit from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St., Petaluma. Free admission. Exhibit runs through May 28. More information at 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org.

River Arts Festival: Artists from all over Sonoma County showcase their creative works, with food, drinks, winetasting and live music happening along the Russian River in downtown Guerneville. 4 to 8:30 p.m. Free admission. More information at riverartsguerneville.org.

Robb Fisher Trio: Jazz standards and originals from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Performance of Grammy-winner Michael Daugherty’s “Valley of the Moon” begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Violinist Elina Vähälä featured. Concert Conversations discussion with conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong begins at 6:30 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $24 to $97. Through May 9. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, May 8

North Coast Comedy: Mother’s Day brunch comedy show with headliner Dennis Gaxiola and featuring Jeannette Marin. Brunch begins at 10 a.m., comedy show starts at 11 a.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/north-coast-comedy.

Happy Mother’s Day: The Charles M Schulz Museum celebrates moms by offering free admission to mothers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For others, admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Coastal Singers: Mother’s Day concert features songs from Brahms to Paul Simon at 4 p.m. in Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Sue Bohlin, director. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Monday, May 9

“Nature’s Gardens”: Art show featuring Andrea Oreck’s realist paintings and giclées of nature and the creatures that live there. Visit from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Andrea Oreck Fine Arts Studio and Gallery, 103 Morris St., Sebastopol. Free admission. Through June 25. More information at 707-695-6288, andreaoreckfinearts.com.

Tuesday, May 10

Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris: The New York Times bestselling author and award-winning illustrator celebrate their new children’s graphic novel, “The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza.” Free event begins at 6 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com/petaluma.

Citizen Cope: Alternative/indie singer, songwriter and guitarist performs at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $44 to $48. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Wednesday, May 11

“Fantastic Mr. Fox”: Wes Anderson’s adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic tale screens at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College, 690 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Pre-film program begins at 6 p.m. with SRJC veterinary tech instructor Dan Famini and a meet-and-greet with animals from Sonoma Sloth House. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $5 and $6. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org/cinema-series.

Thursday, May 12

“Real Women Have Curves”: Comedy set in a small East L.A. sewing factory highlights the struggles of five immigrant Latinas living in the shadows and working to save their shop and their jobs. Preview performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $19. Through May 29. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Loud as Folk: TERRIER, featuring Ben Morrison of Brothers Comatose and Erika Tietjen of T Sisters, and Jeremy Lyon of King Dream perform at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at thelostchurch.org.

Friday, May 13

“The Book of Will”: Humorous and inspiring story of how Shakespeare’s friends and fellow actors preserved his plays following his death. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10 to $25. Through May 29. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“Peter and the Starcatcher”: Cinnabar Theater’s Young Rep presents the music-filled, Tony Award-winning prequel to “Peter Pan.” Opens at 7:30 p.m. at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10 to $22. Through May 22. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“Whose Live Anyway?”: Cast members of TV’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” present their new improv comedy tour. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39 and $59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Trace Adkins: Country singer performs at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $69.50 and $89.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Dave Hawkins: Singer-songwriter performs at 9 p.m. at The Forestville Club, 6250 Front St., Forestville. Admission is $10. More information at 707-887-2594, forestvilleclub.com.

Saturday, May 14

Call of the Wild Weekend: Free community open house at Jack London State Historic Park features live music, art projects and guided tours, walks and hikes beginning at 8:45 a.m. at 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. A concert featuring John Elliott, Diana Gameros and Maya Hall is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Winery Ruins (bring blankets or lawn chairs); tickets are $20. More information at 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com/call-of-the-wild-weekend.

Other Places art fair North (OPaf): Twenty unconventional/interactive art projects and spaces on display from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. $5 suggested donation. More information at opaf.info.

Stars of the Sonoma Serengeti: Safari West Wildlife Foundation’s annual fundraiser includes animal encounters, wine, food, auctions and a broadcast of its new program, Safari West Live! Event is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Safari West, 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $125. A Zoom option is from 5 to 6 p.m.; free, with a $25 suggested donation. More information at 707-566-3606, safariwestwildlifefoundation.org/stars-sonoma-serengeti.

“We Are Still Here”: New exhibit features works merging contemporary art with the traditional culture of California Pomo artists Bonnie Lockhart, Meyo Marrufo and Eric Wilder. Artists’ reception is from 4 to 7 p.m. (with an artists’ panel from 5 to 6 p.m.) at the Mendocino Art Center, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino. Free admission. Through June 27. More information at 707-937-5818, mendocinoartcenter.org.

Art reception: Sonoma Valley Museum of Art celebrates its summer exhibits of “Seen & Unseen – Photographs by Imogen Cunningham” and “Dancing with Charlie – Bay Area Art from the Campbell Collection.” Event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the museum, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org/event/summerexhibitions-reception.

Sunday, May 15

Jonah Raskin: Sonoma County author discusses “Beat Blues – San Francisco 1958” at 2 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free admission. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

St. Lawrence String Quartet: Concert explores the music of Joseph Haydn, the “father” of the string quartet, at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $85. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Twangfest: KRSH DJ Bill Bowker hosts a lineup including the Redwood Country Cloggers, a yodeling contest and musicians Petty Theft Unplugged, David Luning, Kevin Russell, The Sherrie Phillips Band, The Sorentinos and more. Auction and raffle benefit Redwood Empire Food Bank. Showtime is 3:45 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25 to $30, VIP $75. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Sony Holland & Band: Singer performs the songs of Linda Ronstadt at 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Zero: Jazz-rock fusion band headlines a tribute to Wavy Gravy’s 86th birthday. Show begins at 8 p.m. at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $45 and $65. More information at 707-880-2300, jamcellarsballroom.com.

