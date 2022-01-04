3 comforting dishes to get us through the post-holiday season

Phew! We’ve made it through the marathon holiday season. Now it’s time to relax and enjoy life a bit before cranking up the new Peloton and the old diet regime.

With spring still months away, many of us might be feeling down as a result of the lack of light and the dreariness of this cold, wet winter. The rain is a good thing for the Sierra snowpack, but it tends to dampen our spirits and whet our appetites for a big bowl of comfort food.

So crank up the slow cooker and get out the braising pot to create a welcome warmth in the kitchen and a satisfying meal.

For inspiration on comfort food both decadent and healthy, we turned to the staff at the Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in September as a popular breakfast and lunch place for locals and tourists alike.

Back in 2011, owner Shawn Hall transformed the interior of the old Pine Cone Restaurant on Main Street into an eclectic, bohemian destination. An avid world traveler and savvy restaurant designer, Hall has roots in the Midwest, with its smorgasbord of classic comfort foods.

“I’m a St. Louis girl,” Hall said. “We raised our own beef and pork and chicken, so I’m not anti-meat. On Saturday and Sunday (at the Gypsy Cafe), it’s brunch all day and a chicken fried pork chop (with gravy) that will make you cry.”

Since the restaurant is in Sebastopol, where people seek out healthy, plant-forward meals, Gypsy Cafe also serves a fried portobello dish with potato cake and mushroom gravy.

But even with meaty main dishes, Hall said her goal is to keep it simple and avoid anything that gets in the way of each ingredient’s flavor.

“Our food doesn’t have filler,” she said. “For potato cakes, we bake russets, then shred them and get them crispy on the stovetop, with just a bit of dried cream.”

One of the cafe’s most popular dishes is a big bowl of pot roast with polenta, a rustic dish made from a relatively inexpensive shoulder cut known as beef chuck. The beef starts out tough but becomes tender once it’s braised in liquid.

Gypsy Cafe Chef Gabe Nahas said that when the marbled cut of beef is braised with wine and vegetables, it’s hard to resist.

“To start off, it’s just delicious,” he said. “Braising is an amazing cooking technique. You braise anything in a delicious stock with red wine and veggies, and it’s going to taste good.”

Braising a pot roast also can generate a wealth of leftovers that can be spun off into other versatile dishes, such as tacos and quesadillas.

Home cooks with a stocked spice cabinet also can tweak the flavor profile and serve the beef over a corresponding grain. Nahas said he used the curry spices of Morocco for the cafe’s Friday night pot roast dinners, now on hiatus due to the pandemic.

“That’s what we love about it,” Nahas said of the pot roast. “If you like the Northern African spices, you can do the herb couscous instead of the polenta, and you could use different meats, like lamb.”

The Gypsy Cafe also serves a bowl of comforting mac ’n’ cheese with a creamy béchamel sauce, four cheeses and a crunchy crust of breadcrumbs and Parmesan.

“Mac ‘n’ Cheese is like grandma’s gravy or marinara sauce,” Nahas said. “Everyone loves their own version. I like this one because of the noodles. These cavatelli noodles are shaped like corkscrews, and they catch the sauce well.”

The chef goes light on the flour in the roux, so the flavors of the four cheeses aren’t overpowered.

You can easily improvise with this dish, Nahas said, adding seasonal ingredients such as Dungeness crab in the winter, asparagus and fresh peas in spring and crushed tomato in summer.

For vegans and vegetarians, Hall created a healthy bowl that showcases a bounty of local vegetables, served over brown rice drenched in a coconut milk sauce.

“We are known for our heirloom veggies,” Hall said. “I buy my veggies from The Patch in Sonoma, and we do heirloom tomatoes on all our sandwiches in the summer. Right now, we’re getting all their cauliflower and kale, and we’re still getting the heirloom carrots.”

At the cafe, the Veggie Rice Bowl includes baby carrots, Brussels sprouts and delicata squash. But at home, you can substitute in your favorites.

“It’s just a bounty of clean vegetables,” Nahas said. “We wanted to keep it healthy without being boring. We wanted something that would be a little bit better than your average vegetarian dish.”

Gypsy Cafe Sous Chef Julio Pachebo also puts together breakfast bowls that are ideal for those seeking a healthy start to their day, such as the popular Polenta Bowl with garlic greens and poached eggs.