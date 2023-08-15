Cita’s Kitchen chef brings the flavors of Colombia to Sonoma County

From Cali to California, this Colombian chef offers a taste of her culture.
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 15, 2023
Cita’s Kitchen pop-ups

Here are some places to find Cita’s Kitchen in August:

Harvey’s Donuts, Sonoma: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

The Block, Petaluma: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 and Aug. 25

Julliard Park Concert, Santa Rosa: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Sebastopol Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

On Instagram: citas.kitchen.llc

For some it’s a taste of something totally new. For others, it’s the flavor of something familiar, yet far off.

Either way, Cita Vivas loves watching customers take their first few bites of one of her empanadas.

“They bite and they close their eyes. They’re like crying, saying, ‘It’s just like home.’ It makes me smile,” said the owner of Cita’s Kitchen, a pop-up that sells what she says is the only Colombian food in Sonoma County.

The petite mother of two teenage girls and her husband, Moises Salazar, have been winning fans with her homemade empanadas and arepas all summer while serving the food at breweries and wineries and at the Sebastopol farmers’ market on Sundays since April.

Her menu features three kinds of empanadas: beef, chicken and vegetarian stuffed with potatoes, mushrooms, carrots and kale. She serves them with a crunchy, salsa-like condiment called aji, made with onion, garlic, serrano chiles and cilantro that gives a refreshing, subtle heat.

Unlike Argentinian empanadas made with wheat flour and baked, the Colombian version is made with cornmeal then deep-fried.

Vivas, who grew up in Cali, Colombia, moved to California when she was 18. Her mother taught her the technique for making empanadas, but she’s added her own twists.

“I came up with my own system, how to season my own stuffing. It’s all my way,” she said.

Vivas said she always enjoyed cooking. When her daughters were young, she enrolled in culinary classes at Santa Rosa Junior College and later worked in the kitchen at Willi’s Wine Bar, then on Old Redwood Highway. After it burned down, she worked at Stark’s Steakhouse before taking a new job outside the restaurant industry.

But her desire to cook professionally again didn’t fade completely.

“I’ve always had that dream: I just want to have people taste a little bit of Colombia.”

Her first big break was at the craft beer festival Battle of the Brews last year, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

She made 500 appetizer-size empanadas for the four-hour event. Salazar said they were all gone in 90 minutes and brewery operators asked if she’d do pop-ups at their breweries.

Now Vivas serves food at 10 to 12 events each month. As the creative force, Vivas handles the menu and cooking and even used her artistic talent to create her bright yellow orchid logo. Salazar, a vice president at Poppy Bank in Santa Rosa, handles the business end and anything else that needs to be done.

“I’m the official dishwasher,” he said, laughing.

Taste of Columbia

At her space in a commissary kitchen in east Santa Rosa last week, Vivas was prepping for the final Wednesday night market of the season on Santa Rosa’s Old Couthouse Square.

She already had made five dozen empanadas and began making dough for the arepas, a recent addition to her menu and a staple in Colombian cuisine, similar to tortillas in Mexico.

“They are very traditional in Colombia. We eat it every morning, afternoon or night. You can eat at any time of the day,” Vivas said.

Arepas are much thicker than tortillas, or even gorditas, and are made with a different type of cornflour than tortillas, which are made with masa harina.

Arepas, on the other hand, are made with masarepa, a precooked cornflour Masarepa, Vivas said, can easily be found in Latino markets and some larger grocery stores.

She added the cornflour to a stand mixer, followed by softened butter and cold water, bit by bit to create a smooth, supple dough. Its aroma permeated the kitchen with a faint earthy sweetness.

The last addition was mozzarella cheese — Colombians eat a lot of cheese, she said.

She deposited the dough on the counter and let it rest, briefly, before taking part of it and rolling it out about half an inch thick.

At home, she said, she forms them into discs by hand. But for her business, she simply uses a red shatterproof bowl to cut them into uniform 5-inch circles.

As she worked, Vivas told how her family would go to the river and her mother would gather wood and rocks to make a fire pit where she’d cook arepas over an open flame.

“I grew up smelling that, and it smells like home,” Vivas said. “It’s a precious memory I have.”

She still prefers to cook arepas over a charcoal fire when she can, but she cooks them on a gas grill at her pop-ups. They also can be cooked on a skillet, although Vivas is partial to arepas with grill marks on them.

Arepas can be topped simply with a smear of butter and a generous layer of grated cotija cheese, along with sliced avocado. That's how Vivas’ daughter Kamila likes them.

Another staple of daily life in Columbia, Vivas said, is soup.

“In Colombia, we eat soup every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s hot. We have soup for lunch, dinner, too,” she said.

When Vivas takes a rare day off, she’ll often make her favorite soup — sancocho — a chicken soup with potatoes, plantains, yucca, corn and “lots of cilantro.” She serves it with a side of rice and sliced avocado.

Salazar, who grew up in Nicaragua, was quick to mention another quirky accompaniment to soup that’s common in Colombia.

“They eat a banana with soup,” he said. “I’ve never seen it before. Not a plantain — an actual banana.”

Sweet treats of home

Before launching Cita’s Kitchen, Vivas was making pastries and beautifully decorated cakes by request, which she still does.

At a recent private catered birthday lunch, she made milhojas, a dessert of a thick caramel sauce made with milk and sugar similar to dulce de leche.

“We eat it (in Colombia), like, you grab a spoonful and start licking it,” she said, rolling her eyes as if remembering the flavor.

Vivas sandwiches the sauce, plus fried apples and pears, between two layers of puff pastry. It’s a simple, yet impressive make-ahead dessert.

Other family dessert favorites are buñuelos and arroz con leche, or rice pudding, something both Vivas and Salazar grew up on.

“That’s one of the best childhood memories I have from my grandma,” Salazar said. “I hear the word arroz con leche — it reminds me of my grandma.”

When pressed to choose his favorite, his wife’s or his grandmother’s, he was uncomfortably noncommittal.

“It’s OK, you can say your grandma,” Vivas said, laughing.

Even if he did choose his grandmother’s, alazar is clearly his wife’s biggest fan and cheerleader, noting that not only are Colombian expats seeking them out, but so are people from all over South America and the Caribbean.

“People are embracing my food and my culture. My food is my culture,” Vivas said. “Every time I hear a (good) comment, it fills me with life. It makes me keep going.”

Arepas Clasica

Makes 8 arepas

3 cups of masarepa cornflour (such as Pan brand)

1½ teaspoons salt

¾ teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

3 cups cool water, plus more as needed

1 cup mozzarella cheese

To serve

Butter

Grated cotija cheese

In a mixing bowl, with a stand or hand mixer, combine the flour, sugar, salt and soft butter and beat on medium speed until the butter is well-incorporated.

Make a well in the center and add the water. Using your hands, incorporate the flour mixture into the water until there is no dry flour. The texture should be soft but not sticky. If it is at all crumbly, add small splashes of water until you get the right texture. Last, add the mozzarella cheese and fold it in the dough. Let the dough rest for three minutes.

Roll dough into eight even balls, then flatten them into discs, about 4-5 inches across and ½ inch thick. Place discs on a lined baking sheet.

When ready to cook, put a comal or cast-iron pan over medium-low heat and brush lightly with butter. Place arepas on the pan and cook them for about four minutes per side. When they are golden on each side, remove them to a plate and serve with some butter on top and grated cotija cheese, or top them with shredded chicken, using the following recipe.

Note: Once you form the arepas into discs, you can freeze the dough. Remove from freezer 20 minutes before cooking, then cook until arepas are golden and warm throughout.

Shredded Chicken for Arepas

Makes about 6 cups of shredded chicken

3 pounds chicken breast

1 cube chicken bouillon

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

1 small sweet onion, julienned

1½ cups tomato sauce

¼ teaspoon achiote powder

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ tablespoon salt

To serve

Escabeche (pickled jalapeños, carrots and onions)

Avocado, sliced

In a 4-quart saucepan, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil. Add the chicken, bouillon and salt. Reduce heat to a steady simmer and cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Remove chicken from water to a cutting board or plate and allow to cool. Using two forks, shred the cooled chicken and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat and add bell pepper and onion. Cook until the onions are translucent, about five to eight minutes. Add the tomato sauce, spices, salt and pepper and stir well to combine.

Add the shredded chicken, making sure to coat all the chicken with the tomato sauce. Let it boil for five minutes or until the liquid reduces by half.

Serve on top of arepas that have been spread with butter and grated cheese. Add sliced avocado and escabeche (pickled jalapeños, carrots and onions) and serve.

Sancocho de Gallina

Makes 8 servings

This hearty, chunky Columbian stew is one of Cita Vivas’ favorites. It’s quick to prepare because it relies mostly on larger pieces of vegetables rather than ones that are finely chopped. She serves it with a side of rice and avocado. It’s also common in Colombia to eat soup with a banana on the side, but that’s entirely up to you.

1 whole chicken, cut into 8 - 10 pieces

4 quarts water

3 carrots, peeled and cut into 4 pieces each

1 cup finely chopped green onion

1 cup chopped tomato

3 sticks of celery, cut in half

½ tablespoon finely chopped garlic

2 cubes chicken bouillon

3 ears of corn, each cut into 3 pieces

3 green plantains, quartered

6 medium red potatoes, cut in half

2 pounds yucca, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces

½ bunch of thyme

½ tablespoon dried oregano

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Salt and pepper, to taste

To serve

White rice, cooked

Avocado, sliced

Add 4 quarts of water to a large stock pot. Add chicken pieces, carrots, green onions, tomatoes, celery, garlic and chicken bouillon. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-high to achieve a steady simmer. Cook for 30 to 35 minutes.

Add corn, green plantains, potatoes, yucca, thyme and oregano. Reduce cooking temperature to medium and cook for another 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Reduce heat to low, then add cilantro, salt and ground pepper to taste. Cook for another seven to 10 minutes.

Ladle into large soup bowls, with equal quantities of chicken and vegetables. Serve hot with cooked white rice and sliced avocado.

Milhojas

Makes 6 servings

Milhojas are a puff pastry dessert typically made with layers of pastry cream and arequipe, or dulce de leche. Cita Vivas makes a version with fried apples and pears instead of pastry cream. It’s a great way to use seasonal fruit. Using frozen puff pastry cups makes putting this dessert together a breeze, but you can also make these by cutting puff pastry sheets into squares or any shape you like.

1 package of puff pastry cups (see Note)

1 apple, peeled, cored and sliced

1 pear, peeled, cored and sliced

2 tablespoons brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 pinch of allspice

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon cornstarch

½ cup of Arequipe (recipe follows)

½ tablespoon powder sugar, for dusting

Dark chocolate sauce, for drizzling

Bake puff pastry cups according to package directions and allow to cool.

While the pastry bakes, heat a skillet that can be fitted with a lid over medium heat and melt the butter and brown sugar, uncovered.

Reduce heat to medium-low and add the apples and pears, tossing to coat the fruit evenly with the melted butter and sugar. Place lid on the skillet and cook for a few minutes. After five minutes, sprinkle the cinnamon, salt and allspice over the fruit and stir again.

Continue to simmer the apples and pears for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently to avoid burning them. Once the fruit is soft, mix the water and cornstarch together in a small bowl, pour into the skillet and stir to incorporate. Allow the mixture to cook five to 10 minutes more and remove from heat.

To serve, cut the puff pastry cups in half horizontally. Spread the arequipe on the bottom half, then put a tablespoon or two of the fried apple/pear filling on top. Drizzle with more arequipe. Top with the other half of the puff pastry and dust with powdered sugar. Add a drizzle of dark chocolate sauce over the milhoja.

Note: You can use puff pastry sheets in place of pastry cups. Thaw the sheets, then place on a lightly floured surface. Cut each sheet into six rectangles or any shape you like. Place the pieces 1 inch apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Prick each piece with a fork a couple of times, then bake according to package directions and continue with the recipe.

Arequipe

Makes 1 cup

This Colombian version of dulce de leche takes time to make, but you can do it while you’re doing other kitchen work. Just stay near the stove and keep your eye on it so it doesn’t scorch, especially as it gets closer to being done.

6 cups of milk

1½ cups of sugar

¼ teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon salt

In a medium pot, combine all ingredients and bring to a gentle boil over medium-high heat.

Approximately 15 minutes into boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low. For the next 2½ hours, stir the mixture often with a wooden spoon to prevent burning. The color will gradually change from a light beige to a caramel color and the mixture will become heavy and thick. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Pour into a glass container and cover. Refrigerate for up to two weeks.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.

