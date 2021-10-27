Veterinarian shortage creating headaches at North Bay clinics

These days it takes a bit of luck to get your pet in to see a veterinarian.

Just ask Tania Soderman of Sonoma, who runs the Sonoma Chicks farm and animal sanctuary, which is home to dogs, chickens and other fowl, as well as rabbits and goats.

“We had a dog who had a foxtail (also known as mean seeds or June grass) in his ear. We couldn’t get in with our regular vet and my husband called six different vets,” she said. Finally, Soderman said, she lucked out when her regular vet called and told her, “‘OK, we’ve got a spot if you can come in three minutes.’“

“I’ve called and been told I have to bring my animal in a week. And I had a sick animal. It’s really hard to get a vet right now,” Soderman said. “If you don’t have connections and you just have one dog, you’re screwed.”

These kinds of stories are common among pet owners who are tearing their hair out over their inability to find a vet or get an appointment.

According to a 2020 study by Vancouver, Washington-based Banfield Pet Hospital, an estimated 75 million pets in the United States may not have access to the veterinary care they need by 2030 — with an important factor being a critical shortage of veterinarians.

A national veterinary chain, Banfield Pet Hospital, operates North Bay practices in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.

Industry insiders blame a number of factors, including an uptick in pet adoptions, which means more appointments, as well as fewer doctors returning from the pandemic or even going into and staying in the field.

Also, pandemic safety protocols have complicated existing methods used to make appointments. It takes much longer to make an appointment and then actually have the appointment.

According to an American Veterinary Medical Association survey of clinic owners and practitioners, vets said they are seeing fewer patients per hour. The average productivity rate has declined by almost a quarter of appointments processed in 2020 in contrast to the previous year.

Plus, people are making more appointments during the waves of the pandemic. The Schaumburg, Illinois-based AVMA reported a 4.5% increase in appointments made in 2020 in comparison to 2019 — with no signs of letting up.

In 2021, they’re up another 5%.

“There’s been a massive increase in pet adoptions,” said Hanna Pollack, front office supervisor with the VCA Sequoia Valley Hospital in Santa Rosa.

The AVMA reported that adoptions from animal shelters and rescue facilities surged from 865,846 in 2019 to 1 million in 2020.

Pollack said she knows of a Rohnert Park clinic booked out for appointments until January, with at least one animal cardiologist unable to take new patients until May.

Her practice has lost one vet, temporarily creating a backlog of appointments and elective surgeries. The hospital does not perform emergency surgery, which always takes precedence.

“We’re faring better, but we were booked a month and a half out,” she said, referring to a period of time in spring.

Vets’ offices know the crowded appointment schedule and COVID-19 regulations are taxing. Soderman said she was told some pet owners take out their aggressions on the staff, sending “the girls in the front to the bathroom, crying.” Some workers have quit.

One Marin County vet has a sign outside that reads, “Please be kind to us; it’s not our fault,” she said.

Soderman said the veterinarian backlog is “a huge concern for me with all these animals that I need pretty much constant help with. What if it’s an emergency?”

“I was trying to get a rabbit spayed, and no one’s doing that anymore because it’s complicated, so the rabbit didn’t get spayed,” she said. “The annoyance and frustration of not being able to get help! Thank God for Cotati Large Animal Hospital. They are the only place I can go to, and you have to bring your animal there and it takes a couple of days.”

The problem is widespread across the North Bay and the nation.

Just ask Barbara Makris of Bodega Bay.

Her cat, Angus, a 13-year-old black male, was diagnosed with heart problems and needed to be seen by a cardiologist to determine if he could survive anesthesia.

Makris was referred to a VCA (Veterinary Center of America) in Rohnert Park. The center scheduled Angus for an appointment in May.

“I told my vet and she said there’s no way he will live that long. I was referred to a specialist in Marin,” she said. “But then I got lucky; I called back the VCA hospital and got on a cancellation list. Someone canceled and I got him in.”

Angus had an echocardiogram and is now on medications for congestive heart failure. Makris adopted him when he was scheduled to be euthanized in Bakersfield at the age of 3. “We had 10 good years and we’re doing the best we can,” she said.