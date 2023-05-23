15 ways to spend Memorial Day weekend in Sonoma County

The long weekend offers a number of opportunities to get out and explore Sonoma County.|
BETH SCHLANKER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 23, 2023, 3:27PM

With temperatures forecast in the 70s, the upcoming three-day Memorial Day weekend offers a number of opportunities to get out and explore Sonoma County.

Here are 15 ways to spend the long weekend:

A crowd of people stand as the American flag is raised during a Memorial Day program at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, Monday, May 30, 2011, in Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)
A crowd of people stand as the American flag is raised during a Memorial Day program at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, Monday, May 30, 2011, in Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)

Attend a Memorial Day observance

Santa Rosa: Free docent-led tours will start at Monday at noon at Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, 1600 Franklin Ave, Santa Rosa. Visitors will learn about veterans of the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World Wars I and II. People should wear walking shoes and meet at the Franklin Ave. gate.

Petaluma: The annual Memorial Day event begins 11 a.m. Monday at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Ave. The ceremony will feature the Avenue of the Flags display within the park’s section devoted to veterans and their spouses, and there will be presentations by local veterans. The event is free. Refreshments will be available at the Veterans Memorial Building, at 1094 Petaluma Blvd S, following the ceremony for no cost.

Sonoma: The 65th annual Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance begins 11 a.m. Monday at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park, located at 126 First St. W., Sonoma. Vietnam Army veteran Tony Lazzarini will provide the keynote speech. Any veterans who would like to take part in a “Grand March,” should meet at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot. The event is followed by a free “All-American Picnic” at the Veterans Memorial Building at 126 1st St W, Sonoma.

Rohnert Park: A Memorial Day celebration begins at 10 a.m. at the Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. In a patriotic display, American flags will line the street outside of the Community Center complex.

Josh Bade, 8, a Boy Scout of Pack 25 Hidden Valley, out with his father David Bade, plants a flag on a veteran's grave Saturday morning at Santa Rosa Memorial Park Cemetery, May 27, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat file)
Josh Bade, 8, a Boy Scout of Pack 25 Hidden Valley, out with his father David Bade, plants a flag on a veteran's grave Saturday morning at Santa Rosa Memorial Park Cemetery, May 27, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat file)

Volunteer

Get a jump start on veteran-focused Memorial Day activities by volunteering Saturday morning at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave, Santa Rosa. Helpers are needed to place flags on veterans’ graves. Meet at the Veteran’s Patio for instructions at 9 a.m. On Monday, a ceremony at the cemetery will honor military veterans.

Front row during thrash metal band OTTTO, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat file)
Front row during thrash metal band OTTTO, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat file)

Rock it out

If you don’t already have tickets to this year's BottleRock Napa Valley festival there is still hope. The festival runs Friday through Sunday, at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 3rd St, Napa.

Featured artists this year include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X and The Smashing Pumpkins. Some general admission tickets are still available. Get those tickets here. Some sold-out tickets are still available at BottleRock’s official ticket exchange at lyte.com.

Jerry Garibaldi rides in a speedboat driven by his friend Carl Biagi at Lake Sonoma north of Healdsburg, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)
Jerry Garibaldi rides in a speedboat driven by his friend Carl Biagi at Lake Sonoma north of Healdsburg, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)

Cruise Lake Sonoma

The water is back to full capacity and boaters can expect to be in good company at Lake Sonoma this weekend.

Lake Sonoma Marina offers a variety of boat rentals, including, pontoon, speed, fishing boats. Also available for rent are Jet Skis, kayaks, paddle boards and canoes. In addition, to spending time on the water, visitors will find plenty of locations overlooking the water to camp, hike or picnic.

Teenagers from Camp Newman swim and play at the water park at the Spring Lake Regional Park swimming lagoon in Santa Rosa, Monday, July 18, 2022. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)
Teenagers from Camp Newman swim and play at the water park at the Spring Lake Regional Park swimming lagoon in Santa Rosa, Monday, July 18, 2022. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)

Enter the splash zone

The inflatable water park at the Spring Lake Regional Park swimming lagoon in Santa Rosa will test the balance, coordination and courage of many visitors. It features slides, obstacles, climbing features and more. The popular floating structure is open each summer from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

There are three sessions each day for the Spring Lake Water Park and the $10 tickets often sell out. Children must be 6 years or older and at least 42 inches tall. The park is located at 5585 Newanga Ave, Santa Rosa.

Cesar Chavez heads out from the dock in his kayak at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat file)
Cesar Chavez heads out from the dock in his kayak at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat file)

Piddle paddle around

Kayak and stand up paddleboard rentals return for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa and continue through Labor Day.

Rentals are available: 10:15 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; and 10:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Hourly rental rates for kayaks are $14 for a single and $18 for a tandem. Hourly rental rates for stand up paddleboards are $14. Reserve in advance online or in person at the Boat Rental Office at the park's Violetti Entrance, 93 Violetti Road in Santa Rosa.

The hills are alive

Classical music and nature lovers can wander the grounds of Jack London State Historic Park on Saturday, while pianist Hunter Noack performs live on a 9-foot Steinway grand piano in the Beauty Ranch Meadow. The concert titled, “In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild” is from 5:30 -7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and are available here. The park entry fee of $10 per vehicle, with up to nine passengers, is not included. Attendees may bring picnic supplies, beverages, and lawn chairs or blankets. During the concert, headsets are available so guests can explore the park, while listening to the music.

A black phoebe sits on a signpost at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, near Kenwood, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat file)
A black phoebe sits on a signpost at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, near Kenwood, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat file)

Dust off your binoculars

There are three birding events Saturday morning in Sonoma County:

Petaluma: Join a Petaluma Wetland Alliance docent for a free guided walk 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Ellis Creek, located at 3890 Cypress Drive. Try to spot some of 50-plus species that visit Ellis Creek’s fresh water ponds and tidal flood plains. Bring binoculars, water, and a hat. Meet near the main entrance kiosk.

Kenwood: Join a docent led 2.3-mile beginner birding hike 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Meet near the white barn at the Sonoma Ecology Center in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. Tickets are $10 general, $5 for students, youth, park members or volunteers. The docent will share information about bird anatomy, tips to identify species by sight, sound, flight pattern and behavior. Bring water, binoculars, and wear clothing layers. Parking fees apply.

Jenner: Learn to identify birds by their sound 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Meet at Willow Creek Road off Highway 1 south of Jenner. Tickets start at $25. Park in the half-circle parking area on the right, just past the kayak launch on the left.

The Sebastopol Certified Farmers Market takes place in the town plaza at McKinley and Petaluma avenues, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)
The Sebastopol Certified Farmers Market takes place in the town plaza at McKinley and Petaluma avenues, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)

Find a farmers market

Santa Rosa Community Farmers' Market: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Windsor Certified Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Windsor Town Green

Sebastopol Certified Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sebastopol Plaza.

Gerard Reyes and Stephanie Neira perform dances of early California days during Living History Day at Petaluma Adobe State Park, Saturday, May 14, 2016. (Ashley Collingwood/For The Argus-Courier file)
Gerard Reyes and Stephanie Neira perform dances of early California days during Living History Day at Petaluma Adobe State Park, Saturday, May 14, 2016. (Ashley Collingwood/For The Argus-Courier file)

Get your gaúcho on

Step back in time to 1840s Mexican California during the Petaluma Adobe Living History Day. The event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Road, Petaluma.

Meet the vaqueros, traders, cooks, and crafts people who lived in Mexican California. Dip candles, make baskets, churn butter, rope with vaqueros, and play historical games. Bring a picnic lunch, since drink and food concessions are not available in the park. Make sure to leave your pets at home.

Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for ages 6-7, and ages 5 and younger are free.

(ph7design/Shutterstock)
(ph7design/Shutterstock)

Celtic Festival

Experience a taste of Celtic culture and history from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Holy Dormition Orthodox Church, 1521 Rose Ave., Santa Rosa.

The Celtic Festival features food, high tea, archery, crafts, entertainment, Highland games activities, and Scottish country dancing lessons. After dinner, enjoy Celtic music and dancing. Bring your fiddle or pipes and join the music. Admission is free.

Point Reyes Lighthouse at Point Reyes National Seashore (File photo courtesy of Legacy)
Point Reyes Lighthouse at Point Reyes National Seashore (File photo courtesy of Legacy)

Look inside the lighthouse

Make the trek to Point Reyes National Seashore, near the hamlet of Inverness, to sneak a peek inside Point Reyes Lighthouse. A park ranger will be available to answer questions about the lighthouse from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday to Monday afternoons. Be prepared to climb 313 stairs, both ways, and dress for windy and cold weather conditions.

Valley of the Moon Music Festival apprentice Seth Van Embden plays the viola for children during a "Meet the Musicians" event at Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma, Calif, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Valley of the Moon Music Festival file)
Valley of the Moon Music Festival apprentice Seth Van Embden plays the viola for children during a "Meet the Musicians" event at Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma, Calif, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Valley of the Moon Music Festival file)

Hear Herr Schmutzinberry

Enjoy a free family concert with featured guest composer and musician, Wolfgang Amadeus Schmutzinberry, as part of the Valley of the Moon Music Festival. The event is 11 a.m. Sunday at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E Napa St., Sonoma.

According to the event organizers, Schmutzinberry may be the only living composer that loves wearing powdered wigs. Tickets are free, but it is necessary to RSVP. More information at pdne.ws/45quAsq.

(Ratchanee Sawasdijira/Shutterstock)
(Ratchanee Sawasdijira/Shutterstock)

Get kite crazy

Check out the exhibition “Kite-Flying Foibles” from Saturday to Monday at the Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Make your own kites to take home, experiment with wind, learn how kites fly and even feed a kite-eating tree.

The exhibit runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $10 per child and are free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. Regular museum admission applies after 11 a.m.

Assistant park manager Tony Passantino, right, leads a group on a guided watershed hike up Lower Bald Mountain Trail at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood on Saturday, March 19, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Assistant park manager Tony Passantino, right, leads a group on a guided watershed hike up Lower Bald Mountain Trail at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood on Saturday, March 19, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Take a hike for all ages

Join Sugarloaf Ridge State Park docents from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday on a 2-mile family-friendly hike. Learn about the park’s plants, animals and history, while ascending 400 feet in elevation. The event is free, but an RSVP is required. Meet outside the visitor center at the Sonoma Ecology Center, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. Parking fees apply. The event will be canceled if there are heavy rains.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.