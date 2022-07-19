Tickets on sale for Dave Chappelle shows at Luther Burbank Center

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for two live shows by controversial comedian Dave Chappelle at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Chappelle will perform at 7 p.m. July 26 and July 27. Admission prices range from $79.50 to $350.

Tickets are available at lutherburbankcenter.org, 707-546-3600 or in person at the center’s box office at 50 Mark West Springs Road. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The outspoken comedian has both won honors and sparked controversy during his high-profile career.

Last year, his Netflix special “The Closer” drew criticism from many in the LGBTQ+ community, including Netflix employees, for material they found transphobic.

In 2017, Netflix cited “Dave Chappelle: Collection 1” as the most-viewed comedy special ever on their network.

Chappelle was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019.

Chappelle’s work in stand-up comedy, writing, producing, and acting has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series, “Chappelle’s Show,” guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” and his comedy specials, which have collectively earned five Emmy Award.

He also has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, 2018 through 2020.

Per the artist’s requirement, the use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

