Author Nigella Lawson connects with memories through cooking

What: The TV cook and food writer in conversation with Clark Wolf about cooking as a personal, intuitive and connecting process

After writing 12 cookbooks, it would be understandable if Nigella Lawson feels pressure to be ever-more inventive with her dishes.

Surely the cover photo for her latest project, “Cook, Eat, Repeat,” should be something grand, ambitious and fittingly dramatic for a British author who has built a successful career as an award-winning food journalist and international TV cooking show host.

Except that the featured dish on the cover is fish sticks — yes, the humble food usually reserved for children, not even handmade here, but acceptably baked straight from a freezer box. Because as Lawson’s message for this book reminds us, sometimes the most simple, nostalgic foods make us happiest.

“The point of cooking is to use what you have on hand and create something that gives joy and sustains you,” she said in a recent Zoom interview. “It isn’t about whether this is the sort of ingredient I think is elegant enough. It’s about real life.”

Of course, Lawson has an unusual take on fish sticks. She makes them into bohrta, a Bangladeshi dish usually made with mashed eggplant, mustard and chiles. She tosses the crispy planks with sauteed onions, lime, ginger, spinach and fresh coriander, then tops it all in crisp, pickled pink onions.

Elsewhere in “Cook, Eat, Repeat,” she admits she flat out loves fish sticks, often tucked between store-bought sliced white bread, or for a fancier bite, slabs of her home-baked loaf made with white bread flour and spoiled milk.

“Two pieces of this old-fashioned sandwich loaf, both spread with squirty Japanese mayo and my fermented hot sauce, the crunch of iceberg lettuce and fish sticks between them, is my idea of heaven when I’m harried, hungry and have no time to cook,” she writes. “If you’d asked me any time up until recently whether I’d ever thought I’d bring out a book with a fish finger recipe in it, I’d have been fairly certain the answer would be no. (But they are) my absolute go-to when the need for vibrant sustenance and delicious comfort hits.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Lawson comes to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, where she’ll share more of the stories behind the 150-plus recipes she created and the inspiration for her narrative essays about her relationship with food.

“Cooking is a personal, intuitive and connecting process,” she said. “It’s such an important part of communicating with people.”

We interviewed Lawson in advance of her 16-city U.S. book tour, which kicks off Nov. 7 in Boston.

Question: With so many cookbooks in your collection, what inspired this latest?

Answer: Everyone always thinks this is a lockdown cookbook because of its title, since after all, cook-eat-repeat was exactly what people were doing when they couldn’t go out.

But actually this is a pre-pandemic project, even though I wrote it mostly during lockdown. I had put together many of the recipes before, but I had to get rid of some and create other ones, because you have to write about the time you’re in. This was my way of talking to people — the words on the pages and the memories of the dishes kept me company for months.

This was my way of talking to people — the words on the pages and the memories of the dishes kept me company for months.

Q: You lace so many delightful, extra recipes throughout, casually presented as suggestions. For example, in your “A Is For Anchovy” chapter you write, “Eggs and anchovies are the perfect union. I am always happy to add my breakfast poached egg to toast slathered in butter and striated with anchovy fillets ... and dotted with a jaunty sprinkle of capers. But you could go one step further and whip some butter, pepper, a little lemon zest and anchovy fillets together in a small bowl, if you’re feeling fierce in the morning. Spread this over hot toast (I recommend rye, or really any bread that’s tangy and hearty) and top with a poached egg or a peeled and smushed boiled one.” What made you think to write this way?

A: I know that my books tend to be slightly idiosyncratic, and chapters are often based on an idea or an ingredient or an argument, not necessarily according to where they fit in the course of a meal. But I think that’s a way we can only ever have our voice, and that’s important for those like me who write about our own food. I’m not a chef, you see. I came to it as a journalist, and it’s the writing and the words I like. I want to chat about the food, not just list instructions.

I’m not a chef, you see. I came to it as a journalist, and it’s the writing and the words I like. I want to chat about the food, not just list instructions.

Q: Anchovies — you call them the bacon of the sea. The little fish are so popular in America all of a sudden. Why do you think it’s taken us so long to discover them?