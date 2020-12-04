All you need to make a wreath is at your feet

Master Gardener Sue Lovelace, author of the blog “Sundays With Sue,” will demonstrate how we can create wreaths from flora found in the landscape during a free online workshop Dec. 10.

She will show methods for harvesting, preserving freshness and preparing materials. Attendees are welcome to gather their cutters, greens (such as evergreens, conifers and herbs), wreath forms (wire or vine), paddle wire (22-gauge) and any embellishments (for instance, ribbon, pine cones, fruit and cinnamon sticks) and make a wreath under Lovelace’s guidance. The workshop will show how to cover a sphagnum moss wreath base and will be recorded. 1-2:30 p.m. Registration is required at sonomamg.ucanr.edu. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the Zoom meeting.

Sonoma Master Gardeners water program wins award

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners’ Garden Sense Program, which helps residents reduce water use in their yards, received the Smart Water Application Technologies Outstanding Public Engagement Award from the Fairfax, Virginia-based Irrigation Association, an industry group that promotes efficient irrigation.

The Smart Water award recognizes a water provider that has a successful program of education and public engagement on efficient irrigation technologies and practices. The Master Gardener program won the award through its sponsoring organization, Sonoma Water.

In the Garden Sense program, a collaboration between Sonoma Water and the Master Gardener program of Sonoma County, specially trained master gardeners serve as consultants to local residents, meeting them in their gardens to evaluate their existing landscaping and irrigation and advising them on how to increase watering efficiency, reduce or remove lawns and create climate-appropriate gardens. Over 900 client consultations have been conducted since the program’s inception.

The Garden Sense program is available for free to any Sonoma County resident. It is estimated that the program has saved 26 million gallons of water since it began.

Burbank Home and Gardens plant sale

The Luther Burbank Home and Gardens annual Christmas open house is canceled this year due to COVID-19. But the historic site in downtown Santa Rosa will hold a socially distanced plant and gift sale Dec. 12 and 13.

People can shop for leafy greens and winter veggies to grow or pick up gifts from the gift shop. Noon to 3 p.m. The grounds continue to be open to the public from 8 a.m. to dusk on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays. 204 Santa Rosa Ave.

