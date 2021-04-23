‘Bachelorette’ contestant Chasen Nick works with Napa winery to spread viticulture knowledge

Former “The Bachelorette” contestant Chasen Nick recently stopped in Napa at the invitation of Copper Cane Wines & Provisions to tour the winery facility and sample some of its pinot noirs.

Since Nick appeared on Season 16 of “The Bachelorette” to try to win the heart of Tayshia Adams, he’s turned his focus to spreading knowledge about wine and spirits. On April 12, Nick visited Copper Cane to try out its Belle Glos Pinot Noirs.

Winery owner Joe Wagner said Copper Cane had reached out to work with Nick.

“I think he’s doing a great job at bringing another generation up and into fine wine,” Wagner said. “Whatever we can do to get more voices out there talking about fine wine.”

Wagner said the winery also worked with Nick and another “Bachelorette” contestant, fan-favorite Spencer Robertson.

On Robertson’s Instagram, the two “Bachelorette” alums video called Wagner to try some wine in the two’s “Happy Hour” segments on Instagram. Robertson livestreamed the virtual tasting with Wagner on his account.

Nick’s family lives in Fairfield, so he spends some time in the Napa area, according to Wagner. Nick brought his family along and livestreamed an in-person tour of the production space for Belle Glos wines.

“He’s got a bright future ahead, we had a good time,” Wagner said.

Watch Nick’s livestream here: