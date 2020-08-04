A la carte: Wineries offer pizza, lobster and more in August

WINDSOR

Bricoleur Vineyards offers summer dinner series

The new Bricoleur Vineyards winery will offer a socially distanced gourmet dinner from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and 29.

Executive Chef Shane McAnelly will create a seasonal four-course menu from the garden that includes dishes such as heirloom tomato salad with cucumber, basil and avocado paired with the 2018 Estate Chardonnay and a grilled Snake River Farms bavette steak with summer squash caponata and chimichurri paired with the 2018 Alexander Valley Zinfandel.

Tickets cost $150 for the dinner.

The winery will also host family-friendly wine pizza nights on Aug. 21 and Sept. 4 featuring three types of pizza each night made with ingredients from the garden.

Tickets are $65 for adults, $35 for children and include pizza, salad and dessert. Adults will receive a welcome glass of “Flying By the Seat of Our Pants” brut and a glass of rosé at dinner, while children will receive a nonalcoholic beverage. Additional wine and pizza will be available for purchase.

To reserve: 707-857-5700. 7394 Starr Road.

SEBASTOPOL

“Grav & Go” pop-up offers apple products for pickup

In lieu of holding the 47th annual Gravenstein Apple Fair, Sonoma County Farm Trails is offering the “Grav & Go” Pop-Up on Aug. 15 and 16 at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center.

The pop-up is a curbside pick-up for all kinds of apple products, including pie, fresh certified organic apples by the box or bag, applesauce and apple butter, juice and commemorative hard cider, apple soap and more.

Participating growers and producers will include Dutton Ranch, Meyer Apples, Manzana Products/North Coast Organic, Tilted Shed Ciderworks, Mom’s Apple Pie, Lala's Jam Bar & Urban Farmstead and The Soap Cauldron.

Orders must be placed and prepaid on the Farm Trails website by noon on Aug. 13. Volunteers will have orders ready to load into customers’ cars at the contact-free curbside pickup.

The center is located at 390 Morris St. To order, go to farmtrails.org and select a pickup date and time window.

HEALDSBURG

Bounty of Sonoma County wine dinner

Jordan Vineyard and Winery will celebrate local agriculture with an al fresco wine dinner party at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the winery.

Hosted on the Winery Chateau terrace, the party begins with a reception featuring Jordan Cuvee by Champagne AR Lenoble and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a multicourse dinner featuring fresh ingredients from the estate garden and local farms paired with a specific vintage of Jordan wine.

The dinner is limited to 50 guests, and tickets are $200. To reserve: jordanwinery.com. 1474 Alexander Valley Road.

GLEN ELLEN

B.R. Cohn serves up fresh Maine lobster feed

B.R. Cohn winery is serving an al fresco lobster feast at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at private tables limited to six guests.

A selection of wines will be served by the glass, including a welcoming splash. Dinner includes lobster, prawns, Louisiana hot links, various vegetables, fresh sourdough baguette, an It’s It ice cream sandwich and two glasses of wine.

Cost is $150. To reserve: brcohn.com/events. 15000 Sonoma Highway.

CORTE MADERA

Amy’s Drive Thru opens in Marin County

Amy’s Kitchen has opened its second stand-alone Amy’s Drive Thru off Highway 101 in Corte Madera.

The restaurant, which offers a variety of vegetarian meals with organic ingredients, features a drive-thru lane, a 98-seat patio, indoor seating for 68 and 12 bike racks.

The menu includes the usual lineup of organic burgers, fries and milkshakes, plus a few new additions such as organic smoothies, grilled cheese sandwiches and sweet potato fries.

Amy’s Drive Thru Corte Madera will not offer service or seating in the dining room until further notice.

Amy’s Drive Thru in Corte Madera will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 5839 Paradise Drive. 415-737-0655. amysdrivethru.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56