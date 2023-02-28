Leeks, with their elegant stalks and delicate flavors, are not necessarily a spring vegetable, though it seems they should be, so suited are they to other true harbingers of the season. Leeks and mustard make a happy culinary marriage. Add eggs and you have a spring extravaganza.

In reality, the leek harvest winds down as we move into spring, so if we want to enjoy them with other spring foods, we need to start soon. As summer approaches, those that remain in the ground bolt, producing gorgeous flowers that pack a wallop. One year, I picked a huge bouquet and put it in my room in a beautiful vase. At bedtime, my eyes began to water, as the leeks released their powerful aromas. I had to remove the bouquet and air out my bedroom before I could sleep.

Oops.

Enjoy leeks now and into April or early May, depending on how soon the weather heats up.

In California, especially along our coast, we often have leeks year round because there are so many microclimates. But their true seasons are fall and winter, when they are at their peak.

Leeks are alliums, relatives of garlic, shallots, onions, green onions, and chives. Like other alliums, they are low in calories and high in vitamins and micronutrients. They are a good source of Vitamin B6, VitaminC, folacin, iron, and magnesium.

There have been beautiful leeks at our farmers markets in recent weeks. They are the perfect size, about as big around as a nickel.

The most important thing to understand when cooking with leeks is their tendency to trap dirt between their layers. Smaller leeks can usually be thoroughly cleaned whole, while large leeks often need to be cut in half lengthwise to get all the dirt out.

Today’s recipes put leeks center stage, with just a few supporting ingredients. But leeks are also outstanding as support players in pot roasts, braised lamb shanks, winter squash soups, and, of course, potato soups.

Poached Leeks

Makes 2 servings

Poached leeks with nothing more than salt and pepper make an outstanding side dish, ideal with roast chicken and sautéed Petrale sole and similar fish. They can also be dressed up in a variety of ways to create a first course or main course.

10 to 12 (1 ¼ pounds) leeks, about as big around as your thumb

Kosher salt

Trim the leeks, cutting off the roots and leaving no more than about 2 inches of dark green stems. Remove any yellow leaves.

Rinse the leeks under warm running water and ensure no dirt is still trapped between the layers. If there is, carefully cut the leeks in half lengthwise. Put them in a container that will hold them in a single layer and cover with warm water by about an inch. Agitate the water and turn the leeks to loosen any dirt. When the leeks appear clean, pour off the water, and rinse the leeks under cool water.

Put the leeks into a sauté pan that will hold them in a single layer, cover with water, and add about a tablespoon of salt. Set over high heat and, when the water boils, reduce the heat to low and simmer gently for 12 to 15 minutes, until the leeks are tender when pierced with a fork but not mushy.

Remove from the heat and use tongs to transfer to a colander to drain.

Serve as is, with salt and pepper alongside, dress with a favorite vinaigrette, or use in one of the recipes here.

Caesar-Inspired Poached Leeks

Makes 2 servings as a main dish, 4 as a side

The ingredients in a classic Caesar salad — garlic, anchovies, lemon, and cheese — flatter poached leeks in a delightful way. To mirror early spring and add more depth, I’ve added mustard to the dressing

Poached leeks, (see recipe above)

3 garlic cloves, crushed

3 or 4 anchovy fillets, drained

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Juice of 1 lemon, plus more as needed

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 ounce (¼ cup) grated Estero Gold, Vella Dry Jack, or Parmigiano-Reggiano

Freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt

Trim and poach the leeks as described.

While the leeks cook, make the dressing. Put the garlic and anchovies into a wooden mortal and pestle, if you have one, otherwise use a food processor. Use the wooden pestle to crush together and grind into a paste. Add the egg yolk, mix well, and then stir in the mustard and lemon juice. Use a small whisk or fork to mix in the olive oil and fold in the cheese. Season generously with black pepper.

Taste the dressing. If it is bit flat, add two or three generous pinches of salt, squeeze some lemon juice on top of the salt so that it dissolves, and stir into the dressing.

Cover and set aside.

When the leeks have been cooked and drained, put them into a shallow serving bowl and top with about 3 tablespoons of the dressing. Gently turn the leeks in the dressing until they are evenly coated. Top with another 2 or 3 tablespoons of dressing and enjoy right away.