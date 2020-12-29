2020’s best ’Wines of the Week’

Scribe Winery, 2019 Arrowood Slope, Sonoma Valley Riesling, 11.5%, $38. 4.5 stars. This is a gorgeous white for a holiday meal like Thanksgiving, a dry riesling that’s light on its feet. Notes of pear, honeydew, jasmine and mineral. Buoyed by bright acidity. An eclectic pick, it will pair well with practically every dish at your holiday feast.

Pellegrini, 2018 Alexander Valley, Sonoma County Zinfandel, 14.3%, $35. 4.5 stars. This is a food-friendly zin with high-toned cherry and cranberry fruit amid blackberry flavors. Notes of allspice and fennel in the mix. Snappy finish. Impressive.

Leo Steen, 2018 Provisor Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley Grenache, 13.5%, $36. 4.5 stars. This grenache is a great holiday meal pick because it marries well with a range of dishes. It has tangy red fruit, savory herbs and crisp acidity. Notes of cherry, strawberry, white pepper and dried flowers.

Keller Estate, 2017 Rôtie Petaluma Gap, Sonoma County Syrah, 14.3%, $60. 4.5 stars. This is a gorgeous syrah with tangy red fruit — cherry, cranberry and raspberry — and an undercurrent of spice. This savory syrah is perfect for holiday feasts because it trumpets red fruit and finishes crisp.

Carol Shelton, 2018 Central Coast Coquille Rouge, 14.9%, $25. 4.5 stars. This is a tangy Rhone red that's savory and meaty. High-toned red fruit meets edgy spice. This is a great holiday wine because this carignane and grenache noir blend has great structure and bright acid. Well-crafted.

Quivira Vineyards, 2019 Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County Wine Creek Ranch Rosé, 13.3%, $24. 5 stars. This is an irresistible rosé with the accent on its sassy, high-toned fruit of cranberry, rhubarb and currant. It has bright acidity, pitch-perfect balance and a tangy finish. The Quivira is absolutely striking.

With 2020 coming to a close, we’ve culled some of the most incredible Wine of the Week winners that are still on the market for a year-end review. To give insight into these winners, we asked each winemaker this question: What house style were you shooting for with this wine? Here’s what they had to say.

Hugh Chappelle, winemaker of Healdsburg’s Quivira Vineyards, referring to Quivira Vineyards, 2019 Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County Wine Creek Ranch Rosé: “A true Provençal style that embraces an intentional approach, using a mix of classic grenache, mourvedre, syrah, counoise and nonclassic petite sirah varieties.”

Carol Shelton, co-vintner, winemaker of Santa Rosa’s Carol Shelton Wines, about the Carol Shelton, 2018 Central Coast Coquille Rouge: “Clean — no Brett (Brettanomyces, a yeast family associated with wine spoilage), deep fruit and spice but not a candy-like ‘fruit bomb.’ Very deeply expressive of the old vines and sandy soils where these grapes were sourced. A complexly layered blend that makes you think about what you are drinking, giving you a little bit of a different twist on aroma or flavor with each new sip you take.”

Ana Keller, vintner of Petaluma’s Keller Estate, referring to the Keller Estate, 2017 Rôtie Petaluma Gap, Sonoma County Syrah: “We make wines that are meant to be shared around a table. I aim to balance fruit, acid (and) texture so that it creates harmony with food. Focusing on delicate, balanced wines allows for a better partner with food. A little less alcohol allows you to enjoy the food more.”

Leo Steen, vintner and winemaker of Leo Steen Wines, on the Leo Steen, 2018 Provisor Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley Grenache: “My style of grenache with flavors of red fruit and savory herbal notes and white pepper works well with food. It's a lighter red wine and a great alternative to other heavier alternatives.”

Alexia Pellegrini of Santa Rosa’s Pellegrini-Olivet Lane, about the Pellegrini, 2018 Alexander Valley, Sonoma County Zinfandel: “At Pellegrini, our philosophy on making zinfandel is quite simple. We approach the grape with the same attention to detail and gentleness that is required for making pinot noir. … As the sugar levels dwindle, so do the number of punch downs per day. This will help keep this wine's supple and velvety texture intact. Our 2018 Zinfandel was aged for nine months in French oak with just 10% new oak barrels. This wine is built to age gracefully, though (it) can still be enjoyed young.”

Gustavo Sotelo-Miller of Sonoma’s Scribe Winery, referring to the Scribe Winery, 2019 Arrowood Slope, Sonoma Valley Riesling: “I think we've finally found our groove in terms of understanding how best to grow riesling on the farm and how best to go about harvesting and making the various blocks and clones of riesling that we have planted. We typically make five to six different lots of riesling, fermented both in stainless steel and concrete, which provides us a great palate of flavors and aromas to play with when it comes down to the final blend.”

