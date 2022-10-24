Subscribe

Photos: 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards recognize Napa, Sonoma, Marin professionals

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 24, 2022, 1:52PM

The North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners span a cross section of the business community, from the legal, nonprofit and business communities.

Fourteen winners from Napa, Marin and Sonoma counties were recognized at the North Bay Business Journal event Oct. 20 at the DeTurk Round Barn in Santa Rosa.

Wells Fargo was the presenting sponsor, with Exchange Bank and Redwood Credit Union as gold partners. Comcast and La Prensa Sonoma were silver partners.

