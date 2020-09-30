A la carte: Celebrate wine, pick up fresh food this month

Editor's note: As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Glass fire was still burning in parts of Sonoma and Napa counties. Please call ahead to venues to confirm dates and times.

HEALDSBURG

Tuesday farmers’ market extended through October

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market has extended its Tuesday-on-the-Plaza midweek market through October, instead of ending in September as originally planned.

The market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the the Plaza, is smaller than the Saturday market but offers a wide range of vegetables, fruits and flowers, which are still abundant in the fall.

The vendors observe all face mask and social distancing regulations, and the number of customers allowed in a booth is limited.

For the latest updates, go to healdsburgfarmersmarket.org

SONOMA COUNTY

Celebrate local wine during October

October is Sonoma County Wine Month, and locals and tourists alike can celebrate with special events and promotions such as complimentary tastings and shipping bargains at dozens of wineries.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery is offering 20% off six or more bottles of Sonoma County wines in October.

Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery is offering a special “Sonoma-centric” wine and cheese experience featuring their chardonnay and pinot noir, paired with cheeses from Cowgirl Creamery.

Red Car is offering a chance to win its new Wine Lounge Experience, a private wine tasting for 10 with charcuterie and cheese board by Pascaline Patisserie & Cafe.

Smith Story Wine Cellars is not charging a tasting fee during October at its Russian River location.

Sonoma County Wine Month is sponsored by the Sonoma County Vintners. For more information: sonomawine.com

HEALDSBURG

Family Night at Dry Creek Kitchen

Chefs Charlie Palmer and Scott Romano have launched a series of family-style meals from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Thursday at the Dry Creek Kitchen.

The dinners are served on platters centered around a theme of the week, such as Italian food. The cost is $49 for adults and $20 for kids under 12. Themed wine, beer and cocktail specials also available.

To reserve, go to resy.com or call 707-431-0330. For the full family-night menu and details, go to drycreekkitchen.com. 317 Healdsburg Ave.

PETALUMA

Della Fattoria offers kitchen provisions

The Della Mercantile at Della Fattoria is now providing an array of kitchen provisions for those who are sheltering in place.

New provisions include soups and sauces such as Bolognese sauce and sausage gravy, dressings and spreads such as blue cheese dressing and basil pesto and pastry provisions such as frozen chocolate chip cookie dough.

The mercantile also sells local cheeses from Cowgirl Creamery and others, Straus Family Creamery butter and Fra’ Mani charcuterie .

You can pick up Della sandwiches, salads and desserts, plus coffee, mimosas and flowers.

The Della Mercantile is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To preorder online: dellafattoria.com. 143 Petaluma Boulevard North.

SONOMA COUNTY

Sur la Table offers new online classes

Sur la Table has rolled out new online classes for home cooks who want to hone their cooking skills and stay healthy.

One series is offered in collaboration with Weight Watcher experts and includes a Pizza Crust Reimagined class at 4 p.m. Oct. 1, Bite-Size Desserts class at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 and Asian Favorites class at 4 p.m. Oct. 13.

Classes are $29 per household and include a pre-class prep guide, shopping list and recipes. The interactive classes last up to two hours on Zoom. For more information, go to surlatable.com

GLEN ELLEN

B.R. Cohn serves up harvest in a paella pan

B. R. Cohn Winery will celebrate autumn at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 with a paella dinner from Gerard’s Paella of Santa Rosa.

The menu includes a couple of tapas and a choice between the ever-popular El Valdeon Paella (chicken, prawns, squid, mussels, white fish, peppers) and the vegan La Verdura (peppers, squash, green beans, garbanzos, wilted kale), both made with saffron rice and sofrito.

Each party will be seated outdoors at their own table. Tickets are $95. To reserve: brcohn.com/events. 15000 Sonoma Highway.

YOUNTVILLE

Join Chef Thomas Keller for a special Burgers + Half Bottles pop-up from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Ad Hoc restaurant.

The six-week pop-up offers grilled prime beef burgers, crinkle-cut fries and a robust selection of half bottles of wine for takeout or dine-in during the days the restaurant is usually closed.

Ad Hoc is located at 6476 Washington St. To order online: thomaskeller.com/adhoc

SONOMA COUNTY

Deadline extended for writing contest

Due to the fires and delays and complexities of this school year, the Last House Writing Contest deadline has been extended for two weeks, until Monday, Oct. 12.

In the children and youth categories, appropriate classroom assignments may be used for submissions, with a teacher’s permission.

Famed chef/author Alice Waters has been added to the judges panel, which also includes Ruth Reichl, Harold McGee, Jonathan London and Kennedy Golden.

For more details, go to egret.org and click on the Last House Writers Contest.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56