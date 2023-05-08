Sonoma County’s In Good Taste now offers mini bottle co-packing service for wineries

Local wine company offers to bottle wine in mini-bottles as a way to lure consumers.|
Graton’s wine company In Good Taste, founded in 2020, now offers a co-packing service for wineries and wine producers nationwide.

The company says it’s a way to solve the “try before you buy” trend when it comes to wine, so it’s offering to bottle wines in mini-bottles — about six ounces — allowing wine brands the ability to offer their customers a smaller taste of wine before purchasing a full bottle.

In Good Taste completed the construction of its 65,000 square-foot packing facility and warehouse in Graton in 2021. The facility includes a custom-built bottling line.

In Good Taste was recently awarded the 2023 Clear Choice Award by the Glass Packaging Institute for its California Wine Mixer mini wine flight.

In a news release, the company said its singe-serve glass wine bottles celebrate its commitment to aesthetics and quality to showcase the high-quality wine clients that it serves.

