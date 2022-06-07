Bubbles, rose and barbecue on tap for summer

HEALDSBURG

Kokomo Winery to host Birds & Bubbles lunches

Kokomo Winery will kick off the summer with two Friday afternoon lunches, called Birds & Bubbles, on July 22 and Aug. 19 at the Dry Creek Valley winery with Kokomo owner/winemaker Erik Miller and his partner/grower Randy Peters.

Visitors will be served fried chicken with all the fixings prepared by Jackson’s Bar & Oven of Santa Rosa, paired with the Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine and other Kokomo wines.

Lunch will be served in the shade of the oak trees by Timber Crest Vineyard. It will be followed by a vineyard walk and talk with Miller and Peters about the current growing season, upcoming harvest and new wine releases.

Tickets are $75. To reserve, go to kokomowines.com and click on Events. 4791 Dry Creek Road.

SONOMA

Ram’s Gate launches wine, food experience

Ram’s Gate Winery has launched a new Seasonal Wine & Food Experience, a communal, multicourse pairing at the winery’s Carneros tasting room.

The experience represents the “first bites” of what the future holds for Ram’s Gate Winery’s hospitality program. It was created by the winery’s Executive Chef Ruby Oliveros in conjunction with Director of Hospitality Kristoffer Miller.

The new Seasonal Wine & Food Experience begins with a tour of the Ram’s Gate Winery property, followed by a guided tasting of wines paired with seasonal dishes prepared by Oliveros.

The two-hour experience is offered 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Cost is $160. Experiences are limited to 24 seats, with parties of up to six guests. For reservations, go to exploretock.com and click on wineries.

Ram’s Gate Winery’s menu of hospitality experiences also includes three tiers of wine tastings: a four-wine bar flight for $40, a five-wine Featured Flight for $50 and a five-wine Reserve Flight for $60, with the option to add a cheese and charcuterie board for $45, also available on exploretock.com.

The Ram’s Gate tasting room is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. For more information, go to ramsgatewinery.com. 28700 Arnold Drive.

HEALDSBURG

“Forest Feast” author at GrapeSeed Wines

Sonoma County native Erin Gleeson, author of several “Forest Feast” cookbooks, will talk about her latest book, “The Forest Feast Road Trip,” at 6 p.m. July 7 at GrapeSeed Wines in Healdsburg.

The Copperfield’s Books event includes a Q&A session, book signing, gourmet bites and a free pour of one of GrapeSeed’s wines when you buy a copy of the new cookbook.

Gleeson, who lives with her family in a cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, has created a unique niche with her California-style vegetarian cooking, captured in her cookbooks by a whimsical blend of original photography and drawings.

The latest cookbook follows her family on several extended road trips around the Golden State as they stay in rustic dwellings and visit food-and-wine roadside attractions, from the vineyards of Wine Country to the avocado farms of San Diego. “The Forest Feast Road Trip” has 100 simple vegetarian recipes inspired by the farm produce they encountered along the way.

Tickets, including a copy of the book and wine pour, cost $40. General admission is free. To reserve, go to copperfieldsbooks.com and click on Author Events.

HEALDSBURG

Rosé Day celebration at Bacchus Landing

Bacchus Landing will celebrate National Rosé Day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with a party featuring a live DJ and drummer duo.

Visitors are urged to wear their best “yacht” attire while they taste the rosés offered at the property’s winery tasting rooms, including AldenAlli, Aldina Vineyards, 13th & Third Wines, Dot Wines, Montagne Russe and Smith Story Cellars, along with a sauvignon blanc from Bacchus Landing’s newest addition, The Setting.

Tickets are $25, including a pour from each of the wineries and a curated cheese and charcuterie box from Bacchus Landing’s market. Additional food will be available for purchase from a local food truck.

To reserve, go to exploretock.com and click on Wineries. 14210 Bacchus Landing Way.

MONTE RIO

Monte Rio serving up firefighter’s barbecue

The Monte Rio Fire Station will bring back its annual Firefighter's Chicken and Ribs BBQ from noon to 5 p.m. July 2 during the Fourth of July weekend, after a two-year hiatus.

The barbecue is sponsored by the Monte Rio Fire Services Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the Monte Rio Fire Protection District and provides emergency-services education to the public.

Tickets are $20, including choice of chicken or ribs, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, go to monteriofire.org.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56