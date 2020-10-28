Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 30-Nov. 8, 2020

This year’s Halloween might look different than in the past, but it doesn’t have to be boring. Celebrate the holiday, along with Oktoberfest and Día de los Muertos, in Sonoma County this week. And don’t forget to vote!

Friday, Oct. 30

Wine & Pizza Night: Bricoleur Vineyards is hosting a spooky-themed pizza and wine night, with treats, a pumpkin patch, costume contest and more. 7394 Starr Road, Windsor. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Free. For more information, visit bricoleurvineyards.com.

“Oktoberfest” Choral Concert: Watch Santa Rosa Junior College vocal music majors, concert choir and chamber singers perform German classic, folk and popular songs. 7:30 p.m. on YouTube Live. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu/events.

Tenae Stewart — Online: Author Tenae Stewart discusses her book, “Modern Witch’s Guide to Magickal Self-Care,” at Copperfield’s Books. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Halloween Covers Show: The Phoenix Theatre presents a series of performances by cover bands for Halloween. Expect covers of songs by Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, The Velvet Underground and more. Video will be released at 8 p.m. Free on YouTube. Visit the Onstage with Jim and Tom YouTube channel to see the show.

Healdsburg Jazz Online Auction: Start your online holiday shopping with this online auction benefitting Healdsburg Jazz. Auction registration opens Oct. 29. Auction is open Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Día de los Muertos Sculpture Garden: Museum of Sonoma County presents annual Día de los Muertos exhibition. Social distance protocols enforced. 425 7th St., Santa Rosa. Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Free. For more information, visit museumsc.org/2020-dia-de-los-muertos/.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

VOTE 2020!: The Santa Rosa Arts Center presents an exhibit on what voting means to artists. Last day Nov. 3. Free. Online exhibition. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Vino@Home: Try Papapietro Perry Winery’s chardonnay, zinfandel and pinot noir with an at-home tasting package with a guided discussion. 4 p.m. on Zoom. Packages vary, $139-$258. For more information, visit papapietro-perry.com.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Liz Lerman — Wicked Bodies: The Green Music Center presents choreographer Liz Lerman’s site-specific show about the depiction of women’s bodies historically. 7 p.m. online. $10 tickets, free for students. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/liz-lerman.

Friday, Nov. 6

Money For Schools: Copperfield’s Books is raising money for local schools. Mention your school’s name at the register and 20% of your purchase will be donated. Through Nov. 8. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

The Thanksgiving Play: Left Edge Theatre presents a “woke” version of a traditional Thanksgiving pageant. Livestream through Nov. 15 for $10-30. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com/thethanksgivingplay.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Occidental Center for the Arts Fall Spectacular: The OCA presents several musical and visual artists. 8 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

2020 Healdsburg Jazz Gala: Healdsburg Jazz presents a night of performances from community artists to support the organization. 6 p.m. online. $15 minimum donation. For more information, healdsburgjazz.org.

Sunday, Nov. 8

The Muse Hour with Lila Downs: The Luther Burbank Center presents Lila Downs, who will discuss Latinx issues and perform a few songs. 7:30 p.m. online. $10 tickets or free to members. For more information, visit bit.ly/3e1mM6e.