HEALDSBURG

Celebrate Mexican-American vintners at La Cosecha

It will be a night of wine, food and art at the Mexican American Vintner’s La Cosecha grand tasting from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Aldina Vineyards. Guests will enjoy an evening of wine tasting from Sonoma and Napa wineries including Ceja Vineyards, Robledo Family Winery and Reynoso Family Vineyards. Wine will be paired with Oaxacan delicacies from chef Octavio Diaz of Healdsburg’s Agave restaurant. Acclaimed papier-mâché artist Ricardo Soltero will showcase a collection of Catrinas and mythical animal-like alebrijes, ensuring the evening is also a visual feast. $195 tickets can be purchased at nsmava.org. 14210 Bacchus Landing Way.

WINDSOR

Improve oyster expertise at winery class

Oyster lovers should consider this class at Bricoleur Vineyards from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug 13. Attendees will learn to select, shuck and serve oysters like pros while getting tips on how to pair them with wine for an unforgettable experience. The class is limited to 20 people. Purchase tickets for $125 per person at exploretock.com/bricoleurvineyards. 7394 Starr Road.

SANTA ROSA

Find your lobster at DeLoach

If crustaceans are more your thing, get cracking on tickets for DeLoach Vineyards’ popular Lobster Feast from 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 5. Guests will be seated in the winery’s picturesque sycamore grove to feast on succulent lobster with plenty of drawn butter, sides, dessert and award-winning wines. Tickets are $175 ($140 for club members) and are available at exploretock.com/deloachvineyards. 1791 Olivet Road.

ROHNERT PARK

Wind to Wine festival tickets on sale

Mind the gap — the Petaluma Gap that is — at this celebration of wines from one of Sonoma County’s youngest American Viticulture Areas. Spend the afternoon of Aug. 5 at SOMO Village tasting how the wind and fog of this region affect its wines. More than 25 wineries will pour wines at the event including Thirty-Seven Wines, Keller Estate and Gust Wines. Expect plenty of pinot noir accompanied by savory bites, Pt. Reyes Cheese and sweets, too. VIP tickets are sold out, but general-admission passes for entry from 2-4 p.m. are still available for $85 at petlumagap.com. 1100 Valley House Drive.

JENNER

Timber Cove Resort’s 60th Anniversary celebrations

This newly renovated seaside escape, once a source of inspiration for Ansel Adams, marks a milestone anniversary with a week of events including a complimentary fireside chat and wine reception at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, with Ansel Adams’ editor and assistant Mary Alinder. The chat is followed by a tasting with Wayfarer Vineyards. At 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, guest chef Dustin Valette will present a four-course dinner ($175 per person plus gratuity) featuring Liberty Farms duck and Wagyu beef paired with a side-by-side tasting of two 2014 estate pinot noirs from different estate vineyards. Tickets and details about anniversary events can be found at timbercoveresort.com. 21780 Highway 1.

RUTHERFORD

Tour and lunch with culinary historian

Kitchens are where memories are made, as you’ll discover while touring the Kathleen Thompson Hill Kitchen Memories Collection at Elizabeth Spencer Winery. Join Hill as she guides guests through her vast collection of antique kitchen gadgets and memorabilia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. The tour starts with a pour of sparkling wine and ends with a buffet lunch of an assortment of salads, desserts and your choice of wine. Part of ticket sales will benefit the Sonoma chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, which supports women in the culinary and hospitality industry with scholarships and grants. Tickets are $85 and available at bit.ly/3K1yRte. 1165 Rutherford Road.

HEALDSBURG

Medlock Ames kicks off Backyard Nights series

Stretch those weekend vibes at Medlock Ames’ first Backyard Nights event of the season from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, where guests can sip wine, grab dinner from a food truck and listen to live music. Each ticket includes a glass of wine, with bottles available for purchase. Food from Lila’s Streetside Eats and music by the Pitchforks is scheduled for July. See the Medlock Ames website for August and September lineups and tickets, which are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, at medlockames.com/visit-us/winery-events. 3487 Alexander Valley Road.