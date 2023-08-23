Report: Vintner adds 128 Napa Valley acres to growing North Coast wine holdings

Just months after purchasing a Napa Valley winery known for its cabernet sauvignon, Brion Wise has added to his North Coast wine holdings with the purchase of 128 more acres one of the valley’s prime cab growing areas.

With the acquisition of the Montagna estate, the owner of Sonoma County’s B. Wise Vineyards and Amapola Creek Winery now has full or partial stakes in about 2,000 acres of Napa Valley, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The purchase price was undisclosed, but the property had been listed for $55 million in 2019.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.3673838&lat=38.4677576&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Wise has renamed the property, with 42 planted acres and a 20,000-square-foot wine cave, Brion Estate, the newspaper reported.

Brion, a former petroleum industry executive before getting into the wine business with B. Wise in 2001, purchased Napa Valley’s Mark Herold Wines in May.