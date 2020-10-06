A la carte: Food and wine happenings in the North Bay this October

HEALDSBURG

Palmer launches new virtual series

Chef Charlie Palmer of the Dry Creek Kitchen has launched a new online series, “2 Cooks in the Kitchen,” on Instagram Live at 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Palmer will invite a new chef every week to join him on a culinary journey, cooking something special together.

The series is a behind-the-scenes look at cooks as they share recipes and stories, and the guest line-up often will be unexpected. To watch, tune into Instagram Live @chefcharliepalmer

SONOMA COUNTY

Virtual happy hour with cookbook

Cookbook authors Kate Leahy and Ara Zada will demonstrate two dishes from their Armenian cookbook, “Lavash: The Bread that Launched 1,000 Meals,” at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 as part of a Virtual Happy Hour to benefit Homeward Bound of Marin.

The one-hour interactive experience includes home delivery of the cookbook plus three teas from the main sponsor, The Republic of Tea. The menu includes Herb-Stuffed Flatbread and Skewers with Eggplant and Beef.

Jeff Burkhart, author of the Barfly column in the Marin Independent Journal, will demonstrate how to make two special cocktails with two teas: Blackberry Sage Sweet Tea and Ginger Peach Sweet Tea.

Tickets cost $65, with proceeds going to Homeward Bound of Marin’s shelter, housing and training programs. To reserve: 415-382-3363, ext. 243, or online at bit.ly/FSchefevents

NAPA

Empanada cafe opens at Oxbow Market

El Porteño Oxbow, a new Argentinian cafe, is now open, offering traditional empanadas and alfajores in the main market hall of the Oxbow Public Market.

The eatery offers savory empanadas with beef, shrimp, chicken and vegetarian options and sweet flavors like Dulce de Leche with Bananas.

The alfajores — sandwich cookies joined together with sweet fillings — include flavors such as Dulce de Leche (caramel), Limon (lemon) and Frambuesa (raspberry).

El Porteño owner Joseph Ahearne started out in the restaurant business at his mother’s eatery, Maria’s Restaurant in Napa.This is the second El Porteño restaurant in the Bay Area, with the first one located in the Ferry Building marketplace in San Francisco.

Hours for El Porteño Oxbow are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Oxbow Public Market is located at 610 1st St. oxbowpublicmarket.com

KENWOOD

Ledson certified sustainable vineyard, winery

Ledson Winery & Vineyards has been certified as a sustainable vineyard and winery by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA).

According to the CSWA, being a sustainable winegrower and winemaker means the vineyard and winery produce high-quality grapes and wine, protect the environment and implement sustainable wine grape growing practices that are environmentally sound, socially equitable and economically viable.

“This is a great achievement for our company and for me personally,” winemaker and founder Steve Ledson said. “Making world-class wines while protecting the environment and being a good neighbor and employer helps safeguard the longevity of our family business for future generations.”

For more information, go to ledson.com

SAN FRANCISCO

“Great Food Truck Race” starts filming

The Food Network has started producing all six episodes of “The Great Food Truck Race” for the upcoming 2020/2021 season in San Francisco.

This is the first time the competition between seven food trucks from all over the U.S. will take place in one city. The program is hosted by celebrity chef Tyler Florence, who owns the Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco and lives with his family in Mill Valley.

During the show, the food trucks compete in all kinds of contests, including scoping out the best locations in the city and competing to sell the most food during a given period.

The two teams that make it to the end will square off for the $50,000 prize. Participating food trucks include The Lime Truck, Seoul Sausage, Aloha Plate, Waffle Love, The Middle Feast, NOLA Creations and Mystikka Masal.

The public is invited to come to the San Francisco locations to do their own taste testing. To find out the locations of the trucks and when they are open to the public, follow each truck on social media.

