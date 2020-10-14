Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 16-25, 2020

Make the most of Halloween with a spooky story or celebrate Día de los Muertos with altar-making classes. Not feeling festive? Consider attending a virtual chat with “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown.

Friday, Oct. 16

OutWatch Film Fest: Wine Country’s LGBTQ+ film festival is virtual this year, featuring films about pioneers for civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community. Through Oct. 25 on the film festival’s website. $12 tickets. For more information, visit outwatchfilmfest.org

Text in Music: What About the Words?: Mendocino Music Festival presents a Zoom webinar on how composers choose their texts. Noon on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit mendocinomusic.org/event/text-in-music

Joan Frank: Copperfield’s Books will host a conversation with Joan Frank, talking about her novel “The Outlook for Earthlings,” with Jane Ciabattari. 7-8 p.m. online, free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com and click on events.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Spooky Stories for Adults: The Sonoma County Library is uploading a new scary story every Wednesday and Saturday in October to its Youtube channel. For more information, visit sonomalibrary.org/sonoma-scares

Muse Hour with Karamo Brown: Luther Burbank Center, with Cal Poly Arts and Tacoma Arts Live, hosts a live online discussion and moderated question-and-answer session with Karamo Brown, culture and self-confidence guru of Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10 or free for LBC members. Registration required. To register and receive a link to the event, go to bit.ly/2FecWkC

Sunday, Oct. 18

Current Exhibit: Chris Beards & Patrick Duegaw: Visit the Paul Mahder Gallery to see sculptures by Chris Beards and a lithograph series by Patrick Duegaw. Face coverings required when visiting. Ends Oct. 18. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. For more information, visit paulmahdergallery.com

Ukiah Deep Strings: Ukiah Community Concert Association presents Deep Strings Virtual Recital featuring cellos and vocals by Stephan Braun and Anne-Christin Schwarz. 2 p.m. on Zoom. $30 tickets. For more information and to buy tickets, visit deepstrings.bpt.me

Monday, Oct. 19

Día de los Muertos Sacred Heart and Mask Making: Sonoma Community Center presents artist Diego Rios teaching the history of sacred hearts and masks in Mexico as part of the center’s Día de los Muertos series. 4 p.m. online. $1-$25, pay what you can. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Big Gay Trivia: Napa County Library presents an evening of virtual gay trivia with LGBTQ Connection. 6:30 p.m. on Zoom or Facebook Live. Free. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2RSuGob

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Wine & Whatever Wednesdays: Live happy hour with Papapietro Winery’s winemaker Ben Papapietro and wine club manager Kristen Greenberg. 4 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube live. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/34NTVOs

Thursday, Oct. 22

Michael Mwenso’s Black Music Series: Musician and performing artist Michael Mwenso talks with Detroit-born jazz vocalist and pianist Johnny O’Neal in the second part of a three-part series on Black music and the experience of Black Americans, hosted by the Green Music Center. 7 p.m. online. Tickets $10. To get tickets, go to gmc.sonoma.edu and click on events.

Friday, Oct. 23

Gary Kamiya and Paul Madonna — Online: Copperfield’s Books presents authors Gary Kamiya and Paul Madonna, who will discuss their book “Spirits of San Francisco.” 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Saturday, Oct. 24

Día de los Muertos Altar Making: Bay Area artist Ernesto Hernandez-Olmo will teach viewers about the background of altar making, live from Oaxaca, Mexico, in the fourth and final installment of the Sonoma Community Center’s Día de los Muertos series. 10 a.m. online. $1-$25, pay what you can. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org

Steve Moon Trio: Visit Hotel Healdsburg for its Fall Music Series on the lawn with the Steven Moon Trio playing music from a range of eras and improvised music. 5:30-8:30 p.m. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit hotelhealdsburg.com

Sunday, Oct. 25

Wine & Pizza On The Green: Enjoy wine, pizza and ice cream sandwiches at Rodney Strong Vineyards. 3-6 p.m. 11455 Old Redwood Hwy, Healdsburg. $45, $40 for members. For more information, visit www.rodneystrong.com/events