Winemaker Randy Ullom is considered a wine legend — and now it’s been made official for Kendall-Jackson’s head winemaker

Ullom was name “American Wine Legend” this month by Wine Enthusiast magazine in its 23rd annual wine star awards.

“I’m speechless,” said Ullom, 69, who’s been in the wine business for 46 years. “It’s nice to be recognized by people I work with and those at the magazine. Wine really is my passion and it shows.”

It’s true: Wine has remained a constant in his life. The Michigan native grew up watching his dad make wine at home as a hobby. Inspired, Ullom went off and spent three years in Chile on a cross-country trip exploring its wine growing regions. He went on to pursue a career in viticulture and oenology, and studied the field at Ohio State University.

After six years working as vineyard manager and winemaker in Ohio and upstate New York, he moved to California in 1981 where he picked up a job as a winemaker at Santa Rosa’s DeLoach Vineyards. There, his passion led him to producing wine that became gold medal winners at wine competitions.

In 1993, he began his journey at Kendall-Jackson. He led efforts in expanding the business outside of California — opening wineries and vineyards in places like Chile, Argentina and Australia.

Over the years, the winemaker has created some of the wine industry’s most innovative initiatives, including barrel-fermenting the flagship Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay, also known as the largest barrel-ferment in the world for chardonnay.

In 1997, Ullom was named head winemaker for Kendall-Jackson Winery as a way of honoring his involvement in the intricacies of the winery’s viticultural and winemaking programs.

Under Ullom’s leadership, the winery has implemented winemaking and vineyard practices that address environmental concerns, including the winery being powered by renewable solar energy and implementing water conservation practices.

“Randy is an integral part of Kendall-Jackson's history,” said Barbara Banke, the winery’s chairman, in a news release. “He is an icon who has shaped the wine industry and his distinctive style of Chardonnay.”

The revered Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards are presented annually to commemorate influential members of the global wine, spirits and beverage industry.

“I look forward to continuing to push for greater enhancements in site-specific soils, grapes, and farming techniques, because ultimately, a winemaker is a farmer first,” Ullom said in a press release.

In August 2023, Ullom will celebrate his 30th anniversary with Kendall-Jackson.

“I’m shocked and honored,” he said.

