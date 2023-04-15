When architect Neal Schwartz set out to build his perfect home office, he designed it with the birds in mind.

He added a wing onto his modern Sonoma home that looks like a jaunty set of tail feathers or the back end of an airplane. Jutting out from the end of the single-story house on a country lane in Sonoma, the attached tower is a serene and secure nest for a man to be creative. Soft light streams down onto his workspace from a portal in the ceiling, like heavenly light from above.

On the exterior of the curvaceous tower addition, Schwartz, a bird lover, built what amounts to an apartment complex for mourning doves — a dozen nesting units for the winged neighbors scurrying about outside.

He is calling the 390-square-foot addition a ”dovecote,” a modern iteration of an old idea going back to ancient Egypt and Persia. Dovecotes, as they were known (also called doocots or columbariums), were structures built with pigeonholes for pigeons or doves to nest. They could be free-standing or built, like Schwartz’s, at the end of a house or barn. At one time, birds were a source of food, and dovecotes supplied eggs and dung used for fertilizer, leather tanning and gunpowder.

And while in medieval Europe a dovecote was a status symbol, Schwartz is interested only in being neighborly to the mourning doves that gather just outside his window.

He researched at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology the best characteristics for a dovecote, not just for show but to serve the birds. Like any good architect, Schwartz responded to his clients’ needs and worked in every creature comfort.

Mourning doves raise up to six broods a year, with both mom and dad tag-teaming with incubating duties.

“I downloaded plans for dove nesting boxes so the proportions are right and the ventilation is right. They like to have a perch. It’s all designed specifically to entice them. You just can’t force it. I’m playing the long game. And they have so many other nesting opportunities,” Schwartz said of the habitat-friendly landscape, at this moment a busy place with titmice, quail, mourning doves and others scurrying about. His patience is paying off. It appears there is at least some nesting activity in one of the units.

Schwartz, collaborating with contractor Brian Cutright of Cutright Construction, designed a roof for the dovecote that incorporates laser-cut metal shingles in a shape like bird feathers. It’s a custom touch he came up with out of necessity after discovering the cost of premade metal roof tiles. He and Cutright made their own from the same material at significantly less cost.

“To maximize the use of the sheet material, we developed a feather shape that could nest together on the sheet with minimal waste at the laser-cutters,” Schwartz said.

Pandemic project

Schwartz and his husband, Ron Flynn, built the 1,900-square-foot modern home they call Hydeaway House 12 years ago as a weekend retreat. While it is set close to the road, Schwartz oriented the house toward the back of the property, which adjoins a vineyard of chardonnay grapes. A 16-foot glass wall opens to a meadow, with a classic Wine Country scene beyond.

When the pandemic hit, he and Flynn, who was then working with the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office, fled to their country home full time for fresh air and more open space. Although Schwartz had been considering building a home studio in Sonoma, with an eye on eventually retiring to their Wine Country home, the pandemic hastened the process.

“It was useful during the pandemic for us. We got here and basically never left,” Schwartz said. “The idea of another workspace started to make sense in the long term.”

The project presented an opportunity for Schwartz to create the bespoke studio of his dreams, a space completely reflective of his personality, aesthetics and quirks.

That is evident from the entry. Rather than walling off the space, Schwartz left it open, with only a silk curtain separating the office from the open-concept living area. But this is not just a utilitarian drape. He calls it his Murmuration Drape. A murmuration is a flock of starlings flying en masse in shifting shapes.

In keeping with his avian theme, Schwartz printed a photograph from the artist Richard Barnes’ “Murmur Series” of flying birds onto five sheer silk panels, creating what he thinks of as a “fluttering threshold to, and backdrop for, the dovecote.”

An essential structural beam dictated that the opening remain small. But that only adds to the drama you experience upon entering the space.

The ceiling starts low but gradually rises. Light streams down but you’re not sure where it’s coming from until you’re deep within the space, look up and see a rectangular skylight far above. It lends an air of mystery.