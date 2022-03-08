Where to get pie for Pi Day and sweets for Persian New Year

HEALDSBURG

Chef/owner Shari Sarabi of Baci Cafe & Wine Bar will create a traditional new year’s feast in honor of the Persian New Year on March 22-24 at his restaurant.

Known as Nowruz, the Iranian New Year is celebrated on the first day of spring. This year as in the past, Sarabi will cook up a feast including mazeh (starters), kebabs, khoresht (stews), pollo (rice), tahdig (crispy rice) and the usual array of sherini (Persian sweets).

Reservations for the dinners are at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The prix fixe dinners cost $110 per person, not including beverages, tax or tip.

To reserve, call 707-433-8111 or email Lisbeth@bacicafeandwinebar.com.

SAN FRANCISCO

Good Food Awards winners honored at ceremony

After being rescheduled from January, the Good Food Awards ceremony honoring the 2022 Good Food winners was held last Friday at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

The evening celebrated 244 of America’s top food and drink entrepreneurs from 39 states and was attended by 800 winners, families, judges and grocers.

Here are the North Coast winners honored in various categories by the Good Foods Foundation, whose mission is to foster the kind of food that brings people together and builds strong, healthy communities:

Beer: Eel River Brewing Co. of Fortuna for Organic California Blonde Ale and Sinuous Roots Apple Brandy Barrel Aged Belgian Trippel; Pond Farm Brewing Co. of San Rafael for The Pivot Pale Ale

Charcuterie: Journeymen Meat Co. of Healdsburg for Estate Beef Teriyaki Snack Sticks

Cheese: Bellwether Farms of Petaluma for Whole Milk Basket Ricotta; Bivalve Dairy of Petaluma for Seahaven Cheese; Pennyroyal Farm of Boonville for Vintage Boont Corners; Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. of Point Reyes for its Toma Rashi

Cider: Coturri Winery of Glen Ellen for Aeplz Cider; North American Press of Santa Rosa for Wildcard, a cider made from wild grapes

Fish: California Caviar of Sausalito for Caviar Queen’s Reserve White Sturgeon

Grains: Patagonia Provisions of Sausalito for Fusilli Organic Kernza Pasta

Honey: Clif Family Napa Valley for Solar Grown Hot Honey with Cobanero Chile and Solar Grown Cacao Honey Spread

Pantry: Sonoma Sauces of Santa Rosa for Mango Pinot Grigio Sauce

Spirits: Spirit Works Distillery of Sebastopol for Straight Rye Whiskey

For a complete list of winners, go to goodfoodfdn.org.

CALISTOGA

House of Better serves pie slices on Pi Day

In celebration of Pi Day on Monday, the House of Better restaurant will sell pie slices for a special price of $3.14 (including tax) for mathematicians and pie lovers alike to enjoy.

House of Better will also offer its freshly baked whole pies, including Lemon Buttermilk, Mexican Chocolate Pecan, Green Chile Apple and Brown Butter Apple, at the regular price of $40 each.

House of Better’s signature pies are made fresh daily by Chef Trevor Logan, formerly of San Francisco’s Chile Kitchen and the current owner of Chile Pies Baking Co. in Guerneville.

House of Better is located at Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort and Mineral Springs, 1507 Lincoln Ave. 707-942-6257.

RUTHERFORD

Cakebread celebrates Chardonnay Day in March

Cakebread Cellars will celebrate its second annual Chardonnay Day from 1-3 p.m. March 19 at the home ranch, with activities ranging from caviar and wine pairings prepared by the culinary team to unique library pours.

A seminar will be led by Vice President of Operations Aaron Fishleder and Director of Winemaking Stephanie Jacobs, who will discuss the winery’s winemaking process and Napa Green farming practices.

Cost is $175 per adult. To reserve: cakebread.com and click on events. 8300 St. Helena Highway.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56