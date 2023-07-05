American regional cuisine on the menu at Napa event

NAPA

Red, White and Food at Copia

The CIA at Copia will celebrate Independence Day all week long with American Bounty, a celebration of America’s best regional cuisines with pop-ups and seated dinners happening daily this Wednesday to Sunday. Lunch Box at Copia will host pop-ups from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring Oklahoma fried onion burgers Wednesday and Philly cheesesteaks Thursday. At 6:30 Friday, chef Mark Dommen of One Market will create a dinner featuring the unique cuisine of San Francisco, while chef Tanya Holland will present a modern soul food dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Dinner tickets start at $95 and include wine and beer and can be purchased at ciacopia.com/American-bounty-summer-series. No reservations are needed for the pop-up lunches. 9500 First St.

PENNGROVE

Dinner with a view at Panther Ridge Vineyard

Forestville’s Joseph Jewell tasting room and Sonoma’s Girl & the Fig restaurant will meet in the middle for a wine dinner at 6 p.m. July 22 at the Panther Ridge Vineyard in Penngrove. The evening begins with a glass of sparkling vermentino and appetizers followed by a sunset walk in the vineyard with winemaker Adrian Manspeaker. Afterward, sit down for a four-course dinner from Girl & the Fig chef Jeremy Zimmerman. Tickets are $275 per person and available at josephjewell.com/experiences. 5252 Lichau Road.

HEALDSBURG

Get cracking before these tickets sell out

Grab your bib and get ready to crack some claws at Foppiano Vineyards annual firefighter’s lobster boil 5-8 p.m. July 22. Local firefighters cook and serve lobster, prawns, hotlinks, artichokes and more at this long-table dinner which is accompanied by plenty of Foppiano wine and some festive live music. Get tickets quickly, as seating is limited. $170 tickets are available at exploretock.com/foppianovineyards. 12707 Old Redwood Highway.

SANTA ROSA

Wine dinner highlights Knight’s Valley

Join Ehret Family Winery for a four-course wine dinner 6-10 p.m. July 13 at the Lazeaway Club in the Flamingo Resort. The winery is known for growing Bordeaux varietals in Knight’s Valley which they serve at their Healdsburg tasting room. Ehret Family wines will be paired with a summery menu that includes courses of oxtail with summer squash and sweet corn and a berry Eton mess for dessert. A welcome reception begins at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $155 which includes tax and gratuity. Available at Eventbrite at bit.ly/3PGELnz. 2777 Fourth St.

WINDSOR

Vive la France at Bricoleur Vineyards

Celebrate the storming of the Bastille at Bricoleur Vineyards 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15. The Windsor Winery will transport you to the streets of Paris with a day of wine and French-inspired cuisine from chef Thomas Bellec. Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at exploretock.com/bricoleurvineyards. 7394 Starr Road.

WINDSOR

Farms feted at Love of the Land dinner

Spend an evening celebrating Sonoma County’s rich farming heritage at the Love of the Land dinner and auction at La Crema Estate’s Pavillion at Richard’s Grove. The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. July 27 with the reception featuring appetizers and award-winning wines from local purveyors and vineyards, plus a silent auction. Then at 6:30 p.m. is the Wine Country barbecue buffet dinner, with a live auction and awards ceremony honoring four champions of agriculture, including the Farm Family of the Year. Tickets are $75 for general-admission seating, or invite some friends and reserve a table for eight for $800, which includes two bottles of wine. Buy tickets at sonomafb.org/love-of-the-land. 3575 Slusser Road.

HEALDSBURG

Seafood Sundays at Spoonbar

After a busy weekend, it’s nice to have options for Sunday dinner. It’s a reminder that Spoonbar’s Seafood Sundays are still a thing and as sumptuous as ever. The restaurant has released its July menu for the three-course dinners, which include a first course inspired by what’s fresh at the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market or oysters. Some main courses planned include halibut over polenta, sea bass with gnocchi and yellowfin tuna with baby potatoes. Dessert is also included. To see a full menu and make reservations, visit spoonbar.com. 219 Healdsburg Ave.