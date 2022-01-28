9 North Bay spots to see whales on northward migration

Point Reyes National Seashore: The bluffs near the lighthouse offers great views of whales, which often angle toward the shoreline after passing between the Golden Gate and Farallon Islands.

Point Arena: The point itself juts far west, and this makes it a favorite spot for sighting whales which round the point on their way north and south.

Fort Ross: There are blufftop pullouts along Highway 1, roughly 4 miles south of Fort Ross, that offer ocean views of passing whales. On the seaward walk behind the fort, it’s also possible to spot whales.

Gualala Regional Park: The aptly named Whale Watch Point on the seaward side of the park, near the mouth of the Gualala River, is a favorite local spot for sightings.

Sea Ranch: Several public-access bluffs in the Sea Ranch community offer good whale-watching spots, but especially the Bluff Top Trail to Gualala Point

And the overlooks and bluffs near the mouth of the Russian River are good spots to sight whales.

Also, high points along the Kortum Trail, particularly at the northern end near Goat Rock, offer excellent long-distance ocean views of passing whales.

Sonoma Coast State Park: Bodega Head, at the northwest side of Bodega Bay, has high bluffs and trails for great whale watching, as well as interpreters with information most weekends (beginning in February). For details, check with Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods (stewardscr.org).

But that’s peanuts compared to the world’s longest commute — underway now along the California coast — 10,000 miles and six months round trip, and the commuters do it swimming. Thousands of gray whales are now making that epic journey, as they do every year, moving at about 3 to 5 miles per hour. Not bad for a creature as long as an 18-wheel semitrailer truck and 36 tons, full-grown.

From now through May, visitors to local coastlines can watch their leviathan progress northward, from several key spots. Unlike other whale species, the gray’s ocean “highway” is remarkably close to shore, making them fairly easy to observe.

Norma Jellison spends several hours each weekend during the gray whale commute doing just that, out on Bodega Head, as the whale watch coordinator for the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods.

She sets up with a handful of other trained volunteers, as she has for 26 years, wearing “whale watch” vests, to offer information to anyone curious enough to ask what’s happening in the water just offshore.

“Most people who drive out to the edge of the Head don’t realize they’re able to see whales from here,” Jellison said.

Bodega Head is a high granite bluff with exceptional ocean views to the north, west and south. It’s an unobstructed spot for catching sight of the whales or, most often, the plume of vapor, or blow, that rises in a mist above the water’s surface when they exhale. Like all mammals, whales breathe air, and it’s when they come up to catch a breath that their white spout becomes visible from a distance for a few moments.

“People are surprised and excited when they see them blow or catch sight of their body,” Jellison said. “Folks actually jump up and down and clap. It’s thrilling. It’s pretty exciting to experience living whales in person, in the wild.”

Close to shore

The gray whales are here because of their unique lifestyle. Their marathon swim is actually a commute between their nursery and their dinner table.

Far north, in frigid Arctic waters west and north of Alaska, lies the gray whale’s smorgasbord, rich and silty seabed teeming with particularly nutritious small crustaceans called amphipods.

Gray whales dine by diving to the sea bottom, scooping up mouthfuls of silt, then straining the water and mud through a filter layer called baleen and swallowing the rest. The whales feed constantly for a few months in summer, before the seas ice over, storing fat in layers of blubber up to 10 inches thick. Then, around October, they turn south and don’t stop to eat again.

Their destination is a collection of warm saltwater lagoons way down in Baja Mexico, where they gather, mate and give birth to their calves in December and January. Whale gestation is about 13 months long, which means the females are typically pregnant swimming north and then back south, before their calves are born.

At birth, baby whales weigh about 1,000 pounds, and they drink up to 50 gallons of milk a day, building size and strength for two or three months in the sheltered southern lagoons before embarking with their mothers on the long swim back to the icy waters where the adults can feed once again.

“Mothers and young calves swim more slowly and stop to rest and nurse in quiet coves along the coast,” Jellison explained. “They hug the coast where they can, to protect the calves from orcas, which are their only natural predators besides humans. The mothers stay between the open sea and their calf. The orcas hunt by echolocation, using pulses of sound, so by shielding the calves, they stay hidden.”

A calf will nurse for roughly seven months and stay at their mother’s side for nine. Female gray whales are known to fight ferociously to protect their young. To whalers, who twice drove the grays to near extinction, once after discovering their nursery lagoons in the 1800s and then in the commercial takes of the early 1900s, they were known as “devil fish” for their aggressive defense.

Whale-watching tips

On their way north, after rounding Point Reyes, the mothers and calves often turn in to the sheltered waters of Bodega Bay.

“They stop in the quieter water near the jetty to rest and nurse,” before continuing out around the rocky cliffs, Jellison said. When they do, visitors on the blufftop trails of Bodega Head who happen to be there can look down and watch them slowly make their way, just outside the surf line.