Robert “Bob” Benziger, former partner and hospitality director at Benziger Family Winery in Glen Ellen, died Friday, Dec. 23 after suffering a heart attack at home. He was 70 years old.

Born on Oct. 7, 1952 in the Bronx, New York, Benziger made his way west to California in 1986 to join his brother, Mike Benziger and his father, Bruno Benziger, as national sales manager at Glen Ellen Winery, which the pair had established in 1982.

After Glen Ellen Winery sold in 1993, Mike and Bruno went on to launch Benziger Family Winery, where Bob was hired to lead the hospitality department.

For 35 years, Bob was a beloved fixture at the winery, widely recognized for his selfless, affable, genuine demeanor. While he wore many hats, Bob truly shined through the personal attention he paid guests, trade partners and company employees.

“Bob would give you the shirt off his back,” said Chris Benziger, Bob’s brother. “There was no pretense about him and he never lost his touch. My brother, Mike, always pushed the winery forward, while Bob just wanted to give everyone a hug and make sure they were happy. He had a humongous heart.”

As Benziger Family Winery worked to bring sustainable and biodynamic farming practices to mainstream audiences, Bob developed a popular tractor tour through the vineyards. Today, it remains one of the most popular winery tours in Sonoma County.

After retiring from the winery in 2010, Bob went on to become a volunteer firefighter with the Schell Vista Fire Protection District for 10 years and stayed busy driving a tractor at the Mulas Dairy in Sonoma.

He was also a former board member of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau, and a volunteer baseball coach for Sonoma Valley little league and Sonoma Valley High School.

He, along with his wife Kathy, supported Becoming Independent, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that helps people with developmental disabilities to cultivate work and living skills. The group benefited their son Chris, who was born with cerebral palsy, but was able to work with the nonprofit at the winery for years, friends said.

“Any time you spent with Bobby felt like the best day ever,” said Jamie Benziger, Bob’s niece and winemaker at Imagery Estate Winery in Glen Ellen. “He was always such a fun guy. He is really going to be missed.”

Bob was married to his wife, Kathy Avery Benziger, for 40 years, they had three children: Michael Robert Benziger, Christopher Austin Benziger and Kathleen Cullen Benziger.

Bob is survived by six siblings; Michael Benziger, Joseph Benziger, Patsy Benziger-Wallace, Gerard Benziger, Christopher Benziger and Katherine Benziger Threlkeld. He was a favorite uncle to 12 nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Jan. 19 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 601 W. Agua Caliente Road, Sonoma.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Schell Vista Volunteer Fireman’s Association, 22950 Broadway, Sonoma, CA 95476

