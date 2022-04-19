Rodney Strong brings back Makers Market

HEALDSBURG

Rodney Strong brings back Makers Market

Rodney Strong Vineyards will hold an outdoor spring market from noon to 4 p.m. May 1 featuring 20-plus local artisans, wine and live music from Sebastian Saint James.

The free event held on the terrace and concert green also will have food for sale from Holy Chile Mole. Rodney Strong wines by the glass and bottle will be for sale.

Rodney Strong Vineyards is located at 11455 Old Redwood Highway. rodneystrong.com

SONOMA

Hanson of Sonoma reinstates distillery tours

After a long hiatus, the Hanson family is welcoming back visitors for Hanson of Sonoma distillery tours.

Visitors can get an inside look at what goes into making their award-winning organic vodkas, from the distilling room and the infusion process to bottling.

Tours cost $75 and conclude with a guided tasting of six vodka expressions or three expressions and a cocktail.

Tours are offered at 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Reservations are recommended. To reserve, go to hansonofsonoma.com/visit and click on Tours & Tastings. Hanson of Sonoma is located at 22985 Burndale Road.

CLOVERDALE

Citrus Fair celebrates 130th anniversary with cookbook

The Cloverdale Citrus Fair began as a typical country fair in 1892 to showcase and celebrate the annual citrus crop, once the pride of Sonoma County.

This year, the fair was postponed due to pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, but now it’s arrived and will be taking place on Thursday through Sunday at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds.

In honor of its 130th year, the fair has published a 130th anniversary cookbook, filled with award-winning citrus recipes and vintage desserts, for sale at the fair office.

Cookbooks are $25 and sales benefit the fair’s still exhibits program. The Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds are located off Highway 101 at 1 Citrus Fair Drive. For more information on the fair’s hours and various activities, go to cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

