15 ways to spend Memorial Day weekend in Sonoma County

With temperatures forecast in the 70s, the upcoming three-day Memorial Day weekend offers a number of opportunities to get out and explore Sonoma County.

Here are 15 ways to spend the long weekend:

A crowd of people stand as the American flag is raised during a Memorial Day program at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, Monday, May 30, 2011, in Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)

Attend a Memorial Day observance

Santa Rosa: Free docent-led tours will start at Monday at noon at Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, 1600 Franklin Ave, Santa Rosa. Visitors will learn about veterans of the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World Wars I and II. People should wear walking shoes and meet at the Franklin Ave. gate.

Petaluma: The annual Memorial Day event begins 11 a.m. Monday at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Ave. The ceremony will feature the Avenue of the Flags display within the park’s section devoted to veterans and their spouses, and there will be presentations by local veterans. The event is free. Refreshments will be available at the Veterans Memorial Building, at 1094 Petaluma Blvd S, following the ceremony for no cost.

Sonoma: The 65th annual Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance begins 11 a.m. Monday at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park, located at 126 First St. W., Sonoma. Vietnam Army veteran Tony Lazzarini will provide the keynote speech. Any veterans who would like to take part in a “Grand March,” should meet at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot. The event is followed by a free “All-American Picnic” at the Veterans Memorial Building at 126 1st St W, Sonoma.

Rohnert Park: A Memorial Day celebration begins at 10 a.m. at the Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. In a patriotic display, American flags will line the street outside of the Community Center complex.

Josh Bade, 8, a Boy Scout of Pack 25 Hidden Valley, out with his father David Bade, plants a flag on a veteran's grave Saturday morning at Santa Rosa Memorial Park Cemetery, May 27, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat file)

Volunteer

Get a jump start on veteran-focused Memorial Day activities by volunteering Saturday morning at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave, Santa Rosa. Helpers are needed to place flags on veterans’ graves. Meet at the Veteran’s Patio for instructions at 9 a.m. On Monday, a ceremony at the cemetery will honor military veterans.

Front row during thrash metal band OTTTO, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa. (Erik Castro / For The Press Democrat file)

Rock it out

If you don’t already have tickets to this year's BottleRock Napa Valley festival there is still hope. The festival runs Friday through Sunday, at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 3rd St, Napa.

Featured artists this year include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X and The Smashing Pumpkins. Some general admission tickets are still available. Get those tickets here. Some sold-out tickets are still available at BottleRock’s official ticket exchange at lyte.com.

Jerry Garibaldi rides in a speedboat driven by his friend Carl Biagi at Lake Sonoma north of Healdsburg, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)

Cruise Lake Sonoma

The water is back to full capacity and boaters can expect to be in good company at Lake Sonoma this weekend.

Lake Sonoma Marina offers a variety of boat rentals, including, pontoon, speed, fishing boats. Also available for rent are Jet Skis, kayaks, paddle boards and canoes. In addition, to spending time on the water, visitors will find plenty of locations overlooking the water to camp, hike or picnic.

Teenagers from Camp Newman swim and play at the water park at the Spring Lake Regional Park swimming lagoon in Santa Rosa, Monday, July 18, 2022. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat file)

Enter the splash zone

The inflatable water park at the Spring Lake Regional Park swimming lagoon in Santa Rosa will test the balance, coordination and courage of many visitors. It features slides, obstacles, climbing features and more. The popular floating structure is open each summer from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

There are three sessions each day for the Spring Lake Water Park and the $10 tickets often sell out. Children must be 6 years or older and at least 42 inches tall. The park is located at 5585 Newanga Ave, Santa Rosa.

Cesar Chavez heads out from the dock in his kayak at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat file)

Piddle paddle around

Kayak and stand up paddleboard rentals return for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa and continue through Labor Day.