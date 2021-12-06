‘A lot of good memories’: Santa, Mrs. Claus return to Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village

For the past seven years, Sofia Moreno-Franco and her family have visited Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village to pose happily with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

As with Moreno-Franco, snapping photos with the iconic duo every December in front of a holiday backdrop at the Village has become a beloved 13-year-old Christmas tradition for many other Sonoma County families.

“It brings up a lot of good memories for people. It reminds them of a good time in their life,” said Santa Claus (who along with Mrs. Claus wanted to be identified only as the Clauses).

He estimated he has taken photos with hundreds of families since 2008. “We have 20-year-olds that we’ve been taking photos with since they were kids. It’s special,” Santa said.

Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus are typically taken outside at Montgomery Village’s walkway.

The event typically draws nearly 80 to 100 kids a day. However, during the last couple years, the Christmas duo has taken photos inside the Village’s stores with spread-out time slots and appointments to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Ella, 1, poses with Sonoma Santa inside Dandelion Boutique at Montgomery Village. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/D4fTZUtLtb — Mya Constantino (@searchingformya) December 5, 2021

“It’s our favorite time of the year,” said Maria Franco, mother of Sofia, 4. “This season means spreading the magic of togetherness and joy. It means giving back to everyone and anyone.”

Sunday’s visit was not the Francos’ first time snapping photos with the Clauses this holiday season. The family returned after last week’s visit with a special request.

“Sofia was upset after we brought her the first time last week. She just wanted to take photos with Mrs. Claus,” Franco said with a laugh. “That’s why we’re back again. She only wanted to take photos with her.”

Oh hey, it’s Santa.

Families are snapping photos with him at Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa until Dec. 19. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/23kJPOrRmQ — Mya Constantino (@searchingformya) December 5, 2021

Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus are held inside Dandelion Boutique at Montgomery Village on Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged. Walk-up visits are available if space allows. For more information visit mvshops.com

