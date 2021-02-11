Anniversaries: Philip and Wendy Horton

Phil and Wendy Horton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 23, 2021. They celebrated by themselves with dinner and dancing to the Righteous Brothers. They met at SFSU in spring of 1968 when Wendy took an archery class that Philip was student teaching.

Their first date was to Westlake Joe's for a salami sandwich. After a 16-month courtship, they were married at Trinity Methodist Church in Mountain View with Rev. Edwin Sweet officiating. They began their marriage in San Francisco and lived there for four years before moving to San Rafael where their first two children were born. In May 1979, they moved to Rohnert Park (The Family Friendly City) and had two more children. They remain in the same house.

Wendy was an RN who worked 27 years at St. Luke's in San Francisco and six years in Sonoma. Phil worked as a teacher for a few years, established Marin Casual Dining Center and, finally, he spent 18 years at Marin Municipal Water District. Phil retired in 2002 and Wendy in 2005, just in time for an extended family trip to Ustica, Sicily, Italy.

They have four children: Nicole, Erik and his fiancé, Maren, Colin and his wife, Susan, and Andrew and wife, Yelena, and five grandchildren: Sophia, Theo, Hazel, Hannah and Isla. They are fortunate to have all of the family live in Sonoma County.

They have traveled extensively in the USA and Canada by RV. The highlights of their travel include an extended Viking River Cruise and the wonderful trip to Italy to Wendy's father's home. They have been active in the community in church, the local food pantry and a community action group.

Their advice to a long and happy marriage: If you love someone and get upset then pause until it passes.