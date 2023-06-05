What will take the place of ‘The Drive with Steve Jaxon’ on KSRO?

After 15 years on the KSRO, “The Drive with Steve Jaxon” was canceled Friday with plans to put a nationally syndicated news show in its place, according to the station’s owner.

“With one of the most contentious elections in history coming up in 2024 and numerous critical issues on the table both locally and nationally, we are intentionally moving KSRO into a more consistent political news-and-talk mode, and we are working diligently to increase local news coverage outside of (the) morning drive,” said Michael O’Shea, president of Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, which owns KSRO, in a statement released Friday.

Jaxon, who owns his program, said he was shopping it around and hopes to bring back the show on a different station with different owners.

The show is produced by Jaxon and his partner Cathy Ratto through their company Vicario Productions.

In a follow-up phone interview, O’Shea said he would not rule out finding a spot later for “The Drive” on one of Amaturo’s nine North Bay radio stations.

But, he added, “nothing has been finalized.”